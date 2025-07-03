Harley-Davidson Found Guilty of Pushing Impossible Bike Quotas on Dealers

We have finally reached the point in the year where manufacturers from all over the world are submitting, registering and filing papers that give us an idea of what’s coming down the pipeline. Included in the bevy of bike peeks is the following news list:

EPA filings suggest that Kawasaki is working on bikes based on their the 1099cc inline-four platform. CARB filings have confirmed previous paper movement; we’re likely getting a GSX-8T / GSX-8TT duo from Suzuki. CFMoto’s trending Papio minibike is getting a full-fairing refresh for the ultimate retro vibes. Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has concluded investigations into Harley-Davidson and found the company guilty of pushing dealers to over-deliver on sales quotas As if that weren’t enough, Harley-Davidson is also needing to recall around 82,000 Softail models due to the rear fender hitting the tire.

This is going to get progressively more messy as we move along, so let’s start with the up-and-coming bikes, shall we?

Fast Filings: Kawasaki’s Working on Two New Bikes

A view of a Kawasaki Versys motorcycle with two riders. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Environmental Protection Agency Papers Point to Z1100 and Mystery Bike

If you’ve been waiting for Kawasaki to drop more bikes based on the 1099cc inline-four from the Versys 1100 and Ninja 1100SX, you won’t have long to wait. According to CycleWorld, new EPA certifications for 2026 models showed two unlaunched bikes with distinct code names: ZR1100HT and ZRT10GT. While the ZRT10G is considered another version of the Z1100, there’s a big chance that the “G” and “H” likely translate to base model and “SE” versions of the upcoming Z1100.

Based on the coding (and how Kawasaki codes other bikes in their lineup like the Z900 or Versys 1100), riders can look forward to the potential for improved suspension duties as well as Brembo brakes for the “SE” variant.

In short, there’s a big chance we’re about to get a 1099cc variant of Team Green’s Z1100 naked streetfighter, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

For the full breakdown of Kawasaki’s EPA filings and what they truly mean for upcoming models, check out the in-depth report on CycleWorld:

Rumor Has It: Suzuki is Prepping to Release a GSX-8T / GSX-8TT Duo

A view of a Suzuki motorcycle. Media sourced from Suzuki Cycles.

CARB Filings Confirm Move to be for 2026 Model Lineup

There’s a hefty chance that Suzuki is following in Kawasaki’s footsteps for new-bike-based-on-existent-platform vibes, too.

According to coverage from Motorcycle.com, an updated executive order from CARB filings confirms that Suzuki is preparing to add two new models to its 2026 lineup. The papers join filings for Suzuki’s GSX-8R, GSX-8S, and the V-Strom 800, all of which sport Suzuki’s 776cc Parallel-Twin heart, and suggesting that the upcoming GSX-8T and GSX-8TT will sport the same platform.

Here’s what we know so far:

The engine will produce the same emissions as the 2025 version.

Power is estimated at around 81.8 hp @ 8,500 rpm

Torque is estimated at around 57.5 lb-ft. @ 6,800 rpm.

With some basic sleuthing bringing up the “T” in GSX-8T to mean “Touring,” riders are excited at the prospect of a slightly smaller sibling to Suzuki’s larger GSX-S1000GT+.

The “8TT,” however, has raised questions. Some suggest that the double use of the letter indicates more premium stuff on the upcoming bike – and while luggage, windscreen options and top-tier componentry availability seem pretty sweet, we will have to wait and see what Suzuki has in store for us.

Stay tuned for EICMA, as these bikes will no doubt be a major spotlight for Suzuki!

For the full breakdown of Suzuki’s CARB filings and what they suggest about these upcoming sport-touring models, check out the report on Motorcycle.com:

Pep In Your Step: CFMoto Wows with Papio X0-1 Retro Sportbike

A view of the CFMoto Papio X0-1. Media sourced from CFmoto.

Type-Approval Papers Show New Minibike On the Way

Get ready for some serious retro vibes in a compact package, because CFMoto continues to nail it with this one.

According to a report from CycleWorld, CFMoto is set to release a refreshed, full-faired version of its popular minibike, the Papio X0-1. This machine has always been at the top of my list for the looks of the thing, and now that the Papio carries Panigale-inspired fairings (complete with tiny integrated winglets!), she’s ready for a sweet, stylish riding season.

On to the build.

Riders looking to get into owning this up-and-coming Papio X0-1 will find the following included:

A 126cc air-cooled single heart.

9.4 hp and 6.8 lb.-ft. of torque.

A rather cute signature twin headlight stare.

A top speed of 56 mp.

