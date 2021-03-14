The 2021 CRF450RL: A Street Legal Motocrosser

The 2021 CRF450RL is the reimagined CRF450L from years past but it’s still loaded with off-road enhancements. It’s based on the CRF450R motocross platform but tuned for ripping on the trails and street alike.

Honda Motorcycles tuned the CRF450RL’s engine to enhance and improve low RPM torque performance with a new crankshaft. It received a new ECU to refine the fuel delivery system to the 449cc liquid-cooled engine capable of 41.7hp.

The CRF450RL comes with a wider frame to make room for the 6-speed transmission which proves versatile no matter what the trails call for. It’s another bike in the 2021 Honda lineup that comes with Showa forks and a Pro-Link rear shock that provide a comfy ride in even the roughest terrain. This Japanese motorcycle comes with 12 inches of travel in the front and 11.8 inches of rear travel – exactly what you need whether you’re climbing, crawling, or hitting the berms.

The 2021 Honda CRF450RL starts at $9,999 USD / $12,199 CAD.

Model Overview

$9,999 USD / $12,199 CAD Key Features:

Disc brakes front and rear Handguards Inverted Forks

Main Specs Engine: 449cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

449cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 41.7 horsepower

41.7 horsepower Wet Weight: 289 lbs (131 kg)

289 lbs (131 kg) Seat Height: 940 mm (37 in.) at the lowest point Competitors Suzuki DR-Z400S

2021 Honda CRF450RL Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 41.7 horsepower Bore x Stroke 96mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), 46mm downdraft throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train Unicam® OHC, four-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Wide-ratio six-speed Final Drive #520 Chain; 13T/51T CHASSIS Suspension Front 49mm leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork with rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.0 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link Showa single shock with adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 11.8 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 260mm disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc Tires Front IRC GP21 80/100-21 Tires Rear IRC GP22 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition DC-CDI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 4.8 inches Wheelbase 58.9 inches Ground Clearance 12.6 inches Seat Height 37.2 inches Curb Weight 291 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF450RL Features

VERSATILITY FULLY STREET LEGAL & OFF-ROAD CAPABLE The CRF450RL is equipped with a catalytic converter and is fully street legal in all 50 states—and off-road capable just about anywhere on the planet. That means you can ride it wherever it’s legal to operate a motor vehicle—in state and national parks, on the road, on public lands. Plus, you don’t need to haul your bike to the trailhead in a truck or on a trailer. Best of all, it makes finding gas (or lunch) a breeze.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC START An electric start system ensures trouble-free starting in all conditions. The electric starter also drives the clutch side of the crankshaft to provide superior lubrication to starter gears while producing a narrow engine with a short, strong crank.

449cc UNICAM® ENGINE The CRF450RL’s Unicam® cylinder-head combines the best of single- and double-overhead-cam designs, and shares its DNA with our championship-winning CRF450R. The configuration saves weight compared to a dual-overhead-camshaft motor, and the camshaft sits lower in the head for a more compact engine and a lower center of gravity. You also get a narrow included valve angle that flattens the combustion chamber for better ignition flame propagation and a high compression ratio.

FUEL INJECTION The CRF450RL features our proven fuel-injection system. It’s part of the reason the CRF450RL offers such excellent torque and spot-on metering and response, especially in the critical low-rpm range. It also automatically compensates for elevation and weather changes.

TITANIUM INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES Lightweight titanium intake and exhaust valves permit use of smaller valve springs, reducing overall engine height.



ENGINEERING WIDE-RATIO SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION Like our CRF450X, the CRF450RL rocks a wide-ratio six-speed gearbox. That gives you a low gear perfect for tight, slow situations, and a top gear that’s tall enough for highway riding to the next gas stop or trailhead.

DUAL RADIATORS The CRF450RL’s dual radiators feature a refined core area for superior heat dissipation compared with conventional dual-radiator designs. A coolant recovery tank is located in front of the engine between the frame downtubes for improved center of mass, and the tank is protected by a plastic skid plate.

ELECTRIC FAN The CRF450RL is a “ride anywhere” type of bike, and because conditions vary so widely, we’ve equipped it with a light electric fan for the radiator. Rock crawling or riding on a hot Arizona single-track, it helps keep your engine running cool.

