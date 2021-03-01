The 2021 CRF50F is Where it All Begins

Honda Motorcycles has been responsible for maintaining the most sold 50cc dirt bike for a number of years now. Based on the CRF50F’s features, it is simply the best choice for introducing a new prospective rider to motorcycling. Though it’s nothing new to the 2021 Honda lineup, it will continue to be the first step in bringing little people into the motorcycle world.

The 2021 CRF50F comes in a “cute” size but it packs everything a new rider needs to create a successful rider. Like other small displaced Japanese motorcycles, the CRF50F comes with an adjustable throttle, three-speed automatic transmission, and keyed ignition. These are pivotal features on a bike that is the bridge into motorcycling.

The Honda CRF50F features an automatic clutch to help new riders learn to shift. This helps break down the basics of riding and helps each rider focus on the principles of motorcycling. If you’re looking for a bike for your little tyke – the CRF50F is the bike to start them out on.

The 2021 Honda CRF50F starts at $1,599 USD / $1,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CRF50F in one place.

Model Overview

$1,599 USD / $1,999 CAD Key Features:

Clutchless for new riders Adjustable throttle limiter Keyed ignition

Main Specs Engine: 49cc air-cooled, single-cylinder

49cc air-cooled, single-cylinder Power: 3.1 horsepower

3.1 horsepower Wet Weight: 111 lbs (50 kg)

2021 Honda CRF50F Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 49cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 3.1 horsepower Bore x Stroke 39.0mm x 41.4mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System 13mm piston-valve carburetor Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; two-valve DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Three-speed with automatic clutch Final Drive #420 chain; 14T/37T CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted telescopic fork; 3.5-inches of travel Suspension Rear Single-shock; 2.8-inches of travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 2.50-10 Tires Rear 2.50-10 Fuel Tank Capacity 0.7 gallons, including 0.2-gallon reserve Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition CD Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 32.0mm (1.3 inches) Wheelbase 36.0 inches Ground Clearance 5.8 inches Seat Height 21.6 inches Curb Weight 110 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CRF50F Features

PERFORMANCE DURABLE, LOW-MAINTENANCE ENGINE If there’s one thing you can count on with a Honda, it’s the engine. The CRF50F’s Honda four-stroke is famously reliable. That cuts down on frustration and hassles.



CONVENIENCE KEYED IGNITION A removable key helps ensure younger riders can’t ride without an adult’s supervision. Got their homework done early? Let’s go riding!



ENGINEERING ADJUSTABLE THROTTLE LIMITER Set the top speed by turning a screw. That helps keep new riders from going too fast, too soon, and lets you match the CRF50F’s power output to the rider’s skill level.

RUGGED STEEL FRAME New riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why the CRF50F uses a strong steel frame that’s built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.



HANDLING AUTOMATIC CLUTCH Because there’s no clutch lever to master, new riders don’t have to worry about stalling. That makes the CRF50F the perfect tool for learning to shift. In addition, the smooth transmission offers three gear ratios.



