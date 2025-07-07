Voss 993 Moto-S Helmet Review Breakdown The 993 Moto-S is Voss’s latest release of thermoplastic shell helmets, and it aims to be their top entry-level helmet. With a competitive price point just under $300, the helmet brings a handful of thoughtful features, such as the quick-release ratchet chin strap and emergency cheek rap detachment system (referred to as SCDS by Voss). The helmet sports great visibility and ventilation capabilities, with a large VIVS being a huge value-added inclusion. Design & Build Size, Fit & Comfort Protection Visibility & Ventilation Noise Control Features Value for Money Pros Large built-in drop-down sun visor VIVS (Voss Internal Visor System) Noisy top vent from the 989 model has been fixed with the 993 Moto-S Large FOV with minimal visual obstructions Powerful ventilation with easy-to-use open/close mechanisms ABS shell is very light Ratchet strap chin strap, and emergency pull tabs for quick fastening and removal Cons DOT FMSVV 218 certified only Only 1 faceshield is included in your purchase Pinlock must be purchased separately 4.1 Where to Buy Voss Helmets

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the Voss 993 Moto-S

The Voss 993 Moto-S retails for 299.99 USD

The 993 Moto-S makes minor improvements over its predecessor, the 989 Moto-V

DOT FMVSS 218 certified only

Currently available in 4 colorways, with the Gloss White being pictured throughout this review

The Voss 993 Moto-S is made out of a lightweight, high-strength ABS shell

The 993 Moto-S is an intermediate round head shape with 6 different sizes (XS-XXL)

Exceptional aerodynamics to prevent wind turbulence and helmet lift

The helmet has a very wide FOV for an immersive and unobstructed riding experience

The large built-in drop-down V.I.V.S. system (Voss Internal Visor System) was a big plus

The visor locking button was easy to operate, as was the VIVS switch

Fully adjustable intake vents on the chin and top of the head worked effortlessly to keep me cool

The emergency cheek pad pull tabs, and ratchet chin strap quick-release were stand-out features for me

Other features include speaker-ready pockets, a quick-release face shield mechanism, a moisture-wicking liner, and more

Meet Voss’s Newest Line – The 993 Moto-S

I love helmets. They’re the best piece of gear to do reviews on because there are so many intricate parts that can make or break a good helmet. This year, I’ve taken on more helmet reviews than usual in my quest to find the perfect lid.

In 2024, I had the pleasure of working with the lovely team over at Voss on their then top-of-the-line model, the 989 Moto-V. After such a positive experience, I jumped at the opportunity to review their newest line, the 993 Moto-S, as well as their first carbon fibre helmet, the 991 Carbon (stay tuned for the review!).

Understanding Voss’s Nomenclature

Have a scroll through Voss Helmet’s website and you’ll notice that all of their helmets start with a number, followed by the name. Naturally, my curiosity took over, and I had to know what the numbers meant.

Turns out, there’s no major secret! The numbers identify the style of the helmet, followed by the level of the helmet. For example, “9” depicts a full-face helmet, while “5” is for modular, and “6” is for dual sport. The second number suggests how expensive the helmet will be.

In this case, “993” suggests that the Moto-S is going to be a more premium helmet than the “989”, as 9 is higher than 8. I found that interesting as it made it super easy for me to compare models at a glance while browsing their site.

Protection

I’m starting off the scoring on a bit of a negative. If you’ve read my reviews before, you know I’m a bit of a stickler for safety certifications. After all, that’s the whole point of wearing a helmet, isn’t it?

The Voss 993 Moto-S is DOT FMVSS 218 compliant, which makes it legal for road use. Unfortunately, that’s the only certification that the helmet has. That doesn’t mean the helmet isn’t safe – very far from it in fact.

The 993 is made out of a high-strength ABS shell, alongside internal layers of impact-absorbing foam. Typically, ABS shells are somewhat heavy, but Voss has done a good job of keeping this helmet light.

They’ve also included two of my favorite features, the emergency release padding and quick-release ratchet strap. This makes removing the helmet much easier in an emergency, saving you crucial life-saving seconds.

Back when I reviewed the 989, Voss had mentioned that the helmet was certified to meet ECE 22.05, but since that is now an outdated standard, they removed that language from their product page. Since the 993 Moto-S is brand new, I don’t think that is the case here.

I can cut Voss some slack because they’re a newer and emerging brand in the market. Testing helmets to meet high safety certifications is costly and takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight, and I’d like to think that they’re striving towards that. I know that the second release of their carbon fibre helmet will be certified to ECE 22.06, an impressive standard.

However, as is, I have to give the 993 Moto-S the same protection score I give all DOT-certified helmets of 75%. This is the same feedback I gave the 989, and I respect that Voss still allowed me to review this helmet, knowing I’d have to make the same comments. To me, that shows that they believe they’d put out a quality product.

