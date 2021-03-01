The 2021 CRF50F is Where it All Begins
Honda Motorcycles has been responsible for maintaining the most sold 50cc dirt bike for a number of years now. Based on the CRF50F’s features, it is simply the best choice for introducing a new prospective rider to motorcycling. Though it’s nothing new to the 2021 Honda lineup, it will continue to be the first step in bringing little people into the motorcycle world.
The 2021 CRF50F comes in a “cute” size but it packs everything a new rider needs to create a successful rider. Like other small displaced Japanese motorcycles, the CRF50F comes with an adjustable throttle, three-speed automatic transmission, and keyed ignition. These are pivotal features on a bike that is the bridge into motorcycling.
The Honda CRF50F features an automatic clutch to help new riders learn to shift. This helps break down the basics of riding and helps each rider focus on the principles of motorcycling. If you’re looking for a bike for your little tyke – the CRF50F is the bike to start them out on.
The 2021 Honda CRF50F starts at $1,599 USD / $1,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $1,599 USD / $1,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Clutchless for new riders
- Adjustable throttle limiter
- Keyed ignition
Main Specs
- Engine: 49cc air-cooled, single-cylinder
- Power: 3.1 horsepower
- Wet Weight: 111 lbs (50 kg)
- Seat Height: 548 mm (21.6 in.) at lowest point
Competitors
- KTM 50 SX
- Suzuki DR-Z70
- Yamaha PW50
- Yamaha TT-R50E
2021 Honda CRF50F Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|49cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|3.1 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|39.0mm x 41.4mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Fuel System
|13mm piston-valve carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|SOHC; two-valve
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Three-speed with automatic clutch
|Final Drive
|#420 chain; 14T/37T
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Inverted telescopic fork; 3.5-inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single-shock; 2.8-inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum
|Brakes Rear
|Drum
|Tires Front
|2.50-10
|Tires Rear
|2.50-10
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|0.7 gallons, including 0.2-gallon reserve
|Color
|Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CD
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|32.0mm (1.3 inches)
|Wheelbase
|36.0 inches
|Ground Clearance
|5.8 inches
|Seat Height
|21.6 inches
|Curb Weight
|110 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Unlimited-mileage, limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda CRF50F Features
PERFORMANCE
DURABLE, LOW-MAINTENANCE ENGINE
If there’s one thing you can count on with a Honda, it’s the engine. The CRF50F’s Honda four-stroke is famously reliable. That cuts down on frustration and hassles.
CONVENIENCE
A removable key helps ensure younger riders can’t ride without an adult’s supervision. Got their homework done early? Let’s go riding!
ENGINEERING
Set the top speed by turning a screw. That helps keep new riders from going too fast, too soon, and lets you match the CRF50F’s power output to the rider’s skill level.
RUGGED STEEL FRAME
New riders are hard on equipment, especially when they’re just starting out. That’s why the CRF50F uses a strong steel frame that’s built to handle the bumps and dings of off-road riding.
HANDLING
Because there’s no clutch lever to master, new riders don’t have to worry about stalling. That makes the CRF50F the perfect tool for learning to shift. In addition, the smooth transmission offers three gear ratios.
