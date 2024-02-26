2024 Honda Motorcycle Lineup

Touring

2024 Honda Gold Wing / Gold Wing Tour

Price: Starting at $23,800

Engine Size: 1,833 cc

Engine Type: Horizontally opposed, 6-cylinder, liquid-cooled

The Honda Gold Wing stands at the forefront of luxury touring motorcycles, powered by a robust 1,833cc horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine for smooth, powerful rides. It features a seven-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for seamless gear shifts, and electronically adjustable suspension to adapt to varying road conditions. Connectivity is enhanced with Apple CarPlay, allowing for easy access to navigation and entertainment.

The Gold Wing is equipped with advanced rider assistance technologies for safety and comfort, alongside spacious seating and ample storage for long journeys. The Tour variant further adds a built-in trunk, heated seats and grips, an enlarged windscreen, and a premium sound system, catering to the ultimate two-up touring experience.

Cruiser

2024 Honda Fury

Price: Starting at $10,499

Engine Size: 1,312 cc

Engine Type: 52° V-twin, liquid-cooled

The Honda Fury features a 1,312cc V-twin engine for powerful performance, complemented by a sleek, chopper-inspired design. It includes modern comforts like a digital ignition and fuel injection system for smooth starts and consistent power delivery The Fury’s design emphasizes a low, stretched-out profile, with a high-tensile steel frame for durability and a unique look along with ABS for braking safety.

2024 Honda Shadow Phantom

Price: Starting at $7,899

Engine Size: 745 cc

Engine Type: 52° V-twin, liquid-cooled

The Honda Shadow Phantom is a stealthy and understated cruiser with its blacked-out styling and minimalist design. Powered by a 745cc 52° V-twin engine, the Shadow Phantom delivers smooth and responsive performance for relaxed rides around town or weekend getaways.

Its low seat height, comfortable riding position, and lightweight handling make it perfect for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re cruising through city streets or escaping to the open road, the Honda Shadow Phantom offers a sleek and stylish riding experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

2024 Honda Shadow Aero

Price: Starting at $7,699

Engine Size: 745 cc

Engine Type: 52° V-twin, liquid-cooled

Experience classic cruiser comfort and style with the Honda Shadow Aero. This iconic motorcycle combines retro-inspired design with a modest 745cc 52° V-twin engin for smooth and reliable performance

With a laid-back riding position, spacious seating, and nostalgic styling elements, the Honda Shadow Aero offers a classic cruiser experience with a touch of modern refinement.

2024 Honda Rebel 300

Price: Starting at $4,899

Engine Size: 286 cc

Engine Type: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Discover the freedom of the open road with the Honda Rebel 300. This lightweight and nimble cruiser is perfect for new riders and urban commuters seeking style and versatility. Powered by a fuel-efficient 286cc single-cylinder engine, the Rebel 300 delivers smooth and responsive performance with excellent fuel economy for daily rides and weekend adventures. Its low seat height, relaxed riding position, and lightweight chassis make it easy to maneuver through city traffic and navigate tight spaces with confidence. With its minimalist design, customizable features, and affordable price point, the Honda Rebel 300 offers a unique blend of style, performance, and value that is perfect for riders of all backgrounds and experience levels.

2024 Honda Rebel 500

Price: Starting at $6,499

Engine Size: 471 cc

Engine Type: Parallel-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Redefine your ride with the Honda Rebel 500. This modern cruiser combines timeless style with agile performance for a thrilling and versatile riding experience. Powered by a responsive 471cc parallel-twin engine, the Rebel 500 delivers spirited performance and effortless handling for urban commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Its low seat height, comfortable riding position, and lightweight chassis make it ideal for riders of all skill levels, while its customizable features and classic cruiser aesthetics allow you to make it your own. Whether you’re exploring city streets or hitting the open highway, the Honda Rebel 500 offers a dynamic and enjoyable riding experience that is sure to turn heads and inspire new adventures.

