The 2021 Honda CBR500R is the Perfect Stepping Stone

The 2021 CBR500R ABS by Honda Motorcycles is riding solo this year as its non-ABS counterpart is no longer available. The 2021 Honda lineup is kept versatile with the CBR500R as it is the stepping stone between standard and full-sport motorcycles. It’s also fit for riding throughout the city or those weekends spent carving the twisties.

For 2021, Honda has discontinued the non-ABS model of the CBR500R. This action was also taken on its cousin, the CB500F. ABS is becoming a standard option on most Japanese motorcycles. But the CBR500R shares much more than just ABS with its fairing-less cousin, it also shares the same engine with an output of 50 horsepower.

The CBR500R does include spring-load on its rear shock fit for most riders. It also comes standard with some aggressive styling without the “supersport” classification. The styling not only provides an awesome aesthetic, but it also provides in low drag coefficient and increased cooling.

The 2021 Honda CBR500R starts at $6,499 USD / $7,599 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 471cc Parallel Twin Power 50 BHP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-Speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 4.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Twin-piston caliper with single 320mm disc; ABS Brakes Rear Single-caliper 240mm disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70R-17 Tires Rear 160/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gallons Color Pearl White, Matte Gray Metalic ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 55.5 inches Ground Clearance Seat Height 30.9 inches Curb Weight 423 pounds WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Features

PERFORMANCE DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CBR500R’s engine is one of our best ever. With good low-end horsepower and torque, the parallel-twin offers accessible performance across all RPM ranges.

PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI) PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions, ensuring a crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding. Programed fuel injectors increase power and torque in the midrange.

STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST With a dual-outlet muffler that you need to hear for yourself, this beautifully polished stainless-steel exhaust is integrated with the rear footpeg set for clean, functional design. The exhaust tucks in tight for better mass centralization (and consequently better handling).



STYLE SUPERSPORT STYLING The CBR500R’s aggressive styling comes with two great color options (including a striking new Pearl White), that keeps it right at the front of the pack in terms of eye-appeal. The aerodynamic bodywork also provides significant advantages in air management for added rider comfort, along with a low drag coefficient and effective cooling.



ENGINEERING ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) Now standard equipment on every 2021 CBR500R, anti-lock brakes (ABS) helps you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION A LCD screen features a digital speedometer and tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters, and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.

DISC BRAKES The front 320mm disc brake and 240mm rear feature drilled, petal-style rotors that provide strong stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit.

LED HEADLIGHTS The CBR500R sports a pair of powerful LED headlights. They’re small and light, throw out an amazing amount of illumination, and feature a stylish shape. The design also increases the engine’s intake airflow.

SLIPPER/ASSIST CLUTCH The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.

SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.



HANDLING STEEL-TUBE FRAME A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. Strong and light, the CBR500R’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.

CAST WHEELS Strong and stylish, the CBR500R’s aluminum Y-spoke cast wheels are easy to keep clean, look great, and are another feature that just makes sense.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION The CBR500R features special shock settings for improved ride comfort. Its sophisticated chassis uses Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension; the nine-stage preload and 4.7 inches of travel gives you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling.



COMFORT STEP SEAT The CBR500R offers a stepped two-piece seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or winding roads, it also offers room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.



