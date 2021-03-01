Honda’s Mid-Size CRF125F Offers Big Fun
The CRF125F is a close iteration of the CRF Performance line by Honda Motorcycles. Trail riding couldn’t get any better than on this mid-size off-road bike. It has Keihin electronic fuel injection and a promise for years of fun in the 2021 Honda lineup with its reliable 125cc engine.
The CRF125F’s engine is a single-cylinder engine that delivers broad power and improved cold-weather performance. It also comes standard with an electric starter for the ‘ hop-on-and-go’ moments.
This Japanese motorcycle comes with a plush ride with its long-travel suspension, twin-spar rear frame, and a four-speed transmission. It’s the perfect bike for cruising off of the beaten path as it is 50-state off-road legally all year-round.
The 2021 Honda Honda CRF125F starts at $3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD
- Key Features:
- Electric starter
- Low seat height
- Front disc brake
Main Specs
- Engine: 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
- Power: 9 horsepower
- Wet Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)
- Seat Height: 738 mm (29 in.) at lowest point
Competitors
2021 Honda CRF125F Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|9 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|52.4mm x 57.9mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel-injection, 22mm throttle bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; two-valve
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Four-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|31mm telescopic fork; 5.2 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Pro-Link® single-shock; 5.5 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|220mm hydraulic disc
|Brakes Rear
|Drum
|Tires Front
|70/100-17
|Tires Rear
|90/100-14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1 gallons
|Color
|Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Fully transistorized
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|81mm (3.2 inches)
|Wheelbase
|48.0 inches
|Ground Clearance
|8.3 inches
|Seat Height
|29.1 inches
|Curb Weight
|194 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda CRF125F Features
PERFORMANCE
The CRF125F’s dependable four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders, including beginners. Fuel injection makes it even better and more efficient.
HANDLING
Honda’s heavy-duty clutch is durable and helps promote smooth shifting.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION
Progressive linkage connects a single heavy-duty shock to the swingarm, delivering an excellent combination of spring and damping rates over a wide range of riding conditions.
MORE FRONT SUSPENSION TRAVEL
In addition to the rear-suspension travel increase, we also gave the CRF125F more travel up front for a balanced, plush ride.
ENGINEERING
Less experienced riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why we gave the CRF125F a strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.
COMFORT
Want something a little larger? Check out our CRF125F Big Wheel—the same great bike but a better fit for taller riders.
FRONT DISC BRAKE
The front disc brake provides superior stopping power, and the front disc rotor is drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.
CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE
Another benefit of fitting the CRF125F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.
FOUR-SPEED TRANSMISSION
The four-speed gearbox is just like a full-sized motorcycle’s, and gives your younger rider all the control they need.
FUEL INJECTION
Fuel injection means the CRF125F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.
HALF-WAFFLE GRIPS
Just like the pros use, the CRF125F gets half-waffle pattern grips. Might as well start them off right!
LOW SEAT HEIGHT
It’s important to have a bike that’s sized right for your rider. The CRF125F’s low 29.1-inch seat height helps build confidence right from the start.
TOUGH BODYWORK
Riders can be hard on equipment, and taking a spill is a natural part of learning. But the CRF125F can handle it: with tough plastic fenders, tank and other body parts inspired by our bigger CRF motocross bikes, the CRF125F is engineered to shrug off the minor dings of the real world.
CONVENIENCE
The push-button starter makes getting going easier in all kinds of conditions, and its efficient design adds minimal weight.
KEYED IGNITION SWITCH
For added security, the keyed ignition switch lets you control who goes riding and when—important if you have younger riders in the house.
SEALED BATTERY
A maintenance-free sealed battery helps ensure that your CRF125F is ready to ride when you are.
