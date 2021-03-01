The 2021 Honda XR650L: Honda’s Flagship Dual Sport
Contents
In this day and age, finding something you can count on can be tough. When it comes to mid-size dual sports, there is no comparison to Honda Motorcycles’ XR650L. It is a practical, durable bike that has proven its reliability for decades.
This Japanese motorcycle has taken the simple approach of being powered by an air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder engine that proves reliable, powerful, and easy to jump on and go with its electric start.
The 2021 XR650L is another example in the 2021 Honda lineup of a bike that will be enjoyed for years to come. For years, the XR650L has proven to be a bike that brings a ton of value, dependability, and memories waiting to be made – no matter what terrain you choose to venture towards, the XR650L will welcome it with open arms.
The 2021 Honda XR650L starts at $6,999 USD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda XR650L in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,999 USD
- Key Features:
-
- Fuel Injection
- Disc brakes front and rear
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine: 244cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
- Power: 40 horsepower
- Wet Weight: 346 lbs (156 kg)
- Seat Height: 939 mm (37.0 in.) at the lowest point
Competitors
- Kawasaki KLR650L
2021 Honda XR650L Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|644cc air-cooled dry-sump single-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|40 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|100mm x 82mm
|Compression Ratio
|8.3:1
|Fuel System
|42.5mm diaphragm-type CV carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; four-valve RFVC™
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Five-speed
|Final Drive
|#520 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/45T
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm air-adjustable axle Showa® cartridge fork with 16-position compression-damping adjustability; 11.6-inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Pro-Link® Showa single-shock with spring-preload, 20-position compression- and 20-position rebound-damping adjustability; 11.0-inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Single disc with twin-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc
|Tires Front
|3.00-21
|Tires Rear
|4.60-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.8 gallons, including 0.6-gallon reserve
|Color
|Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Solid-state CD with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|4.0 inches
|Wheelbase
|57.3 inches
|Ground Clearance
|13.0 inches
|Seat Height
|37.0 inches
|Curb Weight
|346 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda XR650L Features
PERFORMANCE
FOUR-STROKE ENGINE
The XR650L’s four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good fuel efficiency and a wide powerband. In addition, its proven powerplant requires very little maintenance.
DISC BRAKES
Front- and rear-disc brakes provide superior stopping power. Both front and rear disc rotors are drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.
CONVENIENCE
Adventure is just the push of a button away. The XR650L’s electric starter takes all the drama out of restarting off-road, or getting underway on a cold morning or after the bike’s been sitting all week.
VERSATILITY
Fully equipped for the street—including turn signals, license-plate light, mirrors, speedometer and more. There’s even a grab strap and footpegs for a passenger.
PASSENGER READY
With a passenger grab strap, folding passenger pegs, a long MX-style seat and plenty of Honda power, the XR650L lets you carry a passenger with ease.
DESIGN
No maintenance hassles here, even in case of an off-road tip over. The sealed battery has plenty of cranking power for the electric starter, and is well protected from the vibrations of off-road riding.
DRY-SUMP LUBRICATION
The XR’s dry-sump design keeps the engine compact and eliminates the oil pan for superior ground clearance and damage resistance. With the engine oil in the frame, the frame itself acts like a giant oil cooler.
HANDLING
The 18-inch rear wheel gives you a better overall ride and more sidewall protection against flats, and still offers a wide choice of on- or off-road tires.
21-INCH FRONT WHEEL
The 21-inch front wheel gives you a wide choice of tire selection for different riding conditions.
LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION
With a full 11.6 inches of travel, the air-adjustable 43mm fork also offers 16-position compression damping adjustability, letting you fine-tune it to deal with the bumps of off-road riding.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION
Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension system offers compliant and comfortable ride quality with a high level of wheel control. Initial rates are soft for supple action over small bumps and ripples, while increasingly stiffer rates resist bottoming and maintain rear-wheel control over rougher surfaces.
STEEL FRAME
The XR650L’s steel frame is designed to handle the intensity of off-road travel. Plus, the frame’s backbone doubles as the engine’s oil tank, saving weight and space.