Protection Rating: 75%

A Good Fit For Intermediate Round Riders

Even though the 993 Moto-S is designed for intermediate round head shapes, it was a surprisingly good fit for me and my intermediate oval head. It fit me like a glove, with slight pressure in all the places you’d expect pressure, such as the cheekbones, yet soft and cushiony at the same time.

The 993 is true to size, as the medium fits me as expected. I was worried that due to the head shape, I may need to size up/down, but that clearly wasn’t the case. I would definitely advise referencing the size guide to be safe, but you will more than likely be fine with your standard size.

I can tell that the 993 Moto-S wants to be an extremely comfortable helmet, but for me, it just didn’t hit the mark. At the neck of the helmet, I can feel a hard inner foam touching my head. It’s almost as if the padding there is not thick enough.

At the temples, I would get the occasional itch while riding due to the velcro system Voss used to attach the cheek pads to the EPS. The edges of the velcro pads have sharp, stiff edges that can cause rubbing and irritation while riding.

Lastly, the breath deflector would occasionally rub on my nose. This wasn’t a size issue, as my face had about 2 finger widths of clearance from the chin guard. I believe the breath deflector is ever-so-slightly too big, causing it to make contact. If I sized up to try and prevent this year, the helmet would be too loose, and I’d be compromising my safety.

So even though the sizing and fit of the helmet are spot on, I found the helmet itself to be a bit uncomfortable. The solution might be in thicker padding to soften the hard plastics, but that may result in a complete rework of the helmet’s fit.

Size, Fit & Comfort Rating: 70%

Design & Build Quality

Design is where Voss truly shines! They’ve got a wonderful team of creatives who are capable of putting out some badass-looking helmets. The 993 Moto-S is no exception and delivers big in the style department.

The lid is available in 4 different colorways:

Matte Black

Gloss White

Matte Adrenaline Blue

Gloss Black Irezumi

The Matte blue is actually my favorite colorway of the helmet, as it’s such a deep and powerful color. Unfortunately, it would not match anything I own, so I opted for the Gloss White instead, which is a close second.

The white effortlessly pairs perfectly with the factory-installed black rear spoiler and dark smoke faceshield. The black contrast on the white is beautiful, and the bright white glossy finish makes it easier to spot on the road. Of course, bug splatters will show more easily on the white, but if you take care of your gear and clean it, this is a non-issue!

The helmet sports an aggressive look, with sharp lines and accents that really emphasize a bold style. Looking at the side of the helmet, you’ll notice that at the start of the face shield, the chin guard sharply turns down. This effectively creates the illusion of being in a tucked position while looking at it head-on. It also protects more of your neck (bonus points)!

On the chin is a big, jagged style air intake vent, with an open-close switch. It is the same color as the shell, which I appreciate, as it blends in and doesn’t bring unnecessary attention to itself. The same is true for the big intake vent on the top. Again, it is quite large and sports a jagged style, but because it’s the same color as the rest of the shell, your eyes aren’t immediately drawn to it. I wish the same could be said about Scorpions’ Exo-Eclipse.

On the back is the aforementioned black rear spoiler, alongside more jagged styling around the rear exhaust right at the neck of the helmet. The two black accent protrusions, combined with the white exhaust, perfectly complete the aggressive front-to-back styling.

One thing I definitely could’ve done without is the two 993 Moto-S and Voss logos on the chin guard. One would’ve been fine, but two is overkill in my opinion. It’s also pretty big and very noticeable. I’ll agree that branding is extremely important, but I think that they could’ve done it in a more tasteful/discreet way.

Aside from the design, I was happy with the overall quality of the helmet. All of the mechanics felt solid and were made from durable materials. The visor track is firm and capable of holding the shield in multiple positions, but more on that later.

I liked the feel of the internal visor system switch and the smooth action it provided, but I would’ve liked it to be a bit larger for ease of use with a gloved hand. The front button to release the face shield is perfectly sized and placed. I enjoyed how easy it was to use while riding and wearing gloves, unlike some others I’ve had trouble with in the past.

speeds, a definitive wave of air bounced off the shield and across my entire face.

The components of this helmet definitely felt more premium and of higher quality than the 989 Moto-V. My criticisms on the build quality, if any, are extremely minor and very much so nitpicking for the purpose of the review.

Design & Build Quality Rating: 95%

Convenient Features for a Better Ride

I love thoughtful features in a helmet that enhance your overall riding experience, and the 993 Moto-S more than satisfied. Aside from your basics, such as removable moisture-wicking liners and pockets for Bluetooth speakers, the 993 Moto-S had a few standout features.

First off, if you know me, you know that I love the quick-release emergency pads. I think every helmet should have these pads, so kudos to Voss for having them in all of the helmets I’ve reviewed from them.

Secondly, the quick-release ratchet strap system is probably my favorite helmet strap to date. I loved it in the Moto-V and dearly missed it while reviewing other helmets. Now that I’m back to reviewing Voss Helmets, I’ve realized just how much I missed having it. Fidlock and D-ring buckles are cool and all, but the ratchet strap is best in class!

