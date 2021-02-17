PERFORMANCE

649cc DOHC ENGINE

Engines like this are what Honda does best. The four-cylinder design makes it smoother and faster revving than most twins, and offers ample low- to midrange torque, plus plenty of power through the entire rev range. New cams and intake timing for 2021 deliver plenty of power.

4.1-GALLON FUEL TANK

A bike as versatile as the CB650R needs plenty of range, and the 4.1-gallon fuel tank provides just that.

FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST

Power, style and an unmistakable growl—you get all three with the four-into-one exhaust system on the CB650R.

Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL

With Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) the CB650R offers you peace of mind during aggressive riding conditions. The system adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. And here’s the best part: you can turn it on or turn it off with a handlebar-mounted switch.

MUFFLER

Mufflers need to accomplish four things: They need to quiet the engine without robbing power, they need to help tune engine output, they need to sound great, and they’re a huge style element on any bike. The CB650R’s exhaust knocks it out of the park on all counts, and sounds like only an inline four can.

REFINED INTAKE SYSTEM

The CB650R features a twin-duct intake design, engineered to ram cool, dense air into the airbox, increasing horsepower.

SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION

Smooth, nearly seamless shifts and gear ratios matched to the way you want to ride: those are two of the characteristics that make this Honda so much fun to ride.

SPECIAL ENGINE TUNING

Changes to valve timing and piston shapes (compared to the previous generation CB650F) have improved engine response, especially from the idle to 8000 rpm, a big advantage in urban environments.

