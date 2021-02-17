Honda’s Neo-Sports Cafe 2021 CB650R ABS is Back Again!
The 2021 Honda CB650R belongs to Honda Motorcycle’s Neo Sports Café line-up, and it still looks amazing. It maintains a futuristic look while keeping a minimalist approach. It definitely ranks highly for looks let alone its versatility.
This Japanese motorcycle is the perfect combination of style and overall aggressiveness. The CB650R is powered by a 649cc in-line four-cylinder engine, giving you more than enough power no matter what you throw at it. The 2021 CB650R comes with 95 horsepower which is a small increase over 2020’s CB650R, thanks to a slight engine redesign.
The CB650R is an excellent addition to Honda’s 2021 lineup as it equipped with a slipper/assist clutch for ease of use, especially for newer riders. It also comes complete with an LCD instrument cluster, LED lighting all around, and a seating position fit for any duration of riding.
The 2021 Honda CB650R starts at $9,199 USD / $9,999 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CB650R in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,199 USD / $9,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Standard ABS
- 649cc Engine
- Slipper clutch
Main Specs
- Engine: 649cc Four-cylinder
- Power: 95 BHP
- Wet Weight: 445 lbs (201 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.9 inches (810 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
- Kawasaki Z650
- Yamaha MT-07
2021 Honda CB650R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder
|Power
|95 BHP
|Bore x Stroke
|67mm x 46mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.6:1
|Fuel System
|PGM-FI with 32mm throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|DOHC; four valves per cylinder
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Six-Speed
|Final Drive
|#525 Chain; 15T/42T
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm fork; 4.25 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Showa Single Shock; 5.04 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 240mm disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|180/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.1 gallons, including 0.8-gallon reserve
|Color
|Matte Black Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Full transistorized ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|4.0 inches
|Wheelbase
|57 inches
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|31.9 inches
|Curb Weight
|445 pounds
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda CB650R Features
PERFORMANCE
Engines like this are what Honda does best. The four-cylinder design makes it smoother and faster revving than most twins, and offers ample low- to midrange torque, plus plenty of power through the entire rev range. New cams and intake timing for 2021 deliver plenty of power.
4.1-GALLON FUEL TANK
A bike as versatile as the CB650R needs plenty of range, and the 4.1-gallon fuel tank provides just that.
FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST
Power, style and an unmistakable growl—you get all three with the four-into-one exhaust system on the CB650R.
Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL
With Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) the CB650R offers you peace of mind during aggressive riding conditions. The system adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. And here’s the best part: you can turn it on or turn it off with a handlebar-mounted switch.
MUFFLER
Mufflers need to accomplish four things: They need to quiet the engine without robbing power, they need to help tune engine output, they need to sound great, and they’re a huge style element on any bike. The CB650R’s exhaust knocks it out of the park on all counts, and sounds like only an inline four can.
REFINED INTAKE SYSTEM
The CB650R features a twin-duct intake design, engineered to ram cool, dense air into the airbox, increasing horsepower.
SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION
Smooth, nearly seamless shifts and gear ratios matched to the way you want to ride: those are two of the characteristics that make this Honda so much fun to ride.
SPECIAL ENGINE TUNING
Changes to valve timing and piston shapes (compared to the previous generation CB650F) have improved engine response, especially from the idle to 8000 rpm, a big advantage in urban environments.
STYLE
This bike looks unique, because it is. The Neo Sports Café design combines elements from pure sportbikes and sporting nakeds. Sometimes less is more, and the CB650R makes a bold styling statement wherever you ride it.
DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS
The CB650R’s LCD screen features a digital speedometer and tachometer, plus a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters, and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. Changes in the LED display make it easier to read this year too.
LED HEADLIGHT
The CB650R uses the same LED headlight as our CB1000R. The bezel around the headlight and is finished in black, emphasizing a sharper image. This LED headlight is both brighter and smaller than a conventional design, and contributes in a big way to the CB650R’s sense of style.
LUSTROUS NANOPIGMENT PAINT
The CB650R’s dual-layer candy paint is applied with a nanopigment clear coat on top of a base coat. Aluminum flakes in the base coat give this paint a shimmering look—check it out for yourself and you’ll be hooked.
TRAPEZOIDAL BODY LAYOUT
It sounds like a mouthful, but it just means that the CB650R has some awesome lines, and that it just flat out looks right.
Y-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
The aluminum wheels feature “Y”-shaped spokes that help reduce unsprung weight. The light hoops have a greater influence on handling than the numbers alone suggest.
HANDLING
Great handling and precise steering demand a premium front suspension. That’s why the CB650R now features a Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit (SFF-BP). It offers both reduced weight, superior rigidity, and excellent overall performance. Plus it offers adjustability for spring preload as well as rebound and compression damping.
COMFORT
A bike’s handlebar makes a huge difference in how you relate to your machine. We changed the handlebar angle for 2021 as well, moving it up three degrees. It’s a little change, but it makes tight, slow-speed turns easier.
FRAME
The twin-spar frame incorporates pivot plates, engine hangers, seat rails, and other components that all reduce weight. It’s light, strong, and provides the basis for the CB650R’s stellar handling.
NEUTRAL/SPORTING RIDING POSITION
One of the most rider-friendly aspects of the whole Neo-Sports Café design is how you sit on the CB650R. You’re ready for aggressive riding, but you’re still comfortable. You can see what’s going on around you. And your riding sessions can last for hours at a time with little fatigue.
RADIAL-MOUNT FRONT BRAKES
Featuring huge 310mm discs, the CB650R also comes with radial-mounted four-piston calipers. The result is premium sportbike stopping power that’s linear and easy to modulate.
REAR-DISC BRAKE
A 240mm hydraulic disc at the rear complements the twin front discs for plenty of stopping power.
SLIPPER CLUTCH
The assist slipper clutch lightens clutch operation by approximately 12 percent compared to previous models, and that reduces rear-wheel hop during rapid downshifts.
