The CRF125F is a close iteration of the CRF Performance line by Honda Motorcycles. Trail riding couldn’t get any better than on this mid-size off-road bike. It has Keihin electronic fuel injection and a promise for years of fun in the 2021 Honda lineup with its reliable 125cc engine.

The CRF125F’s engine is a single-cylinder engine that delivers broad power and improved cold-weather performance. It also comes standard with an electric starter for the ‘ hop-on-and-go’ moments.

This Japanese motorcycle comes with a plush ride with its long-travel suspension, twin-spar rear frame, and a four-speed transmission. It’s the perfect bike for cruising off of the beaten path as it is 50-state off-road legally all year-round.

The 2021 Honda Honda CRF125F starts at $3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD.

2021 Honda CRF125F

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Electric starter
    • Low seat height
    • Front disc brake

Main Specs

  • Engine: 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
  • Power: 9 horsepower
  • Wet Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)
  • Seat Height: 738 mm (29 in.) at lowest point

Competitors

2021 Honda CRF125F

2021 Honda CRF125F Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Power 9 horsepower
Bore x Stroke 52.4mm x 57.9mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Fuel System Fuel-injection, 22mm throttle bore
Starter Electric
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission Four-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 5.2 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single-shock; 5.5 inches of travel
Brakes Front 220mm hydraulic disc
Brakes Rear Drum
Tires Front 70/100-17
Tires Rear 90/100-14
Fuel Tank Capacity 1 gallons
Color Red

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Fully transistorized
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Overall Width
Trail 81mm (3.2 inches)
Wheelbase 48.0 inches
Ground Clearance 8.3 inches
Seat Height 29.1 inches
Curb Weight 194 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)

WARRANTY
Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty
Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF125F

2021 Honda CRF125F Features

PERFORMANCE

RELIABLE ENGINE

The CRF125F’s dependable four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders, including beginners. Fuel injection makes it even better and more efficient.

HANDLING

PROVEN MANUAL CLUTCH

Honda’s heavy-duty clutch is durable and helps promote smooth shifting.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION

Progressive linkage connects a single heavy-duty shock to the swingarm, delivering an excellent combination of spring and damping rates over a wide range of riding conditions.
MORE FRONT SUSPENSION TRAVEL

In addition to the rear-suspension travel increase, we also gave the CRF125F more travel up front for a balanced, plush ride.

ENGINEERING

STEEL FRAME AND SWINGARM

Less experienced riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why we gave the CRF125F a strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.

COMFORT

BIG-WHEEL VERSION AVAILABLE

Want something a little larger? Check out our CRF125F Big Wheel—the same great bike but a better fit for taller riders.
FRONT DISC BRAKE

The front disc brake provides superior stopping power, and the front disc rotor is drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.
CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE

Another benefit of fitting the CRF125F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.
FOUR-SPEED TRANSMISSION

The four-speed gearbox is just like a full-sized motorcycle’s, and gives your younger rider all the control they need.
FUEL INJECTION

Fuel injection means the CRF125F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.
HALF-WAFFLE GRIPS

Just like the pros use, the CRF125F gets half-waffle pattern grips. Might as well start them off right!
LOW SEAT HEIGHT

It’s important to have a bike that’s sized right for your rider. The CRF125F’s low 29.1-inch seat height helps build confidence right from the start.
TOUGH BODYWORK

Riders can be hard on equipment, and taking a spill is a natural part of learning. But the CRF125F can handle it: with tough plastic fenders, tank and other body parts inspired by our bigger CRF motocross bikes, the CRF125F is engineered to shrug off the minor dings of the real world.

CONVENIENCE

ELECTRIC STARTER

The push-button starter makes getting going easier in all kinds of conditions, and its efficient design adds minimal weight.
KEYED IGNITION SWITCH

For added security, the keyed ignition switch lets you control who goes riding and when—important if you have younger riders in the house.
SEALED BATTERY

A maintenance-free sealed battery helps ensure that your CRF125F is ready to ride when you are.

2021 Honda CRF125F Photos

2021 Honda CRF125F Videos

