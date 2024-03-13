2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Lineup

Grand American Touring

2024 Harley-Davidson Road King® Special

Price : Starts at $24,999 USD / $30,499 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque : 95 HP @ 5020 rpm / 122 ft-lb @ 2750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road King® Special blends classic Harley aesthetics with modern performance features. It’s equipped with stretched saddlebags and mini-ape handlebars, enhancing both its visual appeal and rider comfort. The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine delivers strong performance, making this bike ideal for cruising and touring enthusiasts who appreciate a mix of traditional and contemporary elements in their ride.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Price: Starting at $25,499 USD / $31,999 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 105 HP @ 4600 rpm / 130 ft-lb @ 3250 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Street Glide from Harley-Davidson offers a perfect blend of style and performance. It features a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine for thrilling rides, along with advanced technology, comfortable seating, and distinctive Harley-Davidson design elements. This touring motorcycle is designed to provide riders with an unforgettable experience on the road.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Price : Starts at $25,999 USD / $31,999 CAD

Engine: 1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117

1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Horsepower/Torque : 105 HP @ 4600 rpm / 130 ft-lb @ 3250 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Road Glide® is a marvel of American engineering, designed with long-distance touring in mind. It features a distinctive sharknose fairing, fully integrated with LED lighting for improved aerodynamics and rider comfort. The bike’s heart, the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, has been upgraded for better thermal comfort, especially in hot weather or during low-speed rides. The Road Glide® has also shed some weight compared to its predecessor, enhancing its performance across the board. This motorcycle is not just about power; it’s about providing a comfortable, exhilarating ride whether you’re cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited

Price : Starts at $32,499 USD / $38,929 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque : 93 hp @ 5020 rpm / 122 ft-lb @ 2750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Road Glide Limited stands as a testament to Harley-Davidson’s commitment to blending classic aesthetics with modern technology. This motorcycle is tailored for riders seeking a premium touring experience, with a focus on comfort and long-distance capabilities. The bike is equipped with a high-performing Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride across varying terrains. It features a suite of rider aids, including electronic cruise control and the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, enhancing both convenience and enjoyment on the road. The Road Glide Limited’s design, characterized by its distinctive dual LED Daymaker headlamps and sleek lines, not only commands attention but also improves aerodynamics and visibility. This motorcycle is not just about the journey; it’s about experiencing the journey with unparalleled style and comfort.

2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Price : Starts at $32,499 USD / $38,929 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque : 93 hp @ 5020 rpm / 122 ft-lb @ 2750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is the epitome of a luxury touring motorcycle, crafted for riders who demand comfort and performance on long journeys. It’s designed with a keen eye for detail, offering a refined experience that combines Harley’s iconic style with advanced features like the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system and responsive handling. The bike’s ergonomics are tailored for all-day riding, with heated hand grips and a premium Tour-Pak® luggage carrier adding to its practicality. It’s a motorcycle that not only takes you places but makes the journey an integral part of the adventure.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

Price: Starts at $44,499 USD / $54,499 CAD

Engine: 1990 cc Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121

1990 cc Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 Horsepower/Torque: 115 hp @ 4500 rpm / 139 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® is a premium motorcycle that starts at $44,499. It features a Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine, delivering high power and torque. The design includes a batwing fairing with integrated LED lighting, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear Combo Cast Laced wheels with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and color options like Copperhead and Legendary Orange. The bike offers rider safety enhancements, a high-flow exhaust system, and advanced aerodynamics for improved comfort and performance.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Price: Starts at $44,499 USD / $54,499 CAD

Engine: 121 cu in Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121

121 cu in Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 Horsepower/Torque: 115 HP @ 4500 rpm / 139 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Road Glide® is designed for touring enthusiasts seeking unparalleled performance and style. It features the Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine, offering robust horsepower and torque. This motorcycle stands out with its advanced aerodynamics, reduced weight for enhanced performance, and premium audio system for an immersive riding experience.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

Price: Starts at $42,999 USD / $52,799 CAD

Engine: 121 cu in Milwaukee-Eight® 121 High Output

121 cu in Milwaukee-Eight® 121 High Output Horsepower/Torque: 127 HP @ 4900 rpm / 145 ft-lb @ 4000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST embodies the essence of luxury touring with its striking design and cutting-edge features. Boasting a powerful Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine, this motorcycle delivers exhilarating performance on both highways and winding roads. Its advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even over long distances. The CVO Road Glide ST is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice recognition. Its aerodynamic fairing enhances stability at high speeds while providing excellent wind protection for the rider. With premium finishes and attention to detail throughout, the CVO Road Glide ST offers a truly unmatched riding experience for those who demand the best in both style and performance.

