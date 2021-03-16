The Newly Designed 2021 Honda CRF450RX is a Winner

Honda Motorcycles’ CRF450RX has a new frame for 2021 just like its sibling CRF450R. It also comes with an improved steering and suspension setup taken directly from the HRC race motos. The CRF450RX also brings a few other additions to the 2021 Honda lineup. It comes with a new hydraulic activated clutch, more power, and a smoother torque curve – thanks to the new clutch.

The new CRF450RX has all of the enduro basics – a larger fuel tank, an 18-inch rear wheel, and a kickstand. This year’s model comes in at 2.3kg lighter thanks to its narrower twin-spar frame and newly design subframe. It also has a plush ride that stems from the 49mm Showa USD forks with a 5mm stroke increase and Pro-Link rear shock with a larger valving to improve shock response and absorption.

The engine in this Japanese motorcycle has been optimized to give you more power from 5,000rpm and up for better low-rpm torque. The CRF450RX has additionally been given a new decompression system that improves stall prevention at low rpm.

The 2021 CRF450RX had three goals to hit this year – Improve power, handling, and stability. We’d say they have executed those goals perfectly with this year’s updates.

The 2021 Honda CRF450RX starts at $9,899 USD / $10,899 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 Honda CRF450RX Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 55.2 horsepower Bore x Stroke 96mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), 46mm downdraft throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train Unicam OHC, four-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Wide-ratio six-speed Final Drive #520 Chain; 13T/51T CHASSIS Suspension Front 49mm leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork with rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.0 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link ® Showa single shock with adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 11.8 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 260mm disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc Tires Front Dunlop MX52 80/100-21 Tires Rear Dunlop MX52 110/100-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition DC-CDI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 5.6 inches Wheelbase 58.7 inches Ground Clearance 13.1 inches Seat Height 37.9 inches Curb Weight 275 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Honda CRF450RX Features

Engine

WIDE-RATIO SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION ENGINEERINGWIDE-RATIO SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION Having six speeds in the CRF450X’s transmission compared to an MX bike’s typical five gives you more choice, and makes this versatile bike even more versatile. You have a gear for everything from east-coast rock crawling to wide-open Baja blasts.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Light, compact, and offering excellent performance—just like the CRF450X itself! Conventional batteries are heavy, but not this premium piece. It’s all part of why your new CRF450X performs as well as it does.

TUNED-WEIGHT CRANK The CRF450X gets a special crankshaft, different from our CRF450R MX bikes and our CRF450L dual-sport. Why? The crank’s weight and inertial character make a huge difference in how a bike delivers power. A crank is expensive, but it’s no place to scrimp and try to save—with the CRF450X, power delivery is just what you want.

DUAL RADIATORS The CRF450X’s dual radiators feature a refined core area for superior heat dissipation compared with conventional dual-radiator designs. A coolant recovery tank is located in front of the engine between the frame downtubes for improved center of gravity, and the tank is protected by a plastic skid plate.

TITANIUM FUEL TANK Holding 2.0 gallons, the CRF450X’s premium titanium tank is light and tough.

SKID PLATE The CRF450X’s factory skid plate is light, yet also offers the engine and lower-frame protection serious riders demand on a machine like this.

LIGHTING PACKAGE Your CRF450X comes equipped with a complete lighting package (headlight and taillight) for riding at dusk.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER An electric start system ensures trouble-free starting in all conditions. The electric starter also drives the clutch side of the crankshaft to provide superior lubrication to starter gears while producing a narrow engine with a short, strong crank.



PERFORMANCE 449cc UNICAM® ENGINE Honda’s Unicam® cylinder heads combine the best of single- and double-overhead-cam designs. The configuration contributes to a compact engine that saves weight over a comparable dual-overhead-camshaft motor and also permits a narrow included valve angle. This flattens the combustion chamber to facilitate ignition flame propagation, allowing a high compression ratio. Since less space is taken up in the cylinder head, the camshaft sits lower in the head for a more compact engine and a lower center of gravity.

TITANIUM INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES Lightweight titanium intake and exhaust valves permit use of smaller valve springs, reducing overall engine height.

FUEL INJECTION The CRF450X features our proven fuel-injection system. It’s part of the reason the CRF450X offers such excellent torque and spot-on metering and response, especially in the critical low-rpm range. It also automatically compensates for elevation and weather changes.



HANDLING TWIN-SPAR CHASSIS The CRF450X uses a twin-spar aluminum chassis that takes advantage of all the lessons we’ve learned on the MX track and from winning countless Bajas. The frame is both light and stiff, and provides the basis for the CRF450X’s excellent handling. The chassis is also wider than the standard MX frame to accommodate the six-speed transmission.

DUNLOP MX52 TIRES The CRF450X’s Dunlop MX52 tires give you good superior off-road traction in a wide variety of terrain and conditions. Tires are always a critical part of any on/off-road bike, and we’ve hooked you up with some great ones here.

LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY The compact Unicam engine and Honda’s famous concentration on center-of-mass engineering help keep the CRF450X’s center of gravity low. That means the bike feels lighter, and it helps handling too.

WORKS-STYLE FRONT BRAKE Compact twin-piston front brake caliper, anodized-aluminum brake pistons and lightweight 260mm front disc offer great stopping power while minimizing unsprung weight for improved turning and handling.

WORKS-STYLE REAR BRAKE HRC works-type rear brake system uses a 240mm brake rotor to its integrated rear master-cylinder and fluid reservoir, a set-up that eliminates the separate reservoir and hose.

18-INCH REAR WHEEL The CRF450X’s 18-inch rear wheel gives you an excellent choice of off-road tires. Plus, the black DID rims look great too.



COMFORT NEW HANDGUARDS You asked; we listened. The 2021 CRF450X now comes with factory handguards as standard equipment. Exclusively designed for the off-road rider and manufactured to Honda standards, they help protect you from rocks, branches, thorns and brush. Plus, it gives your CRF450X that “finished” look, right from the start.

GEAR-DRIVEN COUNTERBALANCER The Gear-Driven Counterbalancer reduces vibration and drives the water pump. Eight clutch plates provide the surface area necessary to handle the engine’s massive torque, while carefully matched clutch springs provide a light feel at the lever.

NEW WORKS MX STYLING For 2021, we gave the CRF450X some super-crisp new styling and graphics. The “X” looks like our MX bikes because it’s derived from them—the smooth bodywork makes it easy to move around, and the in-mold graphics not only look cool but are durable, too.

SUPERIOR ERGONOMICS Placing the rider’s legs at the narrowest part of the frame helps improve comfort and handling.

SIDESTAND Hey, a sidestand may seem like no big thing, but take a look at the one the CRF450X uses. Tucked up high and out of the way, this forged alloy piece is just another example of how the CRF450X gets it right.

FUEL MILEAGE METER An important feature for planning gas stops and calculating your bike’s range under varying conditions, the Fuel Mileage Meter shows current fuel mileage and average fuel mileage as well as fuel consumption. Displays in either miles or kilometers, and applies to both the A and B tripmeters. The Fuel Mileage Meter is in the same digital instrument display as the speedometer, odometer, tripmeters and digital clock.