FINAL-DRIVE SPROCKET DAMPER Designed to keep your bike quieter while not adding any weight, these unique drive sprockets are just another example of the CRF450RL’s innovative engineering.

INERTIA-TUNED CRANK The CRF450RL’s crank has 13 percent more inertia than the CRF450R. Why? To smooth out power delivery and make the engine more user-friendly in tight, technical situations.

LED HEADLIGHT The CRF450RL features an all-LED lighting package, including the headlight. That’s a big deal, because it takes a lot of weight off the front end. And the lighting pattern is also specially designed for both on- and off-road situations.

LED TAILLIGHT The LED taillight is integrated into the rear fender. It’s light, compact and rigid.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Light, compact, and offering excellent performance—just like the CRF450RL itself! Conventional batteries are heavy, but not this premium piece. It’s all part of why your CRF450RL performs as well as it does.

SKID PLATE The CRF450RL’s factory skid plate is light, yet also offers the engine and lower-frame protection serious riders demand on a machine like this.

TITANIUM FUEL TANK Holding 2.0 gallons, the CRF450RL’s premium titanium tank is light and tough.



HANDLING 18-INCH REAR WHEEL The CRF450RL’s 18-inch rear wheel gives you an excellent choice of on/off-road tires.

IRC GP TIRES The CRF450RL’s tires give you good off-road traction and on-road life. Tires are always a critical part of any on/off-road bike, and we’ve hooked you up with some great ones here.

LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY The compact Unicam® engine and Honda’s famous concentration on center-of-mass engineering help keep the CRF450RL’s center of gravity low. That means the bike feels lighter, and it helps handling too.

TWIN-SPAR CHASSIS This is the same design as our latest CRF450X uses, and that’s a really big deal. It means the CRF450RL is a true off-road bike, and not some compromise. The twin-spar aluminum frame is both light and stiff, and provides the basis for the CRF450RL’s excellent handling. The chassis geometry is specially selected for responsiveness, and also is wider than the standard MX frame to accommodate the six-speed transmission.

WORKS-STYLE FRONT BRAKE Compact twin-piston front brake caliper, anodized-aluminum brake pistons and lightweight 260mm front disc offer great stopping power while minimizing unsprung weight for improved turning and handling.

WORKS-STYLE REAR BRAKE HRC works-type rear brake system uses a 240mm brake rotor combined with an integrated rear master-cylinder and fluid reservoir, a set-up that eliminates the separate reservoir and hose.



COMFORT NEW FACTORY HANDGUARDS You asked; we delivered. The 2021 CRF450RL comes with handguards installed right from the factory. They’re fully integrated, too, not like some aftermarket add-ons. They attach right to the control-lever pivots, are color-matched to your new bike, and are even vented.

BLACK DID RIMS They may not help you go faster, but the sweet black DID DirtStar rims sure look good.

FUEL MILEAGE METER An important feature for planning gas stops and calculating your bike’s range under varying conditions, the Fuel Mileage Meter shows current fuel mileage and average fuel mileage as well as fuel consumption. Displays in either miles or kilometers, and applies to both the A and B tripmeters. The Fuel Mileage Meter is in the same digital instrument display as the speedometer, odometer, tripmeters and digital clock.

GEAR-DRIVEN COUNTERBALANCER The Gear-Driven Counterbalancer reduces vibration and drives the water pump. Eight clutch plates provide the surface area necessary to handle the engine’s massive torque, while carefully matched clutch springs provide a light feel at the lever.

SIDESTAND Hey, a sidestand may seem like no big thing, but take a look at the one the CRF450RL uses. Tucked up high and out of the way, this forged alloy piece is just another example of how the CRF450RL gets it right.

SUPERIOR ERGONOMICS Placing the rider’s legs at the narrowest part of the frame helps improve comfort and handling.

WORKS MX STYLING Having a hard time spotting the differences between our factory MX bikes and the CRF450RL? You’re excused. The “RL” looks like our MX bikes because it’s derived from them—the smooth bodywork makes it easy to move around, and the updated for 2021 in-mold graphics not only look cool but are durable, too.



2021 Honda CRF450RL Photos

2021 Honda CRF450RL Videos