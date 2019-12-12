Honda’s Next Gen Superbike: The CBR1000RR-R SP

For 2021, Honda is unleashing two incredibly advanced sport bikes: the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade. There’s more to these bikes than the addition of an extra “R” on the end of the name, and the formal adoption of the Fireblade moniker: they’re Honda’s most powerful street legal inline-four motorcycles, and they’re ready for a fight.

Stylistically, the Fireblade duo shares a lot of DNA with the Honda RC213V MotoGP racing bike, and the diluted RC213V-S street legal relation, but the similarity is only skin deep. Honda’s RC213V variants are powered by V4 engines, while the CBR1000RR-R models are powered by inline-four powerplants. These engines are the most powerful inline-fours that Honda has ever made.

The 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine produces a Gentleman’s-Agreement-shattering 215 horsepower at 14,500 rpm and 83 lb-ft of peak torque. Overall, the new ‘Blade has a curb weight of 443 lbs, making it quite lightweight overall.

The SP variant will be equipped with semi-active Öhlins Electronic Control suspension, featuring 43mm NPX forks up front and a single Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC shock at the rear. Braking will be controlled by Brembo Stylema front calipers, and a Brembo monoblock unit at the rear, with braking supported by two-level ABS.

Other goodies include a six-axis IMU that controls Honda’s Selectable Torque Control, with Power, Engine Brake, Start, and Wheelie Control modes, a three-level electronic steering damper, and a quick shifter.

The 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade will be available in the official HRC Tri-Color finish.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Honda CBR1000RR SP in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: TBD

TBD Key Features: Anti-lock brakes (ABS) LED lights Traction control

Key Specs Engine type: 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder

999cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder Power: 215 horsepower

215 horsepower Wet weight: 443 lbs

443 lbs Seat height: 32.6 Inch Key Competitors Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Yamaha YZF-R1M

Suzuki GSX-R1000R

2021 Honda CBR1000RR SP Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 999cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled inline 4-cylinder; 4 valves/cyl Power 215 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 81mm x 48.5mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Fuel System PGM-FI w/ 52mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multiplate Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #525 Chain; 16T/43T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm Öhlins NPX Smart-EC Front Fork, 4.3 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-link single shock; 5.6 inches of travel Brakes Front Brembo Stylema front calipers with 330mm discs Brakes Rear Single-caliper 220mm disc Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 200/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.2 L (4.3 US gal.) Color HRC Tricolor ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1455mm (57.3 in.) Ground Clearance 114 mm (4.5 in.) Seat Height 828mm (32.6 in.) Curb Weight 200 kg (403 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CBR1000RR SP Features