Cruiser

2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

Price: Starts at $14,999 USD / $18,799 CAD

Engine: 107 cu in (1,746 cc) Milwaukee-Eight® 107

107 cu in (1,746 cc) Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Horsepower/Torque: 87 HP @ 5020 rpm / 110 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Softail Standard offers a blend of classic cruiser looks with modern performance. It features a Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine for robust power, and its lightweight design enhances handling.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a timeless cruiser that captures the essence of classic American motorcycle design. Its minimalist styling is complemented by modern features such as LED lighting and a digital instrumentation cluster, offering a perfect blend of old-school charm and contemporary functionality.

With its low-slung profile and comfortable riding position, the Softail Standard is ideal for cruising around town or hitting the open road. The responsive handling and smooth ride quality make every journey enjoyable, while its customizable nature allows riders to personalize their bike to suit their individual tastes.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

Price: Starts at $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 94 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Street Bob 114 is a cruiser that combines classic bobber style with modern performance, featuring the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Equipped with mid-mount foot controls and a solo seat, the Street Bob 114 offers a comfortable and responsive riding experience ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on long highway cruises. The bike’s lightweight chassis and nimble handling make it effortless to maneuver through traffic or carve through twisty backroads.

With its powerful Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine providing ample torque and acceleration, every ride is infused with excitement and adrenaline. Whether you’re a seasoned rider craving thrills or a newcomer seeking an authentic Harley-Davidson experience, the Street Bob 114 delivers unmatched performance and style on two wheels.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

Price: Starts at $19,999 USD / $25,399 CAD

Engine: 1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117

1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Horsepower/Torque: 103 HP @ 4750 rpm / 125 ft-lb @ 3500 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Low Rider S is a performance cruiser with a strong emphasis on aggressive riding dynamics and muscular style.

Designed to conquer both city streets and open highways, this motorcycle combines classic heritage with modern engineering. Its bold design features blacked-out finishes, a sleek fairing, and a solo seat, giving it a distinctive and menacing look on the road.

The bike’s premium suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even over rough terrain or long distances. With its adjustable handlebars and mid-mount foot controls, riders can customize their riding position for optimal comfort and control.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

Price: Starts at $23,399 USD / $28,899 CAD

Engine: 1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117

1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Horsepower/Torque: 103 HP @ 4750 rpm / 125 ft-lb @ 3500 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

This model boasts a high-performance engine with oil and air cooling, maximized performance through a tuned Heavy Breather intake and high-flow exhaust, a sport-touring profile with high handlebars and compact removable saddlebags, a deep solo seat for aggressive riding, and a frame-mounted fairing for a classic look.

The bike features advanced technology, including a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice recognition, ensuring riders stay connected and entertained on their journey. With its responsive handling, smooth ride, and timeless design, the Low Rider ST offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and comfort for riders who seek adventure on two wheels.

2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117

Price: Starts at $22,499 USD / $27,499 CAD

Engine: 1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117

1923 cc (117 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Horsepower/Torque: 101 HP @ 4750 rpm / 123 ft-lb @ 3500

More @ Harley-Davidson

The Breakout 117 features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine for high torque, a high-performance Heavy Breather intake, extensive chrome detailing, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminum wheels, and a 2-into-2 exhaust system for improved torque and a distinct sound.

The bike’s comfortable seating position and adjustable suspension provide a smooth and enjoyable ride, whether cruising through city streets or hitting the open highway.

2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Price: Starts at $21,999 USD / $26,499 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 94 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The Fat Boy 114 is known for its iconic look, featuring a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, chrome finishes, and robust performance.

The bike’s advanced technology, including high-performance front suspension, LED lighting and a digital instrumentation cluster, ensures a modern and convenient riding experience.

2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Price: Starts at $22,499 USD / $27,499 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 94 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 3000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Heritage Classic combines vintage aesthetics with modern performance, featuring the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, adjustable rear mono shock, detachable windscreen, and lockable sealed saddlebags for a blend of nostalgia and contemporary technology. The bike utilizes a high-performance rear mono shock for dynamic cornering while maintaining a classic hardtail look.

2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival

Price : Starts at $24,999 USD / $30,499 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 90 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 2750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

In 2024, Harley-Davidson unveiled the highly anticipated Hydra Glide Revival, a modern interpretation of their classic motorcycle model from the 1940s. The Hydra Glide Revival pays homage to its heritage while integrating advanced technology and performance features. With its retro design elements, including a large front fender, teardrop fuel tank, and classic paint schemes, the bike exudes vintage charm.

