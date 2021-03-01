The 2021 CRF250R Is Ready for the Championship

Honda Motorcycles’ CRF250R has seen a multitude of off-road competitions over the past few years. These places consist of AMA Arenacross and the other is the AMA Supercross series. Being involved in competitive events such as these is a true testament to the quality, durability, and reliance of the CRF250R model.

This Japanese motorcycle is something that is seen on podiums in Supercross races and it comes from its power, stability, and low center of gravity. The power is delivered from its liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine with smooth power delivery. Its nimbleness comes from the twin-spar aluminum chassis finished with the same detail found on factory bikes found in the 2021 Honda lineup.

The only thing the 2021 CRF250R needs for it to have a podium is the right rider – that’s where you come into the mix. Hop on, ride and take advantage of what the CRF250R offers you. It maintains the look and feels of a championship dirtbike – that’s because it is.

The 2021 Honda CRF250R starts at $7,999 USD / $9,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CRF250R in one place.

Model Overview

Fuel Injection Disc brakes front and rear Electric starter Inverted Forks

238 lbs (108 kg) Seat Height: 957 mm (37.7 in.) at the lowest point Competitors Yamaha WR250F

Kawasaki KLX230R

2021 Honda CRF250R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 249cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 39 horsepower Bore x Stroke 71.0mm x 63.0mm Compression Ratio 9.6:1 Fuel System Fuel-injection, 34mm throttle bore Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Five-speed Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 8.5 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® Showa single shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0 inches of travel Brakes Front 240mm disc Brakes Rear 220mm disc Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 100/100-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.6 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full Transistorized Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 102mm Wheelbase 55.9 inches Ground Clearance 11.3 inches Seat Height 34.8 inches Curb Weight 265 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel-ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF250R Features

ENGINEERING SINGLE-CYLINDER ENGINE A single is the perfect choice for a bike like the CRF250F. It’s light, simple, fuel-efficient, and features plenty of power and torque in all areas, along with smooth power delivery—ideal for a wide range of rider experience.

CLEAN-RUNNING ENGINE Another benefit of fitting the CRF250F with fuel injection? Now it even meets California’s stringent CARB emissions standards for off-road motorcycles—good news for everyone.

FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF250F starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. And say goodbye to clogged pilot jets when you put this bike away for storage.

PETAL-DISC FRONT BRAKE Check out that front brake rotor—the petal-disc design is right off the competitive MX circuit. It’s light, runs cooler, and also helps reduce unsprung weight.

REAR DISC BRAKE Drum brake in the rear? Not the CRF250F. We gave it a disc rear, just like the front. You get crisp, balanced, powerful braking at both ends.



HANDLING STRONG, LIGHT TWIN-SPAR FRAME The CRF250F gets a tubular-steel twin-spar frame that’s both light and tough.

18-INCH REAR WHEEL A 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for trail riding.

21-INCH FRONT WHEEL A 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for trail riding.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION Thanks to our single-shock Pro-Link® rear suspension and Showa® damper, the CRF250F delivers excellent comfort, traction and handling, while also improving rider confidence. The rear suspension features 9.0 inches of travel.

SHOWA® FORK The telescopic Showa® fork features large 41mm sliders. That makes it strong and helps add to the CRF250F’s excellent handling.



CONVENIENCE ELECTRIC STARTER Turn the key, push the button, and let’s go riding! Electric starting is a big help on cold mornings, or if you need to restart out on the trail. Honda’s proven system makes riding just that much more fun.



COMFORT COMFORTABLE SEAT POSITION With a long, motocross-style seat, you can move forward and back, left and right with ease, helping you navigate changing terrain in comfort.

COUNTERBALANCED ENGINE Because it features a counterbalancer, the CRF250F’s engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike.



STYLE MX STYLING Honda’s CRF450R and CRF250R are two of the hottest motocross bikes on the circuit. And they’re some of the coolest looking. We gave the CRF250F plenty of that racing DNA when it comes to style. This is one bike you’ll be proud to ride!



2021 Honda CRF250R Photos

2021 Honda CRF250R Videos