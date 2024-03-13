2024 Yamaha Motorcycle Lineup

Supersport

2024 Yamaha YZF-R1M

Price : $27,399 USD / $​32,199 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1M is a pinnacle of Yamaha’s engineering, marrying high performance with cutting-edge technology and design. This motorcycle is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled engine, boasting up to 200 horsepower, which promises rapid acceleration and a top speed of up to 180 mph. Notable features include a sleek and aerodynamic carbon fiber fairing, a full-color TFT display for critical riding information, and a top-of-the-line Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension system.

The R1M’s advanced braking system features Brembo Stylema calipers and ABS for precise, powerful braking. With its factory-bike look inspired by the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike, the R1M’s design is both aggressive and functional, offering minimal drag and efficient aerodynamics for an exhilarating riding experience. Whether for track days or the sheer joy of riding a superbly engineered motorcycle, the YZF-R1M is designed to impress​

​​​​This motorcycle continues to embody Yamaha’s racing DNA, ensuring that riders can experience the zenith of performance, whether on the highway or navigating the complexities of a racetrack.

2024 Yamaha YZF-R1

Price : $18,399 USD / $23,299 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 continues Yamaha’s legacy of high-performance sports bikes with a blend of cutting-edge technology and racing DNA. It features a 998cc crossplane crankshaft engine for thrilling performance and responsiveness. The R1 showcases digital superbike technology, including Yamaha’s ride-by-wire system and an array of electronic rider aids for enhanced rider confidence.

Its aerodynamic bodywork, inspired by the M1 MotoGP bike, along with superbike brakes and tires, ensures outstanding high-speed performance and handling. Built around a Deltabox aluminum frame with fully adjustable KYB suspension, the R1 delivers legendary handling and agility. With its aggressive styling, advanced electronic control systems, and premium build quality, the R1 is designed for riders seeking a bike that excels on both the road and track​

​​2024 Yamaha YZF-R7

Price : $9,199 USD / $11,299 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha YZF-R7 sets a new standard in the supersport category with its high-torque 689cc CP2 engine that guarantees exhilarating acceleration coupled with instant throttle response. Its design inherits the aggressive R-Series DNA, showcasing an aerodynamic cowling and a distinctive twin-eye face. A standout feature is the Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch, which enhances controllability by ensuring smoother gear shifts and managing engine braking more effectively.

The R7’s lightweight frame is fine-tuned for chassis rigidity, complemented by fully-adjustable inverted 41 mm front forks and an adjustable link-type rear shock, providing an optimal balance between performance and comfort. Radial-mount front brake calipers and lightweight 10-spoke wheels ensure agile and precise handling. The motorcycle also offers an optional Quick Shift System for seamless upshifts, adding to its track-ready credentials. With next-generation colors and pure R-Series styling, the YZF-R7 appeals to both experienced riders and those new to the supersport segment​

The 2024 YZF-R7 bridges the gap between everyday rideability and the track-focused performance, embodying Yamaha’s commitment to bringing race-bred technology to a wider audience. This model is designed for those who seek the thrill of riding, whether carving through twisty roads or pushing the limits on the racetrack.

2024 Yamaha YZF-R3

Price : $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha YZF-R3 merges high-revving engine performance with sleek, aerodynamic R-Series styling. It’s built to excel both on the track and in urban environments, offering an exhilarating riding experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.

The motorcycle’s advanced suspension, lightweight frame, and optimal weight distribution ensure agile and confidence-inspiring handling. Coupled with Yamaha’s proven reliability, the YZF-R3 is an ideal sportbike for riders seeking both performance and practicality

Hyper Naked

2024 Yamaha MT-03

Price : $4,999 USD / $6,599 CAD

The 2024 MT-03 highlights include its dynamic mass-forward body design, a sophisticated torque-rich 321cc 2-cylinder engine, and aggressive MT design with 37mm upside-down front forks for enhanced handling.

It also features a stylish LCD instrument panel, lightweight LED flashers, and a design that is clearly inspired by Yamaha’s larger Hyper Naked models, giving it a strong street presence and a thrilling ride quality​

​2024 Yamaha MT-07

Price : $8,199.00 USD / $9,999 CAD

The MT-07 features an aggressive design, smartphone connectivity, 5-inch TFT display, and LED lighting. It’s known for its torque-rich 690cc CP2 engine and assertive riding position, making it a standout in the Hyper Naked category

2024 Yamaha MT-09 / SP

Price : $10,599 USD; SP $12,299 USD / $13,499 CAD; SP $16,299 CAD

Yamaha’s MT-09 enhances riding experience with aggressive Hyper Naked styling, a new 5” TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, customizable Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, and a more engaged ergonomic design. It’s powered by an 890cc, EU5-compliant CP3 engine, featuring a six-axis IMU with lean-sensitive rider aids, cruise control, and a new Brembo radial master cylinder for improved braking​

The MT-09 SP typically includes premium upgrades over the standard MT-09, such as advanced suspension components from Öhlins and higher-spec Brembo brakes, alongside exclusive color schemes and detailing to offer an enhanced riding experience and superior handling​

Both models continue Yamaha’s tradition of combining cutting-edge technology with thrilling performance. The MT-09 is known for its sharp handling and potent engine, offering an exhilarating ride with state-of-the-art rider aids. The SP variant further elevates this experience with race-inspired components for riders seeking the pinnacle of performance in the Hyper Naked segment.