Adventure Touring

2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Price: Starts at $19,999 USD / $24,999 CAD

Engine: 1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250

1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250 Horsepower/Torque: 150 HP @ 8750 rpm / 95 ft-lb @ 6750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Pan America 1250 Special offers advanced features for both on and off-road touring. Equipped with all the bells and whistles for the ADV enthusiast, it includes adaptive ride height, semi-active suspension, and multiple ride modes for customizable performance. With a focus on exploring and enduring any route, it’s built for the adventurous rider​.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America

Price: Starts at $28,399 USD / $34,599 CAD

Engine: 1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250

1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250 Horsepower/Torque: 150 HP @ 8750 rpm / 95 ft-lb @ 6750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 CVO Pan America sets a high bar for adventure touring, blending Harley-Davidson’s CVO luxury with rugged, off-road capability. It features exclusive paint, advanced ride systems like Adaptive Ride Height, and a host of premium accessories, ensuring it’s ready for any adventure while standing out in style

Sport

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster

Price: Starts at $11,999 USD / $14,499 CAD

Engine: 975 cc Revolution® Max 975T

975 cc Revolution® Max 975T Horsepower/Torque : 91 HP @ 7500 rpm / 72 ft-lb @ 5750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster brings forward a blend of traditional Sportster essence with modern technology. It’s engineered with the Revolution Max 975 engine, ensuring a surge of torque at low RPMs and robust mid-range power.

This model emphasizes lightweight handling and rider confidence through its design where the engine acts as a stressed member, enhancing overall ride quality and agility

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

Price: Starting at $13,499 USD / $16,299 CAD

Engine: 975 cc Revolution® Max 975T

975 cc Revolution® Max 975T Horsepower/Torque: 91 HP @ 7500 rpm / 72 ft-lb @ 5750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special emphasizes a balance between modern functionality and classic form, with a liquid-cooled V-twin engine for robust low-end torque and swift acceleration. It offers customizable ride modes for tailored performance and features dual bending valve front suspension for agile handling. The design pays homage to the ’70s Harley-Davidson style, presenting a retro vibe through a colorful medallion

2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Price: Starts at $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

Engine: 1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250T

1250 cc Revolution® Max 1250T Horsepower/Torque: 121 HP at 7500 rpm / 93 ft-lb at 6000 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S continues the legacy of the Sportster line with its powerful Revolution Max 1250T engine, providing thrilling performance and responsive handling. It’s equipped with advanced rider technologies, including multiple ride modes for customized control. The high-mounted exhaust not only pays homage to H-D’s racing heritage but also enhances the bike’s aggressive stance. Its chassis design integrates the engine as a structural element, reducing weight and improving the center of gravity for better handling.

Trike

2024 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

Price: Starts at $31,999 USD / $38,499 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 90 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 2750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler blends the classic Harley-Davidson spirit with modern trike-specific enhancements. It starts at $31,999 USD and is powered by the robust Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, known for its substantial torque and the iconic Harley sound. This model introduces advanced rider safety features tailored for three-wheeled vehicles, including enhanced braking and traction control systems, which boost confidence on the road.

The Freewheeler is notable for its electric reverse gear, simplifying parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. Storage is conveniently accessible thanks to a weather-proof rear trunk. Design-wise, it boasts a blacked-out theme with bobtail rear fenders and slash cut pipes, emphasizing its bold, distinctive look. The chassis is specifically engineered for three-wheeled vehicles, ensuring optimized handling and performance​

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3

Price: Starting at $34,999 USD / $44,199 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque: 90 HP @ 4750 rpm / 119 ft-lb @ 2,750 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 stands out with its muscular Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 engine, providing impressive power and torque for exhilarating performance. It features a Six-Speed Cruise Drive® transmission for smooth shifting and a manual reverse, enhancing maneuverability and convenience. The bike’s chassis incorporates high-quality materials like steel and fiberglass, ensuring durability while maintaining a stylish look. Advanced rider safety enhancements come standard, offering peace of mind through various innovative technologies.

Aerodynamically optimized through extensive computational fluid dynamics studies, the Road Glide 3’s design minimizes wind buffeting, improving rider comfort on long rides. Its advanced suspension system, including a telescopic fork and independent rear suspension, ensures a smooth and responsive ride across varying terrains. With a fuel capacity of 6 gallons and a combined fuel economy of 43 US mpg, it promises long rides with fewer stops.

The Road Glide 3 doesn’t just perform; it also impresses with its design and functionality. The Boom!™ Box GTS radio and the presence of two speakers ensure high-quality audio entertainment during rides. LED lighting enhances visibility and safety, contributing to its bold, recognizable aesthetic​

This model is designed to cater to the needs of touring enthusiasts seeking performance, comfort, and style, making every journey memorable and comfortable.

2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

Price: Starts at $37,999 USD / $46,299 CAD

Engine: 1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

1868 cc (114 cu in) Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Horsepower/Torque : 93 HP @ 5020 rpm / 120 ft-lb @ 2500 rpm

More @ Harley-Davidson

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra combines iconic styling with modern features for a unique riding experience. It boasts a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine for powerful torque and the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system for advanced technology on the go. Its six-speed Cruise Drive transmission ensures smooth shifting, while the batwing fairing reduces head buffeting.

With a trunk and King Tour-Pak storage offering ample space, and rider safety enhancements for increased confidence on three wheels, this motorcycle is designed for those seeking adventure and comfort on long journeys.