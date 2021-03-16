The 2021 CRF150R is for Future Champions

Honda Motorcycles has released the 2021 CRF150R and it is available in both standard or big wheel (Expert) sizing. The Expert version of this Japanese motorcycle is geared towards taller riders, offering larger wheels, seat height, and suspension travel.

The CRF150R is Honda’s smallest motocrosser in the 2021 Honda lineup but it still comes with the performance features of the larger motocross bikes such as Showa suspension that is comprised of 37mm inverted forks and a single Showa shock in the rear. It comes powered by a 149cc liquid-cooled four-stroke Unicam engine. The CRF150R’s engine delivers a smooth torque throughout the rev range giving the rider exactly the power they need when they need it.

It is the perfect bike for junior motocrossers looking to upgrade their ride to match their skills. It’s powerful, well balanced, and maintains Honda’s known reliability.

The 2021 Honda CRF150R starts at $5,399 USD / $6,449 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CRF150R in one place.

2021 Honda CRF150R

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $5,399 USD / $6,449 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Fuel Injection
    • Disc brakes front and rear
    • Electric starter
    • Inverted Forks

Main Specs

  • Engine: 149cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
  • Power: 23.47 horsepower
  • Wet Weight: 186 lbs (84.4 kg)
  • Seat Height: 866 mm (34.1 in.) at the lowest point

Competitors

2021 Honda CRF150R

2021 Honda CRF150R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 149cc liquid-cooled single cylinder four stroke
Power 23.47 horsepower
Bore x Stroke 66mm x 43.7mm
Compression Ratio 11.7:1
Fuel System Keihin 32mm flat slide with Throttle Position Sensor (TPS)
Starter Electric
Valve Train Unicam®, four-valve; 26mm intake, steel; 22.5mm exhaust, steel

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission Close-ratio five speed
Final Drive #420 chain; 15T/50T

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 37mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork; 10.8 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link® fully adjustable Showa single shock; 10.7 inches of travel
Brakes Front Single 220mm disc
Brakes Rear Single 190mm disc
Tires Front 70/100-17 Dunlop MX51
Tires Rear 90/100-14 Dunlop MX51
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gallons
Color Red

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Solid-state CD with electronic advance
Spark Plugs
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Overall Width
Trail 3.1 inches
Wheelbase 49.6 inches
Ground Clearance 11.9 inches
Seat Height 32.8 inches
Curb Weight 185 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel–ready to ride.)

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Honda CRF150R

2021 Honda CRF150R Features

UNICAM® ENGINE

The CRF150R uses a Unicam engine based on our championship-winning CRF450R. Designed to give you excellent rideability and more power and torque across the rev range, the engine runs consistently at different tracks—it’s an all-around winner.

PERFORMANCE

ACCELERATOR PUMP

The CRF150R uses a carburetor featuring a “direct push” accelerator pump which gives you better, more immediate throttle response.

HANDLING

TRACK-DESIGNED CHASSIS

A lightweight, high-tensile steel frame with large-diameter frame tubing and crossmember delivers excellent turning performance and straight-line tracking.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION

The CRF150R’s Pro-Link® rear-suspension system features a fully adjustable Showa® shock for superb bump absorption and wheel control.
SHOWA® SUSPENSION

The adjustable 37mm leading-axle inverted Showa® cartridge fork features specially tuned valving for small bumps and a friction-reducing design to improve compression and rebound control.

ENGINEERING

FRONT DISC BRAKE

The front disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.
LIGHTWEIGHT WHEELS

Strong, lightweight wheels are durable and minimize unsprung weight.
REAR DISC BRAKE

The rear disc brake provides powerful, precise braking.

STYLE

BIG-BIKE MX GRAPHICS

The CRF150R features clean, bold, bright graphics that look like our CRF450R’s. Look like a pro, ride like a pro.

2021 Honda CRF150R Photos

2021 Honda CRF150R
2021 Honda CRF150R
2021 Honda CRF150R
2021 Honda CRF150R

2021 Honda CRF150R Videos

