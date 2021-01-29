The 2021 CB500X is Perfect for the Outdoor Adventurer

The Japanese made, 2021 CB500X ABS is Honda Motorcycle’s midsized, touring inspired machine. It comes in with a fresh paint scheme of Matte Black Metallic. Whether you’re on a commute to work or an adventurous ride through the trails, the CB500X was designed to take you wherever your heart desires.

The CB500X is the most adventurous of Honda’s “500” trio, it comes with long-travel suspension and a tall windshield. This plays especially well when it comes to riding on paved highways, gravel roads, even dirt trails. The CB500X comes with a 41mm fork offering 5.9-inches of front travel, a 19-inch front wheel, and a wide handlebar, perfect for adventure riding.

In the 2021 lineup, Honda’s 2021 CB500X comes standard with ABS giving added safety when on a gravel road or a wet highway. It also comes with a 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine offering 50 horsepower and 31.7 foot-pounds of torque. The CB500X gives plenty of low-end torque, perfect for those demanding challenges faced on an adventure ride. The CB500X also features a new slipper clutch which makes downshifts much smoother on its 6-speed transmission.

The 2021 Honda CB500X starts at $6,999 USD / $8,099 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CB500X in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,999 USD / $8,099 CAD Key Features: Standard ABS Liquid cooled 471cc parallel-twin Slipper clutch

Main Specs Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

471cc parallel-twin Power: 50 BHP

50 BHP Torque: 31.7 lbs-ft at the crank

31.7 lbs-ft at the crank Wet Weight: 434 lbs (197 kg)

434 lbs (197 kg) Seat Height: 32.8 inches (833 mm) at lowest point Competitors 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300

2021 BMW G 310 GS

2021 CB500X Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 471, cc parallel-twin Power 50 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 5.9 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 5.3 inches of travel Brakes Front 310mm disc; ABS Brakes Rear 240mm disc; ABS Tires Front 110/80-19 Tires Rear 160/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.7 gallons Color Matte Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 56.8 inches Rake 27.5 degrees Seat Height 32.8 inches Curb Weight 434 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 CB500X Features

DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE Offering plenty of power and torque in the midrange, the CB500X’s 471cc, liquid-cooled engine features parallel cylinder engines with dual overhead cams. Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be.

ANTI-LOCK BRAKES ABS comes standard on the CB500X, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal riding conditions.

EXHAUST Who doesn’t love the sound of a twin-cylinder motorcycle? We gave the muffler on the CB500X twin exit pipes. It’s a little thing, but it’ll make you smile every time you ride.

PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION PGM-FI The injector bodies help the CB500X make even more power. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions.

SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCH The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.

LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION The long-stroke 41mm fork yields 5.9 inches of travel. A wide handlebar allows for easy steering inputs.

DISC BRAKES The front 310mm disc brake and 240mm rear feature drilled, petal-style rotors that provide strong stopping power.

PRO-LINK REAR SUSPENSION A sophisticated chassis with Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension, with 9-stage spring preload and 5.3 inches of travel gives you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling. The shock absorber features large-diameter internals for even better damping characteristics and a smoother ride.

SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission, to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.

STEEL-TUBE FRAME A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500X’s diamond-shaped steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for superior ride and handling. It also contributes to the CB500X’s generous 7.1-inch ground clearance.

UNIQUE STYLE Like your favorite blue jeans, the CB500X just looks right—tough, capable, no-nonsense. Plus, the adventure-bike posture and seating position let you move around freely—just like your jeans!

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION An easy-to-read LCD screen features a digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.

LED LIGHTING With a clean, rough-and-ready look, the CB500X’s LED headlight and multi-facet reflector project plenty of light on the road for visibility.

MULTI-SPOKE CAST WHEELS Strong and stylish, the CB500X’s lightweight multi-spoke cast-aluminum wheels—19-inch diameter in front and 17-inch rear—are easy to keep clean, look great, enhance handling and are another CB500X feature that just makes sense.

TALL WINDSCREEN The CB500X’s windscreen offers superior wind protection.

STEP SEAT The CB500X seat gives you an open, unrestricted riding position that’s perfect for both touring and commuting, and that still offers room for a passenger. The seat’s narrow shoulders make it easier to put your feet down at stoplights or in parking lots.



2021 CB500X Photos

2021 CB500X Videos