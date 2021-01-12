Honda comes into 2021 with fantastic additions, sure to please riders in all categories. Bringing some displacement back to the Cruiser segment, Honda introduces the Rebel 1100. Those in the dirt crowd see the long-awaited updates to the CRF450 family. For those looking for fun and unique, check out the new for 2021 Trail 125.

Announced at the end of 2019, the 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is here and getting much deserved attention.

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, we’ve also included the Minimoto lineup (Monkey, Super Cub, and Trail).

The overall lineup gets standard annual color changes, and minor tweaks. Honda is looking good for 2021.

Read on as we dive into each model with pricing information, specs, features, and more.

ADVENTURE

2021 Honda Africa Twin

Largely unchanged for 2021. The most notable difference is the addition of the Tri-Color option on the base model. Having been so popular on the Adventure Sports model, Honda has made it available on both trim levels.

Available Colors: Tri-Color

MSRP: $14,399 USD / $16,499 CAD

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES

Carried over from 2020 with no changes. Available in manual and DCT versions.

Available Colors: Tri-Color, Darkness Black Metallic

MSRP: $17,199 USD / $20,299 CAD

2021 Honda CB500X

New color for 2021. ABS is now standard. Otherwise unchanged since the major revamp in 2019.

Offering plenty of power and torque in the midrange, the CB500X’s 471cc, liquid-cooled engine features parallel cylinder engines with dual overhead cams. Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be.

Available Colors: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $6,999 USD / $8,099 CAD

CRUISER

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

New for 2021 the Rebel 1100. Sharing the 1,084cc engine with the Africa Twin it is re-tuned for this new application and features different camshaft profiles for each cylinder. Optional is Hondas’ DCT transmission.

Standard is a host of technology goodies, including Cruise Control and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system lets you dial in three levels of wheelie control.

Available Colors: Metallic Black, Bordeaux Red Metallic

MSRP: $9,299 USD / $12,999 CAD

2021 Honda Rebel 500

The middleweight cruiser that is not short on style. No changes for 2021 aside from color. ABS is optional, as are a host of Honda accessories to personalize your Rebel. Low, comfortable and perfect around town.

Colors Available: Matte Pearl White, Matte Gray Metallic

MSRP: $6,299 USD / $7,749 CAD

2021 Honda Rebel 300

The small displacement cruiser that is not short on style. No changes for 2021 aside from color. ABS is optional, as are a host of Honda accessories to personalize your Rebel. Low, comfortable and perfect around town.

Colors Available: Pearl Blue, Matte Gray Metallic

MSRP: $4,599 USD / $5,899 CAD

STANDARD

2021 Honda CB650R ABS

Like its sibling with a fairing, the CB650R receives some improvements. The major one being a new Showa 41mm SFF-BP “Big Piston” front suspension.

The engine is now Euro5 compliant, thankfully without any loss of power.

The LCD display has better daylight visibility. A USB-c charging port is added under the seat.

Colors: Pearl Smoky Gray, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

MSRP: $9,199 USD / $9,999 CAD

2021 Honda CB500F

Minor changes for 2021. The engine is now Euro5 compliant, thankfully without any loss of power. ABS is standard.

The CB500F offers a step seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or out in the canyons, it also offers plenty of room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.

Available Colors: Darkness Black Metallic

MSRP: $6,499 USD / $7,599 CAD

2021 Honda CB300R

No changes for 2021 beyond color offering. ABS is standard.

Taking its styling cues from the CB1000R, the CB300R offers a fresh, contemporary take on the modern streetbike. Plus, the light weight and upright seating make it a blast to ride.

Available Colors: Matte Pearl Blue

MSRP: $4,949 USD / $5,999 CAD

SUPERSPORT

2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP

After a great deal of anticipation, Honda has introduced its latest track weapon to North America. The “SP” stands for Special Production, and it will be very limited at likely less than one per dealer.

Everything about the bike is new, save maybe the grips. Engine efficiencies have led to an estimated 214 hp at 14,500 rpm. The frame is improved for better high-speed behavior and more controlled braking. Second-generation Öhlins Electronic Control semi-active suspension is used front and rear.

Honda has deployed its most advanced set of rider electronics, including the ability to adjust on the fly up to 3 preset suspension tunings.

Best of luck securing one of your own.

MSRP: $28,500 USD / $34,999 CAD

2021 Honda CBR1000RR

All-new for 2021, the new CBR1000RR is lighter and more powerful than ever before. Making 10 hp more than the last version and weighing only 428 lbs wet.

The new CBR is loaded with electronic rider aids, including the Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD), and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $16,499 USD

2021 Honda CBR600RR

Following the family influence, the CBR600RR is claimed by Honda to be the most aerodynamic machine in its class. The new for 2021 look includes the winglets found on the Fireblade.

Rider electronics are the biggest change for 2021. The CBR600RR finally gets an electronic, fly-by-wire throttle and Honda Selectable Torque Control system. The CBR600RR shares the new TFT display found on the CBR1000RR.

Interestingly the 2021 bike gained 18lbs, now coming in at 428lbs.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red Tricolor

MSRP: $11,899 USD

SPORT

2021 Honda CBR650R ABS

For 2021 the CBR650R receives some improvements. The major one being a new Showa 41mm SFF-BP “Big Piston” front suspension.

The engine is now Euro5 compliant, thankfully without any loss of power.

The LCD display has better daylight visibility. A USB-c charging port is added under the seat.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic (USA), Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red

MSRP: $9,699 USD / $10,749 CAD

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS

No major updates for 2021. The CBR500R continues to impress with good low-end horsepower and torque, the parallel-twin offers accessible performance across all RPM ranges.