I felt that the breath deflector did a good job of keeping my face shield fog-free, however, I wasn’t keen on it touching my nose at times (as I’ve previously mentioned). For riders without a Pinlock, this feature will be a must-have for you.

A big standout feature for me is the VIVS system within the helmet. VIVS stands for Voss Internal Visor System. These drop-down sun visor systems are beginning to grow on me and something I actively look for in a lid. I’ll touch on this more later when I discuss the Visibility and Ventilation.

Overall, I believe the helmet has a strong list of features for its price point and didn’t leave me longing for something more. The features it has not only improve safety, but also provide convenience and comfort for a better ride.

For a higher feature score, I would’ve loved for Voss to include a second face shield and/or a Pinlock in your purchase. However, with that being said, the price for an additional shield and/or Pinlock is more than reasonable, and cheaper when compared to other helmet companies, such as Ruroc and their line of Atlas 4.0 helmets.

Features Rating: 85%

Visibility and Ventilation

The 989 Moto-V helmet I reviewed last year received a strong score in terms of Visibility and Ventilation, so I had my expectations pretty high for this helmet. Thankfully, the 993 Moto-S did not disappoint, and actually had some important improvements over the 989!

For starters, the 989 Moto-V had two small vents on the top of the helmet that whistled at certain speeds/wind conditions. The whistling was minor, but annoying nonetheless. With the 993, the top vents are a different size and shape, effectively eliminating that issue.

The two large vents put in a solid shift each and every ride to keep my head cool. I appreciated that the switch to open and close the vents was large and easy to operate with a gloved hand. The switch is grooved for added traction, and a distinguishable snapping noise can be heard when opening and closing the vents.

On the topic of ventilation, the face shield can be cracked just a hair to allow additional air flow into the helmet, while still keeping your face protected. The visor track is smooth yet stiff at the same time. What I mean by that is the face shield smoothly moves up and down when operated, yet is capable of holding firm in 4 distinct positions. There are fewer positions than we’ve seen on other helmets, such as the HJC RPHA 71, but sufficient to get the job done.

I truly loved the visibility of this helmet. Voss boasts that the 993 Moto-S has a 200-degree FOV, and I believe it. In my peripheral vision, I’m unable to see the sides of the eye port when looking straight ahead. When turning my eyes left or right, I can just barely see the sides of the eye port.

A slim portion of the chin guard and brow is visible, which is to be expected. The overall visual experience of this helmet is great and very immersive. As I like to say, it gives you a sense of being right in the action as opposed to trapped behind a face shield.

As previously mentioned, the VIVS was a big bonus for me as well. The smooth action lever on the side of the helmet, near the face shield track, was easy to use and operate while riding. A larger lever would’ve been appreciated for operating with a gloved hand, but overall, one of the better designs I’ve tested.

Visibility & Ventilation: 90%

Noise Control

Building off the above visibility & ventilation scoring is noise control. As mentioned, the distinct whistling noise I experienced with the Voss 989 Moto-V is no longer an issue with this helmet and improves the noise control dramatically.

Even so, the helmet is not the quietest I’ve worn. While it does control some wind and road noise, there is still room for improvement in that regard. At webBikeWorld, we always recommend wearing ear protection when riding, and assuming you follow that recommendation, you will not have any noise issues with this helmet.

Noise Control – 75%

Value For Money

One of the big questions for any helmet is where it stands in terms of value for money. In the case of the 993 Moto-S, I believe it is a strong competitor, but is beaten out by several other models on the market, such as Scorpions Covert FX. I’ve come to this conclusion for two main reasons: its safety rating, or lack thereof, and that only one face shield is included in your purchase.

As I discussed, having a helmet tested and certified to meet specific standards is not cheap, and typically that’s reflected in the retail price of the helmet. With the 993 Moto-S, it is only DOT certified, but retails for $50 more than the Covert FX, which is ECE 22.06 certified, and comes with a second shield.

Several of the 993’s features, such as the quick-release ratchet and VIVS, add immense value to the helmet, but it doesn’t offer much over its predecessor aside from fixing the noisy top vents.

Value for Money Rating: 75%

Final Verdict

While an overall great helmet, the Voss 993 Moto-S is a tough sell for me as it offers many of the same features and protective qualities as the 989 Moto-V, but at a much higher price point. The biggest advantage the 993 has going for it is that it’s made for intermediate round head shape riders, who have a very limited market of helmets to choose from.

Some of the most notable features, such as the V.I.V.S and quick release pads, are huge benefits to have. The ventilation and visibility aspects of the helmet are another strong point and should be a big consideration for riders in the market for a new helmet.

As an entry-level helmet, the 993 Moto-S checks all the boxes and is a great choice. If you have an intermediate round head, I’d recommend this helmet to you. If you’re an intermediate oval, like me, you may have a better ride in the 989 Moto-V.

