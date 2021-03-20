The Dark CB: The New 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition
The CB1000R Black Edition is a neo-sports café model from Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Honda. It’s one of the most exciting naked models in the 2021 Honda line-up, offering sleek styling and modern performance, in a sharp, blacked-out package. If you find the traditional “Honda Motorcycles” red aesthetic too friendly, then the CB1000R Black Edition should grab your attention.
In terms of performance, the CB1000R draws power from the same unit as last year: a 998 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 143 horsepower and 77 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine is partnered with a number of exciting parts that allow riders to really make the most out of its performance, such as a slipper/assist clutch, a three-level quickshifter, four selectable rider modes, and more.
However, it’s the blacked-out nature of this year’s CB1000R that makes it such an attractive buy. Everything is black, and by everything, we mean everything, from the frame to the radiator shrouds, and from the wheels to the swingarm mount plates! The result is a striking modern streetfighter that offers the perfect balance between sports performance and everyday rideability.
The new CB1000R is available exclusively in Graphite Black.
The 2021 Honda CB1000R starts from $12,999 USD / $15,799 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,999 USD / $15,799 CAD
- Key Features:
- Advanced slipper/assist clutch
- New three-level quick shifter
- Unique “Black out” styling
Main Specs
- Engine: 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine
- Power: 143 HP
- Torque: 76 lb-ft
- Curb Weight: 467 lbs (212 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki Z900RS
- Suzuki Katana
- Yamaha MT-10
2021 Honda CB1000R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder
|Power
|143 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|75mm x 56.5mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.6:1
|Fuel System
|PGM-FI Fuel injection with automatic enrichment circuit and 44mm throttle bodies; throttle by wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|DOHC; four valves per cylinder
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Close-ratio six-speed
|Final Drive
|#525 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/44T
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm Showa SFF-BP fork with spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 4.7 inches travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single Showa shock with spring preload and rebound damping adjustability; 5.2 inches travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual radial-mounted four-piston calipers with full-floating 310mm discs; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single-caliper 256mm disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|190/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.3 gallons
|Color
|Graphite Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|3.8 inches
|Wheelbase
|57.3 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|24.7 degrees
|Seat Height
|32.7 inches
|Curb Weight
|467 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|One Year Included, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda CB1000R Rally Features
ENGINEERING
This innovative design hooks up tight to get all the CB1000R Black Edition’s power to the ground, yet still offers a light pull at the clutch lever. Plus, the slipper design helps mitigate wheel hop during aggressive downshifts and deceleration.
NEW THREE-LEVEL QUICK SHIFTER
The CB1000R Black Edition features a six-speed manual gearbox, but with a key difference: this one comes with a quick shifter. That means you can upshift without the clutch under full power. Plus, the shifter is adjustable for three shifter levels: soft, medium, and hard. This is race-bike-spec, built for the street.
FIVE-INCH TFT INSTRUMENT DISPLAY
Check out the instruments on the CB1000R Black Edition. You get a big, bright, five-inch TFT (Thin Film Transistor) display that gives you all the information you’ll need while riding.
BETTER BREATHING
Every athlete knows you gotta breathe to perform. Compared to earlier engine designs in this class, the 2021 CB1000R Black Edition gets higher valve lift, larger valves, larger diameter inlet ports, and refined combustion-chamber shapes to improve gas flow and offer improved torque in midrange.
BLACKED-OUT EXHAUST
From the four head pipes all the way to the end of the muffler can, the CB1000R Black Edition’s exhaust is a harmonizing symphony of black tones. The system not only sounds great, but it’s a major contribution to the bike’s overall look.
FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST
On a bike like this, the exhaust system can make a critical difference in power. The CB1000R Black Edition’s four-into-one system boosts torque at 5,000 RPM and above, saves 10 pounds, and provides the CB1000R Black Edition with a deeper, more raw exhaust note for added character.
Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL
A great system that combines the CB1000R Black Edition’s old-school raw horsepower with a modern power delivery that keeps the bike hooked up and the power flowing under a wide variety of surface conditions.
