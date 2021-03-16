The 2021 CRF150R is for Future Champions
Honda Motorcycles has released the 2021 CRF150R and it is available in both standard or big wheel (Expert) sizing. The Expert version of this Japanese motorcycle is geared towards taller riders, offering larger wheels, seat height, and suspension travel.
The CRF150R is Honda’s smallest motocrosser in the 2021 Honda lineup but it still comes with the performance features of the larger motocross bikes such as Showa suspension that is comprised of 37mm inverted forks and a single Showa shock in the rear. It comes powered by a 149cc liquid-cooled four-stroke Unicam engine. The CRF150R’s engine delivers a smooth torque throughout the rev range giving the rider exactly the power they need when they need it.
It is the perfect bike for junior motocrossers looking to upgrade their ride to match their skills. It’s powerful, well balanced, and maintains Honda’s known reliability.
The 2021 Honda CRF150R starts at $5,399 USD / $6,449 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,399 USD / $6,449 CAD
- Key Features:
- Fuel Injection
- Disc brakes front and rear
- Electric starter
- Inverted Forks
Main Specs
- Engine: 149cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
- Power: 23.47 horsepower
- Wet Weight: 186 lbs (84.4 kg)
- Seat Height: 866 mm (34.1 in.) at the lowest point
Competitors
2021 Honda CRF150R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|149cc liquid-cooled single cylinder four stroke
|Power
|23.47 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|66mm x 43.7mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.7:1
|Fuel System
|Keihin 32mm flat slide with Throttle Position Sensor (TPS)
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|Unicam®, four-valve; 26mm intake, steel; 22.5mm exhaust, steel
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Close-ratio five speed
|Final Drive
|#420 chain; 15T/50T
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|37mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork; 10.8 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Pro-Link® fully adjustable Showa single shock; 10.7 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Single 220mm disc
|Brakes Rear
|Single 190mm disc
|Tires Front
|70/100-17 Dunlop MX51
|Tires Rear
|90/100-14 Dunlop MX51
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.0 gallons
|Color
|Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Solid-state CD with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Trail
|3.1 inches
|Wheelbase
|49.6 inches
|Ground Clearance
|11.9 inches
|Seat Height
|32.8 inches
|Curb Weight
|185 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel–ready to ride.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Honda CRF150R Features
UNICAM® ENGINE
The CRF150R uses a Unicam engine based on our championship-winning CRF450R. Designed to give you excellent rideability and more power and torque across the rev range, the engine runs consistently at different tracks—it’s an all-around winner.
PERFORMANCE
The CRF150R uses a carburetor featuring a “direct push” accelerator pump which gives you better, more immediate throttle response.
HANDLING
A lightweight, high-tensile steel frame with large-diameter frame tubing and crossmember delivers excellent turning performance and straight-line tracking.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION
The CRF150R’s Pro-Link® rear-suspension system features a fully adjustable Showa® shock for superb bump absorption and wheel control.
SHOWA® SUSPENSION
The adjustable 37mm leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork features specially tuned valving for small bumps and a friction-reducing design to improve compression and rebound control.
ENGINEERING
The front disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.
LIGHTWEIGHT WHEELS
Strong, lightweight wheels are durable and minimize unsprung weight.
REAR DISC BRAKE
The rear disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.
STYLE
The CRF150R features clean, bold, bright graphics that look like our CRF450R’s. Look like a pro, ride like a pro.
