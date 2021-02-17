Honda’s Neo-Sports Cafe 2021 CB300R ABS is Back Again!

The 2021 Honda CB300R is the perfect starting point for anyone looking to explore motorcycling. This Japanese motorcycle is a combination of weight, power, and excellent handling. The style of the CB300R looks awesome too, it’s referred to as a “Neo-Sports Cafe” look by Honda.

This year’s CB300R comes with ABS as an added safety feature, making it another great beginner choice for Honda’s 2021 lineup. Its 286cc single-cylinder provides the right amount of power for those who commute in the city or those who are just starting out on a motorcycle.

Though the CB300R may look stripped to bare bones, it comes packing a rather smart display. Comes with an LCD display that shows engine rpm, fuel level, and gear shift indicator. The CB300R also comes with LED lights front and rear. Honda says they’ve fitted their thinnest taillight yet on this bike.

The 2021 Honda CB300R starts at $4,949 USD / $5,999 CAD.

Model Overview

Price: $4,949 USD / $5,999 CAD

$4,949 USD / $5,999 CAD Key Features:

Standard ABS 286cc Engine Blacked out hardware

Main Specs Engine: 286cc Single-cylinder

286cc Single-cylinder Power: 30 BHP

30 BHP Wet Weight: 317 lbs (144 kg)

317 lbs (144 kg) Seat Height: 31.5 inches (800 mm) at lowest point Competitors 2021 KTM 390 Duke

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

2021 Honda CB300R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 286cc liquid-cooled 20º single-cylinder four-stroke Power 30 BHP Bore x Stroke 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System Fuel injection w/ 38mm throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-Speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 5.1 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock; 4.2 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 296mm disc; ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc; ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 150/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.7 gallons Color Matte Pearl Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 93mm (3.7 inches) Wheelbase 53.3 inches Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.5 inches Curb Weight 317 pounds WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CB300R Features

PERFORMANCE COMPACT ENGINE The CB300R’s compact 286cc DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is a jewel with a free-revving, responsive nature. The engine also works extraordinarily well in real-world road-riding conditions, providing plenty of power both around town and out on the highway.

FINE-TUNED INTAKE AND EXHAUST The CB300R’s engine uses an intake and exhaust designed to reduce air resistance, contributing to more linear throttle response.

HIGH-REVVING PERFORMANCE Bore and stroke are set at 76 x 63mm, with a compression ratio of 10.7:1. PGM-FI fuel injection—with 38mm throttle bore and a refined, straight-shot intake path—delivers crisp throttle response across the rev range.

UNDERSLUNG EXHAUST The CB300R underslung exhaust features a dual-chamber design with the outlet on the right side. The high-flow design contributes to an ultra-linear throttle response.



HANDLING LIGHT, STRONG STEEL CHASSIS The concept behind a Neo-Sports Café machine strives for a perfect combination of handling, power, and athletic comfort. Great handling starts with a superior chassis, which is why the CB300R uses special frame construction designed to be both light and strong.

INVERTED FRONT FORK The CB300R’s 41mm inverted fork offers a smooth ride with compliant damping. The supple spring rate is just right for a bike this size.

LIGHTWEIGHT ALUMINUM WHEELS Unsprung weight—the tires, wheels, and brakes—are super-important in a sportbike. The CB300R’s lightweight aluminum wheels are a critical part of the bike’s responsive handling. Plus, they look great too.

LIGHTWEIGHT CONSTRUCTION Since it’s over 30 pounds lighter than our previous CB300F model, the 2021 CB300R’s user-friendly 317-pound curb weight means this bike handles well, and is easier to balance at stoplights or in parking lots.

PERFECT BALANCE The CB300R features a balanced 49.6/50.4 front/rear weight bias. That means you’re set up for unmatched sport riding, combining rear-wheel traction, front-end grip, and balanced braking forces.

TUNED STEEL SWINGARM In addition to the CB300R’s chassis, the steel swingarm is designed to provide high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion without being harsh or heavy. This means you get confidence-inspiring feel and feedback, especially while cornering.



STYLE NEO-SPORTS CAFÉ STYLE Taking its styling cues from our CB1000R, the CB300R offers a fresh, contemporary take on the modern streetbike. Plus, the light weight and upright seating make it a blast to ride.



ENGINEERING STANDARD ABS Our Anti-Lock Braking System (standard on the 2021 CB300R) can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or other compromised surfaces. It’s a great choice whether you’re using your new bike as a commuter or just riding it for fun, since it helps you stop with added confidence.

BLACKED-OUT HARDWARE Check out the blacked-out hardware; subtle touches like these complement the CB300R’s traditional-meets-modern Neo-Sports Café styling.

EFFICIENT DESIGN The CB300R’s engine is designed with a minimum number of moving parts. Details like low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Thanks in part to the weight-saving measures and the intake layout, initial acceleration has been improved by 4%.

LCD INSTRUMENTS The CB300R’s lightweight, full-function LCD display adds a premium feel. It’s 60-percent thinner than previous designs, and gives you readouts for engine rpm, speed, and fuel level.

LED LIGHTING PACKAGE Another perfect example of classic styling with a modern touch, the CB300R features an all-LED lighting package, yet still sports a timeless round headlight lens. The LED taillight is the thinnest ever mounted on a Honda motorcycle!

POWERFUL BRAKES The CB300R’s radial-mount four-piston Nissin front brake caliper clamps down onto a 296mm floating disc to provide optimum stopping power.