2024 Honda Rebel 1100 / 1100T

Rebel 1100 Price: Starting at $9,299

Rebel 1100T Price: Starting at $9,799

Engine Size: 1,084 cc

Engine Type: Parallel-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Experience the freedom of the open road with the Honda Rebel 1100 and Rebel 1100T. These modern cruisers combine timeless style with agile performance for a thrilling and versatile riding experience. While both models share the same powerful engine and performance specifications, the Rebel 1100T offers additional touring-oriented features, making it perfect for riders seeking enhanced comfort and convenience on long-distance journeys. Whether you’re exploring city streets or hitting the open highway, both the Rebel 1100 and Rebel 1100T offer dynamic and enjoyable riding experiences that are sure to turn heads and inspire new adventures.

Supersport

2024 Honda CBR1000RR

Price: Starting at $16,799

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline four-cylinder

Experience the exhilaration of track-inspired performance with the Honda CBR1000RR. This supersport motorcycle is engineered to deliver exceptional performance and handling, whether you’re carving corners on the racetrack or navigating twisty backroads.

The CBR1000RR boasts a larger 999cc engine, delivering adrenaline-pumping power and torque for thrilling acceleration and top-end performance. With its advanced electronics, adjustable suspension, and aerodynamic design, the CBR1000RR offers uncompromising performance for experienced riders seeking the ultimate supersport experience.

2024 Honda CBR600RR

Price: Starting at $11,799

Engine Size: 599 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline four-cylinder

Experience the thrill of precise handling and agile performance with the Honda CBR600RR. This supersport motorcycle is designed to offer unmatched agility and control, whether you’re tearing up the track or navigating city streets.

The CBR600RR features a compact and lightweight 599cc engine, making it an ideal choice for riders who prioritize nimble handling and responsive throttle. With its race-inspired design, advanced electronics, and precise handling characteristics, the CBR600RR delivers exhilarating performance and confidence-inspiring control for riders looking to push the limits on two wheels.

Sport

2023 Honda CBR650R

Price: Starting at $9,199

Engine Size: 649 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline-four

Experience sportbike performance with everyday versatility with the Honda CBR650R. This sleek and agile motorcycle is designed to deliver thrilling performance on the track and comfortable commuting on city streets, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking excitement and practicality in one package.

The CBR650R is powered by a potent 649cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, delivering smooth and responsive power for exhilarating acceleration and cornering performance. With its aggressive styling, sporty ergonomics, and advanced features such as full LED lighting and adjustable suspension, the CBR650R offers a dynamic and engaging riding experience for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re carving up twisty roads, hitting the racetrack, or cruising through the city, the Honda CBR650R delivers unbeatable performance and versatility for all your riding adventures.

2023 Honda CBR500R

Price: Starting at $7,199

Engine Size: 471 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin

Experience sportbike performance with everyday comfort with the Honda CBR500R. This versatile and agile motorcycle is designed to deliver thrilling performance on the road and practical commuting in the city, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking excitement and versatility in one package.

The CBR500R is powered by a responsive 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and efficient power for spirited acceleration and nimble handling. With its sporty styling, comfortable seating, and practical features such as full LED lighting and adjustable suspension, the CBR500R offers a dynamic and engaging riding experience for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating city streets, exploring scenic backroads, or hitting the open highway, the Honda CBR500R delivers unbeatable performance and versatility for all your riding adventures.

2022 Honda CBR300R

Price: Starting at $4,999

Engine Size: 286 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience the thrill of sportbike performance with the Honda CBR300R. This agile and responsive motorcycle is designed to deliver dynamic performance on the road and effortless maneuverability in the city, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking excitement and practicality in one package.

The CBR300R is powered by a spirited 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient power for quick acceleration and precise handling. With its sporty styling, comfortable seating, and lightweight design, the CBR300R offers a dynamic and engaging riding experience for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, exploring city streets, or hitting the open road for a weekend ride, the Honda CBR300R delivers unbeatable performance and versatility for all your riding adventures.

Standard

2024 Honda CB1000R

Price: Starting at $12,999

Engine Size: 998 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline four-cylinder

Experience the essence of naked sport performance with the Honda CB1000R. This standard motorcycle combines power, agility, and style for a thrilling riding experience on both urban streets and open highways.

