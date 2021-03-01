Big Things Come in Small Packages: The 2021 Honda CRF110F

The 2021 CRF110F provides new riders with a durable and rider-friendly experience. Honda Motorcycles has been providing the CRF110 for years and it’s no surprise that it is the off-road industry’s top-selling Japanese motorcycle.

It’s the perfect starting point for kids looking to get on two wheels without the hassle of complicated clutch levers or kickstarts. Its durable bodywork can take a beating and so can the CRF110F’s 109cc engine. This isn’t the first time the CRF110F has appeared in Honda’s lineup and it won’t be the last, and we’re glad it’s been added to the 2021 Honda lineup.

This kid-sized dirt bike comes packing a fuel-injected 109cc engine with the ability to limit the throttle – perfect for setting the pace for new riders. The CRF110F also comes with a four-speed semi-automatic transmission, letting the rider choose when they shift without stalling out. The bike also comes with a long-travel suspension to ensure comfort for any ride.

The 2021 Honda CRF110F starts at $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CRF110F in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD

Electric starter Clutchless for new riders Adjustable throttle limiter Low seat

Main Specs Engine: 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 7.2 horsepower

7.2 horsepower Wet Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

170 lbs (77 kg) Seat Height: 658 mm (25.9 in.) at lowest point Competitors Kawasaki KLX110R

Yamaha TT-R110E

2021 Honda CRF110F Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 7.2 horsepower Bore x Stroke 50.0mm x 55.6mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Fuel System Fuel-injection, 19mm throttle bore Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; two-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Four-speed with automatic clutch Final Drive #420 Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 31.0mm telescopic fork; 3.9 inches of travel Suspension Rear Single-shock; 3.8 inches of travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 70/100-14 Tires Rear 80/100-12 Fuel Tank Capacity 1 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Fully transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 53mm (2.0 inches) Wheelbase 41.9 inches Ground Clearance 6.7 Inches Seat Height 25.9 inches Curb Weight 170 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF110F Features

PERFORMANCE FOUR-STROKE ENGINE The CRF110F’s dependable four-stroke single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders including beginners. And because it’s a Honda, you know it’s reliable, too.



HANDLING AMPLE SUSPENSION TRAVEL The CRF110F has plenty of rear suspension travel for a smooth ride.

AUTOMATIC CLUTCH There’s no clutch lever for new riders to master, and that means no stalling. In addition, the smooth transmission offers four gear ratios. All you do is shift with your foot.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER Push a button and go—that’s how easy it is to get going on a CRF110F. Starts after a tip-over are a snap, and the push button means no frustration if junior accidentally stops the engine.

KEYED IGNITION You decide who rides and when because you hold the keys. Got your homework done? Good—let’s ride!

TOUGH BODYWORK Riders can be tough on equipment, and taking a spill is a natural part of learning. But the CRF110F can handle it. With tough plastic fenders, tank, and other body parts designed to look like our bigger CRF motocross bikes’, the CRF110F is engineered to shrug off the minor dings of the real world.



ENGINEERING ADJUSTABLE THROTTLE LIMITER Set the top speed by turning a screw. That helps keep new riders from going too fast, too soon, and lets you match the CRF110F’s power output to the rider’s skill level.

BACKUP KICK STARTER Even if the bike’s been sitting all winter, you still can get going with the CRF110F’s kick starter. It’s easy for you to use, and it helps insure that your day of fun doesn’t stop.

CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE Another benefit of fitting the CRF110F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.

FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF110F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.

STEEL FRAME & SWINGARM Less experienced riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why we gave the CRF110F a strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.



COMFORT HALF-WAFFLE GRIPS Just like the pros use, the CRF110F gets upgraded, half-waffle pattern grips. Might as well start them off right!

LOW SEAT HEIGHT It’s important to have a bike that’s sized right for your rider. The CRF110F’s low seat height helps build confidence right from the start. Its seat height fits nicely between the CRF50F and CRF125F.



2021 Honda CRF110F Photos

2021 Honda CRF110F Videos