Big Things Come in Small Packages: The 2021 Honda CRF110F
The 2021 CRF110F provides new riders with a durable and rider-friendly experience. Honda Motorcycles has been providing the CRF110 for years and it’s no surprise that it is the off-road industry’s top-selling Japanese motorcycle.
It’s the perfect starting point for kids looking to get on two wheels without the hassle of complicated clutch levers or kickstarts. Its durable bodywork can take a beating and so can the CRF110F’s 109cc engine. This isn’t the first time the CRF110F has appeared in Honda’s lineup and it won’t be the last, and we’re glad it’s been added to the 2021 Honda lineup.
This kid-sized dirt bike comes packing a fuel-injected 109cc engine with the ability to limit the throttle – perfect for setting the pace for new riders. The CRF110F also comes with a four-speed semi-automatic transmission, letting the rider choose when they shift without stalling out. The bike also comes with a long-travel suspension to ensure comfort for any ride.
The 2021 Honda CRF110F starts at $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $2,499 USD / $3,199 CAD
- Key Features:
- Electric starter
- Clutchless for new riders
- Adjustable throttle limiter
- Low seat
Main Specs
- Engine: 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
- Power: 7.2 horsepower
- Wet Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
- Seat Height: 658 mm (25.9 in.) at lowest point
2021 Honda CRF110F Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|7.2 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|50.0mm x 55.6mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel-injection, 19mm throttle bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; two-valve
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Four-speed with automatic clutch
|Final Drive
|#420 Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|31.0mm telescopic fork; 3.9 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single-shock; 3.8 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum
|Brakes Rear
|Drum
|Tires Front
|70/100-14
|Tires Rear
|80/100-12
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1 gallons
|Color
|Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Fully transistorized
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|53mm (2.0 inches)
|Wheelbase
|41.9 inches
|Ground Clearance
|6.7 Inches
|Seat Height
|25.9 inches
|Curb Weight
|170 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda CRF110F Features
PERFORMANCE
FOUR-STROKE ENGINE
The CRF110F’s dependable four-stroke single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders including beginners. And because it’s a Honda, you know it’s reliable, too.
HANDLING
The CRF110F has plenty of rear suspension travel for a smooth ride.
AUTOMATIC CLUTCH
There’s no clutch lever for new riders to master, and that means no stalling. In addition, the smooth transmission offers four gear ratios. All you do is shift with your foot.
CONVENIENCE
Push a button and go—that’s how easy it is to get going on a CRF110F. Starts after a tip-over are a snap, and the push button means no frustration if junior accidentally stops the engine.
KEYED IGNITION
You decide who rides and when because you hold the keys. Got your homework done? Good—let’s ride!
TOUGH BODYWORK
Riders can be tough on equipment, and taking a spill is a natural part of learning. But the CRF110F can handle it. With tough plastic fenders, tank, and other body parts designed to look like our bigger CRF motocross bikes’, the CRF110F is engineered to shrug off the minor dings of the real world.
ENGINEERING
Set the top speed by turning a screw. That helps keep new riders from going too fast, too soon, and lets you match the CRF110F’s power output to the rider’s skill level.
BACKUP KICK STARTER
Even if the bike’s been sitting all winter, you still can get going with the CRF110F’s kick starter. It’s easy for you to use, and it helps insure that your day of fun doesn’t stop.
CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE
Another benefit of fitting the CRF110F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.
FUEL INJECTION
Fuel injection means the CRF110F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.
STEEL FRAME & SWINGARM
Less experienced riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why we gave the CRF110F a strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.
COMFORT
Just like the pros use, the CRF110F gets upgraded, half-waffle pattern grips. Might as well start them off right!
LOW SEAT HEIGHT
It’s important to have a bike that’s sized right for your rider. The CRF110F’s low seat height helps build confidence right from the start. Its seat height fits nicely between the CRF50F and CRF125F.