The CB1000R is powered by a potent 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration and impressive torque throughout the rev range. With its aggressive styling, comfortable riding position, and advanced features such as LED lighting and adjustable suspension, the CB1000R offers a dynamic and engaging ride for riders seeking adrenaline-fueled excitement on every journey.

2024 Honda SCL500

Price: Starting at $11,499

Engine Size: 471 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

Experience a new standard of style and sophistication with the Honda SCL500. This standard motorcycle combines retro-inspired design with modern performance and technology, creating a timeless and elegant riding experience.

The SCL500 is powered by a responsive 471cc parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic styling cues, premium finishes, and advanced features such as LED lighting and digital instrumentation, the SCL500 offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation for riders who appreciate the finer things in life.

2023 Honda CB650R

Price: Starting at $9,199

Engine Size: 649 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline four-cylinder

Experience the thrill of urban riding with the Honda CB650R. This standard motorcycle combines sporty performance, agile handling, and modern styling for an exhilarating and enjoyable ride through city streets and beyond.

The CB650R is powered by a responsive 649cc inline four-cylinder engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive torque for confident overtaking and spirited rides. With its aggressive design, comfortable ergonomics, and advanced features such as LED lighting and digital display, the CB650R offers a dynamic and engaging riding experience for riders seeking excitement and versatility in their daily commutes and weekend adventures.

2023 Honda CB500F

Price: Starting at $6,199

Engine Size: 471 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

Experience the joy of pure motorcycling with the Honda CB500F. This standard motorcycle combines lightweight agility, responsive performance, and minimalist styling for a fun and engaging ride on city streets and winding roads.

The CB500F is powered by a fuel-efficient 471cc parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and predictable power delivery for riders of all skill levels. With its compact size, comfortable riding position, and nimble handling, the CB500F offers confidence-inspiring control and maneuverability in urban traffic and twisty backroads alike. Whether you’re a new rider looking for a beginner-friendly motorcycle or an experienced rider seeking a versatile and affordable option, the Honda CB500F delivers unmatched value and enjoyment on two wheels.

2024 Honda CB300R

Price: Starting at $5,149

Engine Size: 286 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience urban mobility in its purest form with the Honda CB300R. This lightweight and agile standard motorcycle combines modern design, efficient performance, and easy handling for a refreshing and enjoyable ride through city streets and beyond.

The CB300R is powered by a responsive 286cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and accessible power for effortless urban commuting and weekend adventures. With its minimalist styling, compact size, and nimble handling, the CB300R offers a dynamic and engaging riding experience for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating congested city traffic or exploring scenic backroads, the Honda CB300R provides a fun and accessible entry into the world of motorcycling.

Adventure

2024 Honda Transalp

Price: Not specified on the website

Engine Size: Not specified on the website

Experience the spirit of adventure with the Honda Transalp. This versatile adventure motorcycle is designed to conquer a variety of terrain, from city streets to rugged trails, making it the perfect companion for riders seeking exploration and excitement on two wheels.

Unfortunately, specific details such as price, engine size, engine type, and horsepower/torque are not provided on the website for the Honda Transalp.

2024 Honda NC750X

Price: Starting at $8,399

Engine Size: 745 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin

Experience adventure in its purest form with the Honda NC750X. This versatile adventure motorcycle is designed to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to mountain trails, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking exploration and excitement on two wheels.

The NC750X is powered by a responsive 745cc parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for urban commuting and long-distance touring alike. With its comfortable seating, practical features such as integrated storage compartments, and advanced technologies including selectable torque control and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), the NC750X offers a comfortable and capable ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating city traffic, exploring remote trails, or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Honda NC750X is ready to take you on your next journey.

2023 Honda CB500X

Price: Starting at $6,999

Engine Size: 471 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin

Experience adventure with confidence with the Honda CB500X. This versatile adventure motorcycle is designed to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to unpaved trails, making it the perfect companion for riders seeking exploration and excitement on two wheels.

The CB500X is powered by a responsive 471cc parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for commuting, weekend getaways, and off-road adventures. With its lightweight design, comfortable ergonomics, and practical features such as long-travel suspension and upright riding position, the CB500X offers a comfortable and capable ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating city traffic, exploring scenic backroads, or embarking on a multi-day adventure ride, the Honda CB500X is ready to take you wherever your adventures lead.

