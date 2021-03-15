ENGINEERING

NEW HYDRAULIC CLUTCH

This is huge news for the 2021 CRF450R. Out with the old cable-actuated clutch, and in with the first hydraulically actuated clutch we’ve offered outside of our works bikes. Made by Nissin, it’s the same design as in our Grand Prix MX machines, and performs better than third-party conversions. You get a clutch-lever pull that’s ten percent lighter at its peak, even though it’s paired with a new, stronger 8-plate clutch. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about making a clutch-cable adjustment, even during the longest events.

NEW CLUTCH ASSEMBLY

While the new hydraulic clutch is getting all the attention, we’ve made even more improvement with the parts that do the work: the clutch assembly itself. Say good-bye to clutch fade—we’ve upped the number of clutch plates from seven to eight, to improve durability and hookup. That means 85 percent less slip at peak horsepower, and 27 percent more total torque transmission through the clutch pack. Even the spring is stronger, but thanks to the hydraulic actuation, clutch-lever pull is lighter than ever.

HRC LAUNCH CONTROL

We’re talking about a special ECU program here: push the button to select the mode, hold the throttle open, release the clutch, and the CRF450R will do the rest, launching you into the first turn with a big advantage. It turns your bike into a holeshot-seeking machine!

Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL (HSTC)

Notice that button on the handlebar by the clutch perch? The CRF450R and CRF450RWE get our Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). You can choose from one of three settings to perfectly dial your bike in depending on how much traction is available.

ENGINE MODE SELECT BUTTON

This simple handlebar-mounted button lets you dial in engine power delivery character with a push of your thumb. Choose between Standard, Smooth and Aggressive, depending on track conditions.

COMPACT FUEL PUMP

No detail is too small for our engineers—especially if they can make it smaller and lighter. That’s what they did to the 2021 CRF450R’s fuel pump. Why carry around any extra weight when you don’t have too? While they were at it, they reduced the number of attaching fasteners from six to four.

NEW RADIATOR SHROUDS

Using computer-aided Computational Fluid Dynamics, we’ve fine-tuned the CRF450R’s radiator shrouds to increase cooling. They’re now a one-piece design, but more important, better cooling equals more consistent power, longer into a race, especially when you’re really on the gas and working the engine hard.

REAR BRAKE PADS

Brakes are for more than just stopping: they help you set up the bike in turns and jumps. Which is why we pay so much attention to detail like brake pads. They’re designed to last longer and give you more stopping power—a real win/win to help you win.

260mm FRONT BRAKE

The CRF450R’s large front-brake disc measures a whopping 260mm. You get great brake feel and a pattern that cuts down on weight. Front and rear brake-disc guards are part of the package too.

TITANIUM FUEL TANK

Grams and performance count, and the CRF450R uses a titanium fuel tank. Light and strong, it maintains the same capacity as our previous plastic unit, while freeing up more space and helping to centralize fuel mass.

