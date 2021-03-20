The Legendary Honda Grom Gets A Redesign For 2022

The Honda Grom has cemented itself as one of the smartest and most innovative small-capacity Honda motorcycles ever made. It’s a pint-sized urban run-around from the Japanese manufacturer that has taken the world by storm. An all-new Grom joins the 2021 Honda line-up—despite being badged up as a 2022 model—with a number of exciting updates over the previous generation.

The latest model draws power from a 123.9 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a modest 9.7 horsepower and 7.7 lb-ft of torque. It’s a revision from the last version, with a smaller displacement, a smaller bore, and a longer stroke, but a higher power output. Also new for 2021 (or 2022, depending on who’s counting) is the addition of a fifth gear.

Other notable upgrades include the Grom’s fancy new bodywork, which gives it a more modern look. Also new for 2022 is an upgraded fuel injection system, a larger fuel tank, the addition of new sophisticated instrumentation, a thicker and fatter seat, and optional ABS. All in, the Grom is a smart and economical machine that might be small in displacement, but it certainly is big in fun.

The new Grom is available in three color options: Matte Black Metallic, Queen Bee Yellow, and Pearl White. However, the ABS model is available exclusively in Candy Blue.

The 2022 Honda Grom starts from $3,399 USD / $3,899 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,399 USD / $3,899 CAD

$3,399 USD / $3,899 CAD Key Features: 125 cc fuel-injected engine All-new bodywork Inverted fork suspension

Main Specs Engine: 123.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke 80º single-cylinder

123.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke 80º single-cylinder Power: 9.7 HP

9.7 HP Torque: 7.7 lb-ft

7.7 lb-ft Curb Weight: 227 lbs (103 kg)

227 lbs (103 kg) Seat Height: 29.9 in (760 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Honda Monkey

Benelli TNT 135

2022 Honda Grom Specifications

ENGINE Engine 123.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 9.7 HP Bore x Stroke 50mm x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with automatic enrichment Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; two valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Five-speed Final Drive 15T/38T; Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic inverted fork; 3.9 inches of travel Suspension Rear Single shock with steel box-section swingarm; 4.1 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 220mm disc with hydraulic dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 190mm disc with hydraulic single piston caliper Tires Front 120/70-12 Tires Rear 130/70-12 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.6 gallons Color Matte Black Metallic, Queen Bee Yellow, and Pearl White ELECTRICAL Ignition Electronic Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.3 inches Wheelbase 47.2 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 25° Seat Height 30 inches Curb Weight TBD pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty One Year Included, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2022 Honda Grom Features

PERFORMANCE 125cc FUEL-INJECTED ENGINE For 2022, the Grom gets a new engine with higher compression. Nobody can match Honda’s reputation for engines, and even though the Grom may be compact, it’s a giant in terms of performance and reliability.



COMFORT LOW SEAT HEIGHT At just 30 inches the Grom makes it easy to flat-foot it in parking lots or at stop lights. Plus, the new seat is flatter and features thick padding so it’s more comfortable, especially for taller riders.



ENGINEERING HYDRAULIC DISC BRAKES The Grom features 220mm front and 190mm rear single disc brakes for excellent stopping power.



STYLE ALL-NEW BODYWORK Part of the fun of owning and riding a Grom is the way it looks. So for 2022 we’ve given the Grom some tasty new bodywork. Plus, it’s easy to remove if you want to customize it even further. In addition, the engine, exhaust, wheels and swingarm are all blacked out for an edgy look.

LED HEADLIGHT The Grom’s LED projector-style headlight not only looks great and is a major styling element, but it also provides superior illumination.

FIVE-SPEED TRANSMISSION New for 2022, the Grom now features a five-speed transmission. You still get all the durability, control and efficiency of a conventional motorcycle, but the extra gear gives you more choice, and increases top speed for highway cruising.

LED TAILLIGHT Forget about big, bulky taillights—the Grom’s LED lamp is bright and clear.

MULTI-FUNCTION DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS With some new functions this year, the instrument display features speedometer, odometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, A&B trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, and indicator for low/high beam.

OPTIONAL ABS Honda’s Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is available on the Grom, which helps you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

SPECIAL “SP” COLOR VERSION While the Grom is easy to customize, we’ve already customized one for you. Check out the Pearl White option, with special gold-finished fork, wheels, and brake calipers, a yellow shock spring, and cool red/white/blue graphics.



CONVENIENCE FUEL CAPACITY Who says being on a budget can’t be fun? With its 1.6-gallon fuel tank (bigger for 2022) you can venture far and economically too.

TWO-UP CAPABILITY Want to share the fun with a friend? No problem—the Grom makes it easy to bring a passenger along.



HANDLING 12-INCH 10-SPOKE WHEELS Tough and strong, these cast wheels and wide tires are just what the urban rider needs.

INVERTED FORK SUSPENSION Just like a top-of-the-line sportbike, the Grom features an inverted hydraulic fork front suspension for control and road feel.

SINGLE REAR SHOCK Thanks to the Grom’s single hydraulic rear shock, you get a plush ride, even over choppy pavement.