Rc213v-spec Bore And Stroke All new bore and stroke (81mm x 48.5mm) are the same as Honda’s MotoGP Champion RC213V racebike, drawing on our experience with cylinder filling and combustion gathered on the track. Finger-follower Rocker Arms The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP uses finger-follower rocker arms. The design reduces the inertia weight of the valve system by approximately 75% compared to a shim-and-bucket system, and contributes to the Fireblade SP’s higher redline. DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating reduces friction resistance on surfaces sliding against the cam and tappet shim. Semi-cam Gear Train The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP cam drive uses a shorter chain than previous designs. A gear on the crank drives an intermediary gear/sprocket, which in turn drives the cam chain, thus shortening the overall chain run. Forged Aluminum Pistons You need a light piston to make high revs. To that end, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features pistons forged out of A2618 aluminum, the same material used in the RC213V. Each piston is now lighter by approximately 5% compared to a CBR1000RR piston, even though the bore is bigger. Built-in Bottom Bypass Cooling Honda’s unique built-in bottom bypass cooling system sends cooling water differently around the top and the bottom of the cylinder. The top needs more cooling, while the bottom needs less. The technology eliminates the existing hose outside the cylinder block. Cooling water coming out from the radiator flows into areas needing to be cooled more. As a result, the difference in temperature at different locations on cylinder bores becomes smaller, so that bores are less distorted, reducing friction. Direct Starter Layout Normally a motorcycle engine is started up by rotating the crankshaft, however, for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, the starter acts on the clutch main shaft. In addition to shortening the crankshaft, double use of the primary driven gear to transmit rotation from the starter motor makes an even more compact layout possible. Narrower Intake-side Valve Angle The intake valve angle is a super-narrow nine degrees (two degrees narrower than on the CBR1000RR). This change improves ventilation efficiency inside the intake port by approximately two percent, contributing to higher power output. Larger Throttle Body The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s throttle bore diameter has been enlarged from 48mm to 52mm. The oval cross-section inside the throttle body streamlines airflow all the way from the throttle butterfly to the twin intake valves in the head to reduce intake air pressure drop. Full-color Tft Meter The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is equipped with a larger instrument screen and higher resolution than previous CBR models. You can choose from a menu of screen setting options that display the information you want in a format you prefer, with items like engine temperature, riding modes, speedometer and tachometer, shifter setting, ABS level, gear position, remaining fuel, and much more. Titanium Connecting Rods The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP uses titanium con rods, and the rod bolts thread directly into the rod body so there’s no separate fastening nut. The design reduces weight by approximately 50% compared to a steel rod, and is the same design as the RC213V-S rod. Throttle-by-wire System (Tbw) The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s throttle-by-wire system smooths and improves throttle response, especially at the critical initial throttle opening. Plus, adopting TBW makes it possible to integrate the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s riding mode system. Honda Selectable Torque Control (Hstc) With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), we’ve got your back, but you’re in control. Here’s how it works: The system automatically adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. You get your choice of five power curves, ten torque-control levels, three engine-braking levels, and now three selectable levels of wheelie control so it’s easier than ever to dial your bike in at the track. Quick Shifter The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s quick shifter is a standard feature. It’s the perfect choice for the trackday rider, and makes shifting faster than ever. Smart Key Eliminating the traditional keyed ignition not only adds convenience, but also lets us streamline the intake ducting for better airflow. Plus, the top tripleclamp has that true racebike look. Öhlins Second-generation Smart Ec Suspension The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP uses an electronically controlled NPX fork manufactured by Öhlins. By adding a pressurized damping system to the NIX fork used by the previous CBR1000RR SP, cavitation inside the damper is minimized to stabilize damping force more and improve bump absorption Twin-spar Frame The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP uses a light-weight aluminum frame with 2mm thick wall sections. Vertical and torsional rigidity have increased by 18% and 9% respectively, and horizontal rigidity decreased by 11% for better feel and performance. Longer Swingarm The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s swingarm has been extended by 30.5 mm for improved traction on the track. Also, horizontal swingarm rigidity was reduced by 15%, while the vertical rigidity remains the same. Brembo Brakes The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s front brake discs are a huge 330mm in diameter to improve braking force. The bike features Brembo Stylema front calipers while the rear caliper is the same as the Brembo used for RC213V-S. Even the brake master cylinders and front-brake lever are supplied by Brembo to offer the rider Brembo’s comprehensive braking performance. Aerodynamic Winglets The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is equipped with winglets which effectively generate downforce at track speeds. Three wings are installed in each of the right and left ducts in order to address downforces. Titanium Muffler The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s muffler was developed jointly with Akrapovič. It’s made out of titanium for light weight, and the design also contributes to the bike’s mass centralization. A special valve in the exhaust helps boost torque at lower revs and increase horsepower at higher rpm. Compact Overall Chassis The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s wheelbase is just 57.3 inches for super-responsive handling, while the swing arm measures 24.5 inches in length. The crankshaft centerline is 33mm farther from the front axle and 16mm higher for better front/rear balance with a rider onboard. Rake angle is 24 degrees, with 101.2mm of trail. Shorter Engine The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s engine is shorter front to back than the previous design, making the bike more compact and allowing our designers more latitude in engine placement in the chassis.

2021 Honda CBR1000RR SP Photos

2021 Honda CBR1000RR SP Videos