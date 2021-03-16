The 2021 CRF150R is for Future Champions

Honda Motorcycles has released the 2021 CRF150R and it is available in both standard or big wheel (Expert) sizing. The Expert version of this Japanese motorcycle is geared towards taller riders, offering larger wheels, seat height, and suspension travel.

The CRF150R is Honda’s smallest motocrosser in the 2021 Honda lineup but it still comes with the performance features of the larger motocross bikes such as Showa suspension that is comprised of 37mm inverted forks and a single Showa shock in the rear. It comes powered by a 149cc liquid-cooled four-stroke Unicam engine. The CRF150R’s engine delivers a smooth torque throughout the rev range giving the rider exactly the power they need when they need it.

It is the perfect bike for junior motocrossers looking to upgrade their ride to match their skills. It’s powerful, well balanced, and maintains Honda’s known reliability.

The 2021 Honda CRF150R starts at $5,399 USD / $6,449 CAD.

2021 Honda CRF150R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 149cc liquid-cooled single cylinder four stroke Power 23.47 horsepower Bore x Stroke 66mm x 43.7mm Compression Ratio 11.7:1 Fuel System Keihin 32mm flat slide with Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) Starter Electric Valve Train Unicam®, four-valve; 26mm intake, steel; 22.5mm exhaust, steel DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Close-ratio five speed Final Drive #420 chain; 15T/50T CHASSIS Suspension Front 37mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork; 10.8 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® fully adjustable Showa single shock; 10.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 220mm disc Brakes Rear Single 190mm disc Tires Front 70/100-17 Dunlop MX51 Tires Rear 90/100-14 Dunlop MX51 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gallons Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Solid-state CD with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 3.1 inches Wheelbase 49.6 inches Ground Clearance 11.9 inches Seat Height 32.8 inches Curb Weight 185 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel–ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Honda CRF150R Features

UNICAM® ENGINE The CRF150R uses a Unicam engine based on our championship-winning CRF450R. Designed to give you excellent rideability and more power and torque across the rev range, the engine runs consistently at different tracks—it’s an all-around winner.



PERFORMANCE ACCELERATOR PUMP The CRF150R uses a carburetor featuring a “direct push” accelerator pump which gives you better, more immediate throttle response.



HANDLING TRACK-DESIGNED CHASSIS A lightweight, high-tensile steel frame with large-diameter frame tubing and crossmember delivers excellent turning performance and straight-line tracking.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION The CRF150R’s Pro-Link® rear-suspension system features a fully adjustable Showa® shock for superb bump absorption and wheel control.

SHOWA® SUSPENSION The adjustable 37mm leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork features specially tuned valving for small bumps and a friction-reducing design to improve compression and rebound control.



ENGINEERING FRONT DISC BRAKE The front disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.

LIGHTWEIGHT WHEELS Strong, lightweight wheels are durable and minimize unsprung weight.

REAR DISC BRAKE The rear disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.



STYLE BIG-BIKE MX GRAPHICS The CRF150R features clean, bold, bright graphics that look like our CRF450R’s. Look like a pro, ride like a pro.