2024 Honda Africa Twin / Adventure Sport ES

Price: Starting at $14,799

Engine Size: 1,084 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin

Experience the ultimate adventure with the Honda Africa Twin. This legendary adventure motorcycle is built to conquer the toughest terrain, from rugged trails to remote wilderness areas, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking exploration and adventure on two wheels.

The Africa Twin is powered by a potent 1,084cc parallel-twin engine, delivering impressive power and torque for tackling steep climbs and challenging terrain with confidence. With its advanced suspension, rugged construction, and practical features such as selectable torque control, multiple riding modes, and a suite of advanced electronics, the Africa Twin offers unbeatable performance and versatility for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re embarking on a cross-country journey, exploring remote trails, or conquering desert dunes, the Honda Africa Twin is ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Dual Sport

2024 Honda XR650L

Price: Starting at $6,999

Engine Size: 644 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Embark on your next adventure with the Honda XR650L. This legendary dual-sport motorcycle is built to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to backcountry trails, making it the perfect companion for riders seeking exploration and adventure on two wheels.

The XR650L is powered by a rugged 644cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering reliable performance and torque for conquering off-road obstacles and navigating challenging terrain with ease. With its durable construction, long-travel suspension, and versatile design, the XR650L offers a comfortable and capable ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re exploring remote trails, commuting to work, or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Honda XR650L promises endless excitement and exploration wherever the road may lead.

2024 Honda CRF450RL

Price: Starting at $10,399

Engine Size: 449 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience the thrill of off-road adventure with the Honda CRF450RL. This high-performance dual-sport motorcycle is designed to conquer the toughest terrain, from rugged trails to desert dunes, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking adrenaline-fueled excitement and exploration.

The CRF450RL is powered by a potent 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering impressive power and torque for tackling steep climbs and challenging terrain with confidence. With its advanced suspension, lightweight chassis, and aggressive design, the CRF450RL offers exceptional handling and control for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re racing through tight singletrack, exploring remote wilderness areas, or embarking on a multi-day adventure ride, the Honda CRF450RL delivers unbeatable performance and versatility for the ultimate off-road experience.

2024 Honda CRF300L / CRF300L Rally

Price (CRF300L): Starting at $5,249

Price (CRF300L Rally): Starting at $6,399

Engine Size: 286 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience off-road freedom with the Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally. These versatile dual-sport motorcycles are designed to conquer a variety of terrain, from city streets to backcountry trails, making them the perfect choice for riders seeking adventure and exploration on two wheels.

Both models are powered by a responsive 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for urban commutes and off-road adventures alike. The CRF300L features a standard design optimized for agile handling and maneuverability, while the CRF300L Rally boasts a rally-inspired design with a larger fuel tank, windscreen, and longer-travel suspension for extended off-road exploration.

Whether you’re navigating city traffic, exploring remote trails, or embarking on a cross-country journey, the Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally offer unbeatable performance and versatility for all your off-road adventures.

2024 Honda CRF300LS

Price: Starting at $5,249

Engine Size: 286 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience off-road exploration like never before with the Honda CRF300LS. This rugged and versatile dual-sport motorcycle is designed to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to mountain trails, making it the perfect companion for riders seeking adventure and excitement on two wheels.

The CRF300LS is powered by a responsive 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for navigating urban environments and exploring off-road trails with confidence. With its long-travel suspension, lightweight design, and aggressive styling, the CRF300LS offers exceptional handling and control for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, hitting the trails, or embarking on a multi-day adventure ride, the Honda CRF300LS is ready to take you on your next off-road journey.

2024 Honda XR150L

Price: Starting at $3,949

Engine Size: 149 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience the thrill of off-road adventure with the Honda XR150L. This rugged and reliable dual-sport motorcycle is designed to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to dirt trails, making it the perfect choice for riders seeking exploration and excitement on two wheels.

The XR150L is powered by a durable 149cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for commuting, trail riding, and off-road adventures. With its lightweight design, comfortable seating, and versatile capabilities, the XR150L offers a comfortable and capable ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating city traffic, exploring scenic trails, