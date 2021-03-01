Honda’s Mid-Size CRF125F Offers Big Fun

The CRF125F is a close iteration of the CRF Performance line by Honda Motorcycles. Trail riding couldn’t get any better than on this mid-size off-road bike. It has Keihin electronic fuel injection and a promise for years of fun in the 2021 Honda lineup with its reliable 125cc engine.

The CRF125F’s engine is a single-cylinder engine that delivers broad power and improved cold-weather performance. It also comes standard with an electric starter for the ‘ hop-on-and-go’ moments.

This Japanese motorcycle comes with a plush ride with its long-travel suspension, twin-spar rear frame, and a four-speed transmission. It’s the perfect bike for cruising off of the beaten path as it is 50-state off-road legally all year-round.

The 2021 Honda Honda CRF125F starts at $3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD.

Model Overview

$3,199 USD / 4,199 CAD Key Features:

Electric starter Low seat height Front disc brake

Main Specs Engine: 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 9 horsepower

9 horsepower Wet Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)

Competitors Kawasaki KLX140R

Yamaha YZ125X

Yamaha YZ125X

2021 Honda CRF125F Specifications

ENGINE Engine 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 9 horsepower Bore x Stroke 52.4mm x 57.9mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Fuel System Fuel-injection, 22mm throttle bore Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; two-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Four-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 5.2 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single-shock; 5.5 inches of travel Brakes Front 220mm hydraulic disc Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 70/100-17 Tires Rear 90/100-14 Fuel Tank Capacity 1 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Fully transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 81mm (3.2 inches) Wheelbase 48.0 inches Ground Clearance 8.3 inches Seat Height 29.1 inches Curb Weight 194 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF125F Features

PERFORMANCE RELIABLE ENGINE The CRF125F’s dependable four-stroke, single-cylinder engine offers good performance with a wide powerband—perfect for a wide range of riders, including beginners. Fuel injection makes it even better and more efficient.



HANDLING PROVEN MANUAL CLUTCH Honda’s heavy-duty clutch is durable and helps promote smooth shifting.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION Progressive linkage connects a single heavy-duty shock to the swingarm, delivering an excellent combination of spring and damping rates over a wide range of riding conditions.

MORE FRONT SUSPENSION TRAVEL In addition to the rear-suspension travel increase, we also gave the CRF125F more travel up front for a balanced, plush ride.



ENGINEERING STEEL FRAME AND SWINGARM Less experienced riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why we gave the CRF125F a strong, twin-spar-type steel frame and swingarm that are built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.



COMFORT BIG-WHEEL VERSION AVAILABLE Want something a little larger? Check out our CRF125F Big Wheel—the same great bike but a better fit for taller riders.

FRONT DISC BRAKE The front disc brake provides superior stopping power, and the front disc rotor is drilled for lightness and better wet-weather performance.

CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE Another benefit of fitting the CRF125F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.

FOUR-SPEED TRANSMISSION The four-speed gearbox is just like a full-sized motorcycle’s, and gives your younger rider all the control they need.

FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF125F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.

HALF-WAFFLE GRIPS Just like the pros use, the CRF125F gets half-waffle pattern grips. Might as well start them off right!

LOW SEAT HEIGHT It’s important to have a bike that’s sized right for your rider. The CRF125F’s low 29.1-inch seat height helps build confidence right from the start.

TOUGH BODYWORK Riders can be hard on equipment, and taking a spill is a natural part of learning. But the CRF125F can handle it: with tough plastic fenders, tank and other body parts inspired by our bigger CRF motocross bikes, the CRF125F is engineered to shrug off the minor dings of the real world.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER The push-button starter makes getting going easier in all kinds of conditions, and its efficient design adds minimal weight.

KEYED IGNITION SWITCH For added security, the keyed ignition switch lets you control who goes riding and when—important if you have younger riders in the house.

SEALED BATTERY A maintenance-free sealed battery helps ensure that your CRF125F is ready to ride when you are.



