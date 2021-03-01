The 2021 Honda XR650L: Honda’s Flagship Dual Sport

In this day and age, finding something you can count on can be tough. When it comes to mid-size dual sports, there is no comparison to Honda Motorcycles’ XR650L. It is a practical, durable bike that has proven its reliability for decades.

This Japanese motorcycle has taken the simple approach of being powered by an air-cooled 644cc single-cylinder engine that proves reliable, powerful, and easy to jump on and go with its electric start.

The 2021 XR650L is another example in the 2021 Honda lineup of a bike that will be enjoyed for years to come. For years, the XR650L has proven to be a bike that brings a ton of value, dependability, and memories waiting to be made – no matter what terrain you choose to venture towards, the XR650L will welcome it with open arms.

The 2021 Honda XR650L starts at $6,999 USD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,999 USD

$6,999 USD Key Features:

Fuel Injection Disc brakes front and rear Electric starter

Main Specs Engine: 244cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

244cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 40 horsepower

40 horsepower Wet Weight: 346 lbs (156 kg)

Seat Height: 939 mm (37.0 in.) at the lowest point Competitors Kawasaki KLR650L

2021 Honda XR650L Specifications

ENGINE Engine 644cc air-cooled dry-sump single-cylinder four-stroke Power 40 horsepower Bore x Stroke 100mm x 82mm Compression Ratio 8.3:1 Fuel System 42.5mm diaphragm-type CV carburetor Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four-valve RFVC™ DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Five-speed Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/45T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm air-adjustable axle Showa® cartridge fork with 16-position compression-damping adjustability; 11.6-inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® Showa single-shock with spring-preload, 20-position compression- and 20-position rebound-damping adjustability; 11.0-inches of travel Brakes Front Single disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single disc Tires Front 3.00-21 Tires Rear 4.60-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.8 gallons, including 0.6-gallon reserve Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Solid-state CD with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 57.3 inches Ground Clearance 13.0 inches Seat Height 37.0 inches Curb Weight 346 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda XR650L Features

PERFORMANCE FOUR-STROKE ENGINE The XR650L’s four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good fuel efficiency and a wide powerband. In addition, its proven powerplant requires very little maintenance.

DISC BRAKES Front- and rear-disc brakes provide superior stopping power. Both front and rear disc rotors are drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER Adventure is just the push of a button away. The XR650L’s electric starter takes all the drama out of restarting off-road, or getting underway on a cold morning or after the bike’s been sitting all week.



VERSATILITY STREET-LEGAL FEATURES Fully equipped for the street—including turn signals, license-plate light, mirrors, speedometer and more. There’s even a grab strap and footpegs for a passenger.

PASSENGER READY With a passenger grab strap, folding passenger pegs, a long MX-style seat and plenty of Honda power, the XR650L lets you carry a passenger with ease.



DESIGN SEALED BATTERY No maintenance hassles here, even in case of an off-road tip over. The sealed battery has plenty of cranking power for the electric starter, and is well protected from the vibrations of off-road riding.

DRY-SUMP LUBRICATION The XR’s dry-sump design keeps the engine compact and eliminates the oil pan for superior ground clearance and damage resistance. With the engine oil in the frame, the frame itself acts like a giant oil cooler.



HANDLING 18-INCH REAR WHEEL The 18-inch rear wheel gives you a better overall ride and more sidewall protection against flats, and still offers a wide choice of on- or off-road tires.

21-INCH FRONT WHEEL The 21-inch front wheel gives you a wide choice of tire selection for different riding conditions.

LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION With a full 11.6 inches of travel, the air-adjustable 43mm fork also offers 16-position compression damping adjustability, letting you fine-tune it to deal with the bumps of off-road riding.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension system offers compliant and comfortable ride quality with a high level of wheel control. Initial rates are soft for supple action over small bumps and ripples, while increasingly stiffer rates resist bottoming and maintain rear-wheel control over rougher surfaces.

STEEL FRAME The XR650L’s steel frame is designed to handle the intensity of off-road travel. Plus, the frame’s backbone doubles as the engine’s oil tank, saving weight and space.