A steel backbone frame.

Suspension in the form of a USD fork and rear monoshock.

ABS-equipped disc brakes.

The potential for a Traction Control rider aid, per the “TCS” on the fairings.

251lbs curb weight.

If you’ve ever been interested in those Grom track days you’ve seen on social media, I posit that the Papio X0-1 could be a fresh face and a fantastic contender for the shenanigans. The Papio is currently available in America, so we’re fully anticipating this particular model year to also make its way across the pond once the thing has debuted.

For a detailed look at the new CFMoto Papio X0-1, be sure to check out the article on CycleWorld:

Industry Insider: Japan’s Fair Trade Commission Finds Harley-Davidson Guilty of Pressuring Dealers to Sell Bikes

A view of a Harley-Davidson engine. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Harley to be Fined $1.4 Million

Have you ever heard of an Anti-Monopoly Law? It’s a thing in Japan, and while we wish our country had such a justice system, an American motorcycle company has been unfortunate enough to be caught on the wrong end of the system.

The company in question is none other than Harley-Davidson, which was reputed to be under investigation after Harley’s sales tactics in Japan raised flags for pushing Japanese dealers into trying to fill impossible sales quotas under pain of contract termination.

According to ADVRider, Japan’s anti-monopoly law strictly prohibits companies from using their dominant market position as leverage to over-burden businesses. If a violation is confirmed, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) will issue a cease and desist order and slap the violator with a penalty equal to 1% of the sales linked to the company’s illegal practices – and in Harley-Davidson’s case, 1% appears to be equivalent to a $1.4 million penalty.

We’re told that HD’s penalty is steep due to the company’s underhanded treatment of dozens of Japanese dealers, setting sales targets so high that dealers soon found their quotas impossible to meet through the usual sales methods. To make things even worse, Harley-Davidson apparently communicated that dealership contracts would be in danger of termination if the dealers’ sales fell short of the quotas Harley wanted.

Naturally, Harley-Davidson’s sky-high quotas put dealers in a bind, as they couldn’t back out, having already put money into store renovations to be eligible to sell Harley bikes. Feeling like they had no choice, many resorted to meeting quotas in the only way they could – by buying directly from HD and then reselling those same, brand-new bikes as “registered but unused vehicles” at prices far lower than what these dealers found comfortable.

We are currently waiting for the FTC’s findings to be formalized; when that happens, we will have concrete confirmation that Harley-Davidson forced dealers to acquire more than $100 million in excess inventory, under fear of contract termination.

For more in-depth details on the Japan FTC’s findings against Harley-Davidson, be sure to check out the full report on ADVRider:

Total Recall: Over 82,000 Harley-Davidson Softails Affected

A view of a Harley-Davidson bike. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Rear Fender Contact Sparks Major Safety Alert

As if the previous news wasn’t enough, there’s more. You remember that recall that happened to 63,000 bikes over a rear shock absorber fastener (NHTSA ID 23V-531)? Well, we don’t think the issue was fixed, as Harley-Davidson has just issued a second recall affecting 82,000 Softails over that same rear shock absorber area.

According to ADVRider, Harley-Davidson’s previous solution did not work, and new failures were observed even on bikes that had received the previous recall’s reparations. We’re told Harley originally decided not to take action, though incoming reports had Harley’s Executive Decision Authority changing their mind and authorizing this expanded recall.

Here’s what the recall says about this mess:

“The rear shock pre-load adjuster mounting tab installed on certain Model Year 2018-2024 Softail motorcycles may fracture under normal use, potentially allowing the rear shock adjuster to contact the rear tire… If the defect condition occurs and remains undetected, contact between the adjuster and tire may create a groove in the tire, which may eventually lead to a sudden loss of pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.” – NHTSA Harley-Davidson recall ( ADVRider )

Riders are encouraged to check for FLHCS, FXLRST, FLDE, FXLRS, FLHCS ANV, and FLHC Harley bikes produced from June 28, 2017, to November 28, 2024. Please watch out for the following symptoms:

Noise from beneath the seat

A visibly loose rear shock adjuster (if the seat is removed)

Difficulty maneuvering the motorcycle

Atypical wear on the rear tire

Riders will be able to have a new bracket installed for free at authorized Harley-Davidson dealers in order to restrict the pre-load adjuster’s movement and protect the bike’s rear tire.

Harley-Davidson has purportedly aimed to notify its dealers between June 9-16, 2025, with owner notifications planned to follow between June 16-23, 2025. We’re hoping they’ll be on time for this one

For full details on this major recall and to check if your Harley-Davidson Softail is affected, please refer to the official report on ADVRider: