The Highly Anticipated 2020 Honda Rebel 500 Breaks Cover

When Honda pulled the covers off of the revamped Honda Rebel 500 back in 2017, a revolution occurred. Once a dowdy and tired looking model, the Rebel was redesigned into a smart and contemporary motorcycle that had instant appeal to both new and experienced riders alike. It was an instant success, and Honda has plans to build on that success with the updated Rebel 500 for 2020.

Upgrades come in the form of a new assist/slipper clutch that reduced the effort required to operate the clutch lever by as much as 30%, as well as improving control whilst decelerating. There are new forks up front with stiffer springs a new oil levels for superior handling and comfort compared with the 2019 model. Honda has also improved the rear shock to match.

Other improvements include new instrumentation with a gear position indicator and fuel levels, a new LED headlight and taillight with matching LED turn signals, and new rear loop on the frame. The new rear subframe section now accommodates a thicker seat than before for added comfort.

While the changes are impressive, we’re pleased to see that the engine and performance of the 2020 Rebel 500 remain the same as before. The Rebel is powered by a capable 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that delivers a modest 45.9 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and a cool 31.9 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, with plenty of low-end power and smooth delivery.

For 2020, Honda offers the Rebel 500 in three stylish color options: Matte Armored Silver, Graphite Black, and Matte Blue Jeans Metallic.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $6,199

Est $6,199 Key Features: Low seat height Electric starter Slipper/assist clutch

Key Specs Engine type: 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke

471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke Power: 45.9Hp

45.9Hp Curb Weight: 408 lbs

408 lbs Seat height: 27.2 Inch

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke Power 45.9 Hp Bore x Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper/assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel Suspension Rear Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc Tires Front 130/90-16 Tires Rear 150/80-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 11.2 L (2.96 US gal.) Color Matte Armored Silver, Graphite Black, Matte Blue Jeans Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1490mm (58.7 in.) Ground Clearance Seat Height 690mm (27.2 in.) Curb Weight 185 kg (408 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty One Year, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Features

Sporty Engine Twin-cylinder engines are a great choice for a machine like the Rebel 500. Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the 471cc Rebel 500’s engine is one of our best ever. The parallel-twin engine is narrow, which helps reduce overall bike size. Plus it offers lots of low-rpm torque, but plenty of higher-rpm performance. Cast Aluminum Wheels Cast wheels front and rear are light, practical, easy to keep clean, and give the Rebel a look that tells you this is not built like a retro machine. The wide rims and tires add to the bike’s appearance, too. Blacked-out Style The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night. Blacked-out Muffler Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience. All Led Lighting Package LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. For 2020, the Rebel 500 gets an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light. Wide 41mm Fork It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too. For 2020, the fork is fine-tuned for even better comfort and performance. Wide Front Wheel The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power. Low Seat Height When it comes to seat heights, almost everyone likes them lower. At just 27.2 inches, the Rebel has one of the lowest seats in anyone’s lineup. It’s comfortable when you ride, and it makes it easier to flat-foot it at stoplights or in parking lots. Light Weight Weighing just 408 pounds (414 pounds for the ABS model) with a full tank of fuel, the Rebel 500 is a lot more fun and friendly to ride than some bigger machines—perfect if you’re just getting started, or if you’re looking for a nimble bike. The light overall weight and a low center of gravity help performance, too. Narrow Super-narrow, especially at the critical tank/seat junction, the Rebel makes it easier to get on and off the bike, and to put your feet down at stops. Plus, the Rebel fits a wide variety of riders. Slipper/assist Clutch New for 2020, this is technology first developed and perfected in Honda’s racing machines. The slipper/assist clutch means you get a lighter clutch pull at the lever, but a solid lockup when you release the lever and apply power. It’s technology that reduces clutch effort at the bar by about 30 percent. Superior Handling A lot of today’s motorcycles look great standing still, but disappoint once the road gets twisty. At Honda, we set high standards for the way all our bikes handle and feel, and the Rebel is a perfect example—we’ve paid just as much attention to the way this bike corners and handles as we have its knockout styling. 2.9-gallon Fuel Tank One of the key items in motorcycle design is the fuel tank. Holding 2.9 gallons, the Rebel’s iconic fuel-tank shape is timeless, but functionally it also teams up with the bike’s great fuel efficiency to give you plenty of range. Die-cast Aluminum Rear Subframe Here’s a chance for Honda’s designers to take a functional part of the motorcycle and make it look extra cool. The aluminum subframe/fender mounts are strong, subtle, light, and provide a solid foundation for the optional/removable passenger seat. Wide Rear Tire The Rebel’s low, fat 16-inch rear tire gives you plenty of grip, and helps lower the bike’s overall seat height and stance. And it looks tough, too.

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Photos

2020 Honda Rebel seat 2020 Honda Rebel fork 2020 Honda Rebel 500 Matte Armored Silver above

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Videos