2024 Yamaha MT-10 / SP

Price : $14,499 USD; SP $16,999 USD / $18,099 CAD; SP $21,899 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha MT-10 is described as the most powerful Hyper Naked ever built by Yamaha, blending cutting-edge engine and chassis technology from the R1. It features an aggressive design, a 998cc CP4 engine, and a sophisticated package of electronic rider aids for optimal control.

Key elements include a 4.2” TFT display with ride mode selection, Brembo radial master cylinder, cruise control, speed limiter, and up and down Quick Shift System, all ensuring a thrilling yet controllable ride

Sport Heritage

2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

Price : $8,899 USD / $10,599 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec combines classic bobber styling with modern performance. It’s powered by a 942cc V-twin engine that’s air-cooled and fuel-injected, ensuring a blend of reliable power and efficiency, with a reported fuel economy of 51 MPG. Its compact frame, coupled with a low seat height of 27.2 inches, makes it accessible to a wide range of riders and easy to handle, whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the open road.

The bike’s styling is underscored by its minimalistic design, allowing for extensive customization to match the rider’s personality and riding style. The Bolt R-Spec also features a 5-speed manual transmission and belt drive for smooth power delivery and low maintenance​

2024 Yamaha XSR900

Price : $10,299 USD / $12,999 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha XSR900 seamlessly blends retro design with modern performance, drawing inspiration from Yamaha’s storied racing heritage. This bike is powered by an 890cc DOHC crossplane crankshaft three-cylinder engine, renowned for its thrilling power and broad, linear torque, ensuring outstanding acceleration across the rev range. Its design features such as the gap between the café-style seat and racer-inspired fuel tank, alongside minimalist side panels and hidden rear lighting, pay homage to the past while incorporating modern elements like full LED lighting and a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display​

​Riding dynamics are enhanced with high-quality components including Brembo radial master cylinders, fully adjustable USD forks, and Yamaha’s latest superlight Spinforged wheels, minimizing unsprung weight for responsive handling. Moreover, the XSR900 is equipped with advanced electronic rider aids, including a six-axis IMU that controls traction, slide, wheel lift, and brake systems, allowing for a safer and more customizable ride experience​

This bike strikes a perfect balance between paying tribute to Yamaha’s racing legends and offering riders the latest in motorcycle technology and performance. Whether you’re looking for exhilarating speed or a relaxed cruise, the 2024 Yamaha XSR900 promises a versatile and enjoyable riding experience.

2024 Yamaha XSR700

Price : $8,899 USD / $11,199 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha XSR700 marries classic style with contemporary performance. It is powered by a characterful 689cc EU5 compliant liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine, known for its outstanding low- to mid-range torque and very linear throttle response, complemented by strong high-rpm pulling power. The bike’s design draws heavily from Yamaha’s rich heritage, featuring a round LED headlight and tail light, retro-influenced bodywork, and modern LED indicators for visibility. It also includes an inverted LCD meter positioned forward for better visibility, and modern switches for improved user-friendliness​

Chassis and suspension details highlight its agility and stability, combining a lightweight steel backbone frame with street-focused suspension that balances comfort and control. Advanced braking components include powerful four-piston calipers and large 298mm front brake discs, enhanced by standard ABS for controllable braking. The inclusion of lightweight wheels and Michelin Road 5 tires underscore its commitment to confident handling and grip​

The XSR700 stands out with its detailed engineering, including a “Crossplane Concept” 270-degree crank for a linear torque development, and a refined, efficient fuel injection system ensuring a smooth throttle response. Its compact six-speed transmission leverages the engine’s torque characteristics for a thrilling and engaging ride​

Emphasizing its sport heritage lineage, the XSR700 offers a unique blend of Yamaha’s world-class engineering and timeless design, making it an appealing choice for riders seeking an authentic and performance-oriented motorcycle with a nod to the past.

2024 Yamaha V Star 250

Price : $4,699 USD / $6,199 CAD

Summary:

The 2024 Yamaha V Star 250, priced at $4,699, is an entry-level cruiser with a 249cc air-cooled V-twin engine. It’s designed for ease of use and reliability, making it suitable for new riders or those seeking a nimble city cruiser. With a low seat height and lightweight chassis, it offers comfortable ergonomics and easy handling.

