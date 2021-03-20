The Smart Economical Choice: Honda’s Redesigned 2021 PCX150

Honda’s PCX150 returns to the 2021 Honda line-up with a number of interesting updates for the new year. When it comes to small, economical mobility solutions, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda knows exactly what it’s doing. The entire Honda Motor Company owes its existence to the founder’s steadfast commitment to providing affordable mobility options to the masses.

The new PCX150 may not have the vintage charm of Honda’s legendary Super Cub, but it does offer superior performance. This is down to the PCX150’s impressive 156.9 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a hearty 15.8 horsepower and 11.1 lb-ft of torque. It’s a strong engine, with power easily delivered via Honda’s automatic V-Matic transmission, making for a simple but effective ride experience.

2021 brings redesigned bodywork to the table, along with a new LED headlight, increased under-seat stowage space, a USB charging port, and smart key ignition and operation. It also features a comfy seat, new frame geometry, and a commanding riding position. With an economy of 106 miles per gallon, the PCX150 is a fun, fast, and economical transport option.

The new PCX150 is available in one exclusive color option: Pearl White. Please note, the PCX150 is not available in Canada.

The 2021 Honda PCX150 starts from $3,799 USD.

2021 Honda PCX150

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $3,799 USD
  • Key Features:
    • New, bigger 4-valve engine
    • PGM fuel-injection
    • Optional ABS

Main Specs

  • Engine: 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Power: 15.8 HP
  • Torque: 11.1 lb-ft
  • Curb Weight: 288 lbs (130.6 kg)
  • Seat Height: 30.1 in (764 mm)

Competitors

2021 Honda PCX150 Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke
Power 15.8 HP
Bore x Stroke 60mm x 55.5mm
Compression Ratio 12.0:1
Fuel System PGM-FI; 28mm throttle body
Starter Electric
Valve Train SOHC; four valves

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Automatic
Transmission
Final Drive V-Matic belt drive

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 3.94 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Twin shocks; 3.72 inches of travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic w/ single 220mm disc and CBS
Brakes Rear Mechanical w/ single 130mm drum and CBS
Tires Front 110/70-14
Tires Rear 130/70-13
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gallons
Color  Pearl White. Please note

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Full transistorized ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Ground Clearance
Trail 3.1 inches
Wheelbase 51.7 inches
Rake (Caster Angle) 26° 30′
Seat Height 30.1 inches
Curb Weight 288 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel–ready to ride)

WARRANTY
Warranty One Year Included, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda PCX150 Features

COMFORT

RIDER COMFORT

The long, plush seat is even more comfortable than it looks. Plus, give your copilot an incredible view with the incredible stepped passenger section.

CONVENIENCE

UNDER-SEAT STORAGE

Flip the seat open and you’ll see a surprisingly large amount of storage room, enough for most full-face helmets or an evening’s worth of groceries. The main compartment locks for security and is weather-resistant, too. Increased to a full 30 liters (nearly eight gallons) for 2021, it’s plenty big enough for everyday use.
EASY TO PARK

The PCX gives you the choice of both a sidestand and a centerstand. That makes it easy to park for a fast dash into a store (the sidestand) or when you need to park it upright in a tighter space (the centerstand). With a lot of other scooters, you only get one or the other.
ELECTRIC START

Turn the key, press the button and the PCX’s fuel-injected engine fires right up and runs smooth, even in colder weather.
FRESH STYLE

With the PCX, you enjoy world-class style and premium features, and we’ve freshened it up even more for 2021. Check out the new, large, central LED headlight, integrated LED turn signals, and easy-to-read LCD instrumentation that’s wider this year, all which help give the PCX a premium look and feel.
THE “X” FACTOR

Take a look at the PCX’s “X”-shaped tail lamp. It used multi-optics technology, emitting bright light in an eye-catching design.
FUEL CAPACITY

The PCX is incredibly fuel efficient–its large 2.1-liter fuel tank means you can go even longer and ride even further between fill-ups.

TECHNOLOGY

OPTIONAL ABS

The PCX features Honda’s Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) giving you the power to make confident stops, even in less-than-ideal conditions.
12-VOLT CHARGING PORT

The PCX features an integral USB-type socket in the fairing storage compartment, making it super easy to keep your personal electronics charged up while you’re on the go.
FRAME

Great handling starts with a solid chassis design, and that’s where our latest PCX really shines. It uses a duplex-cradle design rather than the more common “underbone” style. Plus, for 2021 the frame has been reengineered for even better handling and rider comfort.
V-MATIC TRANSMISSION

With the Honda V-Matic automatic transmission, just start the engine, twist the throttle and go. That means no shifting, ever—you concentrate on the road ahead and enjoy the ride! The V-Matic is a continuously variable design, so you’ll never feel it lurch from one gear to another.

PERFORMANCE

NEW, BIGGER 4-VALVE ENGINE

This year we gave the PCX a whole new engine. First off, it’s bigger, now displacing 156.9cc. The eSP+ technology (enhanced smart power) uses a new four-valve design with a new bore/stroke ratio specially designed to lower emissions and provide responsive performance.
PGM FUEL INJECTION

The PCX features liquid cooling and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for great performance in all traffic conditions. Plus the PCX offers impressive fuel efficiency.
HYDRAULIC CAM-CHAIN ADJUSTER

Another internal engine upgrade this year, the hydraulic cam-chain adjustment is totally automatic, eliminating a routine maintenance point. It’s just another way Honda engineers make the PCX even easier to own.
ROLLER BEARING CRANK

The PCX engine uses special, low-friction roller bearings in the crankshaft, including a new design for 2021. It all helps give you a smooth-running powerplant that gets great mileage too.

2021 Honda PCX150 Photos

2021 Honda PCX150 Videos

Honda Websites

Other Links