The CBR500R features special shock settings for improved ride comfort. Its sophisticated chassis uses Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension; the nine-stage preload and 4.7 inches of travel give you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling.

Colors: Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl White, Grand Prix Red (CAD)

MSRP: $6,999 USD / $7,999 CAD

MINIMOTO

2021 Honda Monkey

Unchanged for 2021, which is interesting due to this being the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Pearl Nebula Red, Pearl Glittering Blue

MSRP: $3,999 USD /

2021 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS

The cool commuter machine carries on unchanged for 2021.

The Super Cub features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission that you shift with your left foot, like a traditional motorcycle. But here’s the unique feature: there’s no clutch to worry about—you just toe and go.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Pearl Nebula Red

MSRP: $3,749 USD

2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS

Running a re-tuned version of the 125cc mill found in the Cub, the new Trail 125 makes for plenty of fun. The Trail 125 comes with fuel injection and a semi-automatic 4 speed gearbox.

Weighing just 259lbs the Trail 125 is totally comfortable off road, and can easily take you most anywhere.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Glowing Red

MSRP: $3,899 USD



DUAL SPORT

2021 Honda XR650L

No significant change for 2021.

It’s simple, air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder engine offers legendary reliability and plenty of power, while an electric starter makes your life easier. Long-travel suspension and a rugged steel frame perfected in Baja smooth out dirt roads and in-town commutes, no matter how lousy the pavement.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $6,999 USD

2021 Honda CRF450RL

Aside from a slight name change, the former CRF450L, carries on as it was in 2020. Handguards are now standard.

A full-on dirt bike with a license plate, giving you the freedom to ride from trail to trail. The on-road part is usually pretty easy, but the off-road part separates the best bikes from the rest. And that’s exactly where Honda’s extraordinary CRF450RL shines the brightest.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,999 USD / $12,099 CAD

TRAIL

2021 Honda CRF250F

No significant change for 2021.

Its fuel-injected engine offers reliable power across a wide powerband, even in cold weather and higher altitudes, and there’s no carburetor to fuss with if it’s been sitting a while. The twin-spar frame is light, strong, and Honda tough.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $4,699 USD / $5,549 CAD

2021 Honda CRF125F – Big Wheel

No significant change for 2021.

The Honda CRF125F Big Wheel strikes the perfect balance between size and power for many growing riders.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $3,599 USD / $4,299 CAD

2021 Honda CRF125F

No significant change for 2021.

The CRF125F’s dependable four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders, including beginners. Fuel injection makes it even better and more efficient.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $3,199 USD / $4,099 CAD

2021 Honda CRF110F

No significant change for 2021.

There’s no clutch lever for new riders to master, and that means no stalling. In addition, the smooth transmission offers four gear ratios. All you do is shift with your foot.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD

2021 Honda CRF50F

No significant change for 2021.

The bike many a young dirt shredder began on. Reliable, easy to use power and a great three speed automatic gearbox.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $1,599 USD / $1,999 CAD

COMPETITION

2021 Honda CRF450R

All-new for 2021, the CRF450R has a new chassis, new suspension. new bodywork, and an extensive engine overhaul. All with the goal of letting you rail through the corners with the most precision and power you’ve ever experienced.

The CRF450R has an all-new hydraulically actuated clutch, an electric starter with a Lithium-Ion battery. Now standard is an aluminum Renthal Fatbar.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,599 USD / $10,799 CAD

2021 Honda CRF450RWE

All-new for 2021, the CRF450RWE (Works Edition) has a new chassis, new suspension. new bodywork, and an extensive engine overhaul. All with the goal of letting you rail through the corners with the most precision and power you’ve ever experienced.

The CRF450RWE has an all-new hydraulically actuated clutch, and a premium clutch basket made by Hinson, an exclusive Yoshimura exhaust system including a titanium header; titanium nitride-coated lower fork legs; revalved suspension; an RK gold chain; special ECU settings; and black triple clamps.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $12,380 USD / $13,499 CAD

2021 Honda CRF450RX

All-new for 2021, the CRF450RX (Cross Country) has a new chassis, new suspension. new bodywork, and an extensive engine overhaul.

The CRF450RX has an all-new hydraulically actuated clutch, an electric starter with a Lithium-Ion battery. A Single header pipe and muffler, help reduce weight by 5lbs compared to last year.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,899 USD / $10,899 CAD

2021 Honda CRF450X

No significant changes from last year.

The CRF450X uses a twin-spar aluminum chassis that takes advantage of all the lessons Honda learned on the MX track and from winning countless Bajas. The frame is both light and stiff, and provides the basis for the CRF450X’s excellent handling. The chassis is also wider than the standard MX frame to accommodate the six-speed transmission.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,799 USD

2021 Honda CRF250R

No significant changes after the large revamp in 2020.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $7,999 USD / $9,799 CAD

2021 Honda CRF250RX

No significant changes from last year.

Honda’s CRF250RX has the power, light weight, and refined handling of the championship-winning motocross bikes, but with the touches an enduro rider needs. Features like an 18-inch rear wheel, a bigger fuel tank, special suspension settings, and a side stand.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $8,399 USD / $9,899 CAD

2021 Honda CRF150R

No significant changes from last year.

Competition ready, it’s tailor-made for younger champions. With a single-cylinder Unicam® engine that packs a punch, they’ll have every advantage, right out of the gate.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $5,199 USD / $6,349 CAD