HUGE REAR TIRE
In order to get all that engine power to the road, the CB1000R Black Edition comes with a 190/55 ZR17 rear tire.
POWERFUL BRAKES
Dual radial-mount four-piston front calipers bite 310mm floating rotors while the twin-piston rear caliper squeezes a 256mm rear rotor. Plus, front and rear ABS is standard.
SINGLE-SIDED SWINGARM
The CB1000R Black Edition features a unique, single-sided swingarm. It’s part of the bike’s excellent handling character, but also contributes a great deal to the way this machine looks.
SPECIAL GEARING
We fit the 2021 CB1000R Black Edition’s close-ratio six-speed transmission with gearing designed to emphasize the bike’s awesome acceleration. Crack the throttle and you’ll feel it instantly.
THROTTLE-BY-WIRE
The CB1000R Black Edition uses our throttle by wire system. In addition, we’ve given it four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain and User). The last one lets you choose between three settings for each parameter, and save the settings.
PERFORMANCE
The CB1000R Black Edition’s powerful 998cc DOHC four-cylinder engine uses an architecture and layout proven on Honda’s Superbikes. Forged (not cast) pistons make it as strong as it is powerful.
COMFORT
We call it the rider triangle—where your butt hits the seat, where your feet rest on the pegs, and where your hands grip the bar. By opening up the triangle on the CB1000R Black Edition, you sit up a little straighter, which gives you a higher vantage point. Plus, most riders will find it a little more comfortable, too.
LEAN, LIGHT, STRONG
At just 467 pounds, the CB1000R Black Edition is in the welterweight champion class. For an open-class inline four, there’s not an ounce of fat here. That not only helps performance, but contributes to better handling too, and makes the bike more fun to ride just about everywhere.
STYLE
The CB1000R Black Edition is a standout both when it comes to performance and how it looks. And it hasn’t just been dipped in black paint either—we use special black plating and black anodizing on parts like the front suspension, rear subframe, swingarm-pivot plates, handlebar clamp, the entire exhaust system, and more. You can see in the photos how it looks—and it looks even better in person.
ALL-LED LIGHTING PACKAGE
The CB1000R Black Edition features LED lighting through and through. The lights are bright, more compact, lighter, and feature an incredibly long life. And check out the horseshoe-shaped light ring—it brings a modern flare to the bike’s traditional styling.
CLASSIC ROUND HEADLIGHT
The CB1000R Black Edition’s round-styled LED headlight is powerful and bright, and sets the tone for the bike’s no-nonsense Neo-Sports Café streetfighter presence.
FLANGELESS FUEL TANK
Details matter. Case in point: the CB1000R Black Edition’s fuel tank. We build it without a visible bottom flange. Sure, it takes a little more effort to manufacture, but you get a fuel tank with a clean, custom look that we think is worth it. Plus, the tank is slimmer for an even better fit and lighter feel thanks to its unique shape.
REAR SPLASHGUARD
A first for Honda, and you’re seeing it here. The rear splashguard/fender mounts directly to the swingarm for a fresh, sharp styling touch.
SOLID STYLE
Check out all the steel and aluminum alloy detail on this bike. The metal components send a definite message: the CB1000R Black Edition is all business.
UNDERSTATED STYLE
Take a close, long look at the details on this bike. The CB1000R Black Edition sends a subtle message that this is a premium machine. Check out the burnished-aluminum radiator shroud and airbox cover, along with the engine cases, cylinder head, and sprocket hub.
HANDLING
The CB1000R Black Edition features a unique frame design. The main mono-backbone component is steel, and that joins up with split-tightening aluminum pivot plates. You get the basis for excellent handling along with lightweight design.
SHOWA FRONT SUSPENSION
Great handling and precise steering demand a premium front suspension. That’s why the CB1000R Black Edition uses a Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit (SFF-BP). It offers both reduced weight, superior rigidity, and excellent overall performance. Plus it offers adjustability for spring preload as well as rebound and compression damping.
STANDARD ABS
Our front and rear Anti-Lock Braking System (standard on the CB1000R Black Edition) can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or other compromised surfaces.
