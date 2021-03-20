The Smart Economical Choice: Honda’s Redesigned 2021 PCX150

Honda’s PCX150 returns to the 2021 Honda line-up with a number of interesting updates for the new year. When it comes to small, economical mobility solutions, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda knows exactly what it’s doing. The entire Honda Motor Company owes its existence to the founder’s steadfast commitment to providing affordable mobility options to the masses.

The new PCX150 may not have the vintage charm of Honda’s legendary Super Cub, but it does offer superior performance. This is down to the PCX150’s impressive 156.9 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a hearty 15.8 horsepower and 11.1 lb-ft of torque. It’s a strong engine, with power easily delivered via Honda’s automatic V-Matic transmission, making for a simple but effective ride experience.

2021 brings redesigned bodywork to the table, along with a new LED headlight, increased under-seat stowage space, a USB charging port, and smart key ignition and operation. It also features a comfy seat, new frame geometry, and a commanding riding position. With an economy of 106 miles per gallon, the PCX150 is a fun, fast, and economical transport option.

The new PCX150 is available in one exclusive color option: Pearl White. Please note, the PCX150 is not available in Canada.

The 2021 Honda PCX150 starts from $3,799 USD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda PCX150 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,799 USD

$3,799 USD Key Features: New, bigger 4-valve engine PGM fuel-injection Optional ABS

Main Specs Engine: 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke

156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke Power: 15.8 HP

15.8 HP Torque: 11.1 lb-ft

11.1 lb-ft Curb Weight: 288 lbs (130.6 kg)

288 lbs (130.6 kg) Seat Height: 30.1 in (764 mm) Competitors Yamaha Zuma 125

Yamaha XMAX

Honda Super Cub C125

2021 Honda PCX150 Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke Power 15.8 HP Bore x Stroke 60mm x 55.5mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Fuel System PGM-FI; 28mm throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four valves DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic Transmission Final Drive V-Matic belt drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 3.94 inches of travel Suspension Rear Twin shocks; 3.72 inches of travel Brakes Front Hydraulic w/ single 220mm disc and CBS Brakes Rear Mechanical w/ single 130mm drum and CBS Tires Front 110/70-14 Tires Rear 130/70-13 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gallons Color Pearl White. Please note ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.1 inches Wheelbase 51.7 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 26° 30′ Seat Height 30.1 inches Curb Weight 288 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel–ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty One Year Included, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda PCX150 Features

COMFORT RIDER COMFORT The long, plush seat is even more comfortable than it looks. Plus, give your copilot an incredible view with the incredible stepped passenger section.



CONVENIENCE UNDER-SEAT STORAGE Flip the seat open and you’ll see a surprisingly large amount of storage room, enough for most full-face helmets or an evening’s worth of groceries. The main compartment locks for security and is weather-resistant, too. Increased to a full 30 liters (nearly eight gallons) for 2021, it’s plenty big enough for everyday use.

EASY TO PARK The PCX gives you the choice of both a sidestand and a centerstand. That makes it easy to park for a fast dash into a store (the sidestand) or when you need to park it upright in a tighter space (the centerstand). With a lot of other scooters, you only get one or the other.

ELECTRIC START Turn the key, press the button and the PCX’s fuel-injected engine fires right up and runs smooth, even in colder weather.

FRESH STYLE With the PCX, you enjoy world-class style and premium features, and we’ve freshened it up even more for 2021. Check out the new, large, central LED headlight, integrated LED turn signals, and easy-to-read LCD instrumentation that’s wider this year, all which help give the PCX a premium look and feel.

THE “X” FACTOR Take a look at the PCX’s “X”-shaped tail lamp. It used multi-optics technology, emitting bright light in an eye-catching design.

FUEL CAPACITY The PCX is incredibly fuel efficient–its large 2.1-liter fuel tank means you can go even longer and ride even further between fill-ups.



TECHNOLOGY OPTIONAL ABS The PCX features Honda’s Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) giving you the power to make confident stops, even in less-than-ideal conditions.

12-VOLT CHARGING PORT The PCX features an integral USB-type socket in the fairing storage compartment, making it super easy to keep your personal electronics charged up while you’re on the go.

FRAME Great handling starts with a solid chassis design, and that’s where our latest PCX really shines. It uses a duplex-cradle design rather than the more common “underbone” style. Plus, for 2021 the frame has been reengineered for even better handling and rider comfort.

V-MATIC TRANSMISSION With the Honda V-Matic automatic transmission, just start the engine, twist the throttle and go. That means no shifting, ever—you concentrate on the road ahead and enjoy the ride! The V-Matic is a continuously variable design, so you’ll never feel it lurch from one gear to another.



PERFORMANCE NEW, BIGGER 4-VALVE ENGINE This year we gave the PCX a whole new engine. First off, it’s bigger, now displacing 156.9cc. The eSP+ technology (enhanced smart power) uses a new four-valve design with a new bore/stroke ratio specially designed to lower emissions and provide responsive performance.

PGM FUEL INJECTION The PCX features liquid cooling and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for great performance in all traffic conditions. Plus the PCX offers impressive fuel efficiency.

HYDRAULIC CAM-CHAIN ADJUSTER Another internal engine upgrade this year, the hydraulic cam-chain adjustment is totally automatic, eliminating a routine maintenance point. It’s just another way Honda engineers make the PCX even easier to own.

ROLLER BEARING CRANK The PCX engine uses special, low-friction roller bearings in the crankshaft, including a new design for 2021. It all helps give you a smooth-running powerplant that gets great mileage too.



2021 Honda PCX150 Photos

2021 Honda PCX150 Videos