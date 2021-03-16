Honda’s Middleweight Adventure Machine: The 2021 NC750X

The NC750X is one of the most versatile Honda motorcycles currently available. It’s powerful, capable, comfortable, practical, and it features a few impressive upgrades for the new year that make it one of the most attractive models in the 2021 Honda line-up. While are plenty of upgrades across the bike, the most significant concern the engine.

The NC750X draws power from a Japanese-made 745 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine that has been re-jigged for Euro5 compliance. These changes have resulted in a nice power boost. For 2021, the NC750X produces 58 horsepower and 51 lb-ft of torque—which is a boost of about 2.7 horsepower over the previous generation.

Other new additions for the 2021 model include the addition of a new throttle-by-wire system, new ride modes, brand new instrumentation, a revised seat height, more storage, new lighting, and sharper styling, to name a few. The result is a strong and capable adventure motorcycle that can handle the stop-start drudgery of urban traffic and the thrills and spills of trail riding in one manageable package. If that wasn’t enough, it’s also available with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission as an option too.

The new NC750X is available exclusively in Grand Prix Red, regardless of what trim option you choose.

The 2021 Honda NC750X starts from $8,199 USD / $9,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda NC750X in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,199 USD / $9,799 CAD

$8,199 USD / $9,799 CAD Key Features: Throttle-by-Wire Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) Optional Dual Clutch Transmission (DTC)

Main Specs Engine: 745 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin

745 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin Power: 57.8 HP

57.8 HP Torque: 50.9 lb-ft

50.9 lb-ft Curb Weight: 472 lbs (214 kg)

472 lbs (214 kg) Seat Height: 31.5 in (800 mm) Competitors BMW F 750 GS

Kawasaki Versys 650

Suzuki V-Strom 650

2021 Honda NC750X Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin Power 57.8 horsepower Bore x Stroke 77mm x 80mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI electronic fuel injection (Throttle By Wire) Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet Transmission Six-speed Manual Final Drive #520 Chain; 16T/43T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa telescopic fork;.4.7 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® w/ single shock; 4.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 320mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper; 2-channel ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper; 2-channel ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60ZR-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 gallons Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 4.3 inches Wheelbase 60.1 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.0 degrees Seat Height 31.6 inches Curb Weight 472 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Honda NC750X Features

TECHNOLOGY Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL (HSTC) With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) you can choose a level which allows some rear-wheel spin—on gravel or dirt for instance—or pick a second level which reduces wheel spin, particularly on slippery roads. It’s a great feature that helps make the NC750X even more versatile. (Available on DCT model only.)

THROTTLE BY WIRE New for 2021, the NC750X now features throttle-by-wire (TBW) technology. That also lets us give you four selectable engine power-delivery modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and an additional user-customizable setting.

41mm FORK With 5.4 inches of travel, you get a perfect balance between a long-distance and a short-hop street machine. This gives it a wide range of capability, good handling and helps inspire confidence.

DISC BRAKES WITH COMBINED ABS Single front and rear disc brakes give the NC750X great stopping power. Now standard on all NC750X models for 2021, you’ll get ABS brakes that are linked rear-to-front for added stopping power, even under challenging conditions.

LCD INSTRUMENT PANEL Full digital LCD instrumentation includes digital speedometer, digital bar-type tachometer, clock, low-fuel gauge and two trip meters. Plus, the tach bar graph changes color according to fuel consumption, RPM, gear position and more. For 2021, the panel is larger and offers more features too.



CONVENIENCE INTEGRATED STORAGE COMPARTMENT The 2021 NC750X offers a larger 23-liter utility compartment that’s big enough to hold most dual-sport full-face helmets with a visor, and then some. Secure and convenient, you’ll use it every time you ride.

AUTOMATIC DUAL-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION (DCT) Shift with the push of a button, or select the NC750X’s automatic mode and the bike will shift itself. Our Automatic DCT offers three riding modes as well, depending on the kind of performance you want. It’s been a huge hit on our other models, and once you ride an NC750X with DCT, you’ll see why. New DCT settings in 2021 take advantage of the engines higher redline.

UNDER-SEAT FUEL TANK The 3.7-gallon under-seat fuel tank centralizes mass and enhances overall handling. Locating the tank and filler underneath the passenger seat allows for innovative centralized storage between the front of the seat and the handlebar.



PERFORMANCE 745cc PARALLEL-TWIN ENGINE With its cylinders tipped 62° forward for lower center of gravity, the NC750X’s engine is a big step forward in modern powerplant design. The two-cylinder format produces tons of low- and mid-range torque, and the 270°-phase crank and uniaxial primary balancer make it smooth, too. And for 2021, we’ve boosted the NC750X’s horsepower, and bumped up the redline by 600 RPM!

NEW SLIPPER CLUTCH On our manual-transmission NC750X, for 2021 we’ve added a new slipper clutch that helps eliminate wheel hop under downshifting, and which also lightens clutch-lever pull by 20 percent. Plus, we’ve given the transmission new gear ratios for first, second, and third, for more lively response on the road.

CAST ALUMINUM 17-INCH WHEELS The 17-inch wheels give you a wide choice of premium tires to choose from and really help the NC750X offer responsive handling in turns. The cast wheels are light and strong, too.

ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION Carbureted engines can be fussy when it comes to feeding them fuel. Not the NC750X. Electronic Fuel Injection means easy start-ups on cold mornings and flawless running even at high elevations.

PRO-LINK® HMAS REAR SUSPENSION Offering 5.9 inches of rear-wheel travel and teamed with a Honda Multi-Action System (HMAS) rear shock, the NC750X eats up the gnarliest pavement while giving you a smooth ride.

STEEL TRUSS FRAME Light, strong and with just the right amount of stiffness, the NC750X’s rigid and compact chassis is the foundation for precise handling. For 2021 the new frame is lighter, and contributes to an 11-pound reduction in the bike’s overall weight.



COMFORT LOW-PROFILE WINDSCREEN The NC750X offers just the right amount of bodywork—enough to offer good wind protection, but not so much that the bike feels heavy or wide.

LOWER SEAT HEIGHT For 2021, thanks in part to the new frame, we’ve been able to lower the NC750X’s seat height by more than an inch, making it even more rider friendly in traffic or in parking lots.

LIGHTER OVERALL WEIGHT Light is right, and the new 2021 NC750X gets it righter than ever. That’s because it’s lighter than ever. We shaved over 11 pounds out of our previous model.

NEW COWL AND BODYWORK Think the 2021 NC750X looks a little crisper? That’s because we sharpened up the bodywork. The new cowl offers better wind protection, and the sharper edged styling freshens up the bike’s look too.

EXTRA COMFORTABLE SEAT On a bike like the NC750X, you’ll probably want to extend your adventures and take some longer trips. That’s why we gave it a seat with a shape that’s both supportive enough for cornering and comfortable even when the miles stack up.

ADVENTURE-READY ACCESSORIES Because the NC750X is so versatile, we offer a wide range of Honda accessories to help you custom tailor it for your adventures. Choose from top-box carriers, USB ports, tall windscreens, centerstands, cowl guards, saddlebags, heated grips and much, much more.



2021 Honda NC750X Photos

2021 Honda NC750X Videos