Adventure Touring

2024 Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Price : $16,299 USD / $19,399 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha Super Ténéré ES combines advanced technology with rugged durability. Engineered for exceptional long-distance adventure touring, it features adjustable electronic suspension and comprehensive rider aids, including ABS and a Unified Brake System, ensuring both comfort and control across varying terrains. Its versatile design, complemented by a robust powertrain and thoughtful ergonomics, makes it a top choice for explorers seeking a blend of performance and reliability.

2024 Yamaha Tenere 700

Price : $10,799 USD / $13,599 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 stands out with its robust and versatile performance, highlighted by its liquid-cooled DOHC engine and adaptable transmission system. Its design caters to both off-road adventures and on-road comfort, ensuring a reliable and exhilarating riding experience across various terrains​

Sport Touring

2024 Yamaha FJR1300ES

Price : $18,299 USD / $20,999 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha FJR1300ES, priced at $18,199, showcases a potent 1,298cc engine tailored for long-distance touring. It combines advanced electronic features with a comfortable riding stance, making it a premier choice for riders seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and technology​

2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

Price: $16,499 USD / $20,699 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT elevates the sport touring experience with a blend of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. This model features an 890cc CP3 engine renowned for its smooth power delivery, making it perfect for both spirited rides and long tours. Integrated KYB semi-active suspension, alongside Adaptive Cruise Control and a Unified Brake System with radar-linked capabilities, ensures a ride that’s as intuitive as it is thrilling.

A new high-luminosity TFT display provides clear, customizable rider information, enhancing interaction and convenience. With dedicated colorways and premium finishes, the Tracer 9 GT stands out visually as well. Its chassis and suspension offer adjustable riding positions to accommodate various rider physiques, ensuring comfort across the miles. Full LED lighting with cornering lights, along with a complete touring package including heated grips and hard cases, makes it fully equipped for any adventure

Dual Sport

2024 Yamaha XT250

Price: $5,399 USD / $6,199 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha XT250 is a versatile and rugged dual-sport motorcycle designed for both on and off-road adventures. Powered by a reliable 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, this bike delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency. Its lightweight design and nimble handling make it ideal for maneuvering through tight trails or city streets with ease.

Equipped with a sturdy chassis and long-travel suspension, the XT250 offers exceptional stability and comfort over various terrains. With features like electric start, disc brakes, and a spacious seat, this bike ensures convenience and comfort for riders of all levels. Whether commuting through urban jungles or exploring remote trails, the 2024 Yamaha XT250 promises an exhilarating ride every time.

2024 Yamaha TW200

Price : $4,999 USD / $5,799

The 2024 Yamaha TW200 is a legendary dual-sport motorcycle renowned for its go-anywhere capabilities and unique fat-tire design. Its compact 196cc air-cooled engine delivers reliable performance both on and off-road, making it perfect for tackling various terrains with confidence. The TW200 features a low seat height and lightweight construction, ensuring easy maneuverability for riders of all skill levels.

With its wide tires and long-travel suspension, this bike excels in traversing rough trails and navigating urban obstacles effortlessly. Equipped with electric start, a reliable braking system, and a rugged chassis, the TW200 offers unmatched versatility and durability for adventurers seeking thrilling off-road experiences.

Scooter

2024 Yamaha XMAX

Price : $6,199 USD / $7,799 CAD

The 2024 Yamaha XMAX is a premium scooter designed to offer a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style for urban commuting and long-distance touring. Powered by a potent 292cc liquid-cooled engine, this scooter delivers impressive acceleration and smooth power delivery across various riding conditions. Its sleek and modern design is complemented by advanced features such as ABS brakes, traction control, and LED lighting, ensuring optimal safety and convenience for riders.

The XMAX boasts ample storage space, including a large under-seat compartment, making it ideal for carrying groceries, gear, or luggage. With its plush seating, adjustable windshield, and ergonomic riding position, the XMAX provides unmatched comfort for extended rides, making it the ultimate choice for discerning riders seeking luxury and performance in a scooter.

2024 Yamaha Zuma 125

Price : $3,799 USD / $4,699

The 2024 Yamaha Zuma 125 is a compact and agile scooter designed for urban commuting and exploring city streets with ease. Its peppy 125cc air-cooled engine delivers efficient performance, perfect for zipping through traffic and navigating narrow alleyways effortlessly. The Zuma 125 features rugged off-road-inspired styling with chunky tires and a high ground clearance, allowing riders to tackle uneven pavement and occasional dirt paths confidently.

Equipped with a spacious under-seat storage compartment and a rugged front rack, this scooter offers practicality and convenience for daily errands or weekend adventures. With its lightweight design, responsive handling, and fuel-efficient engine, the Zuma 125 promises a fun and economical riding experience for riders looking to navigate the urban landscape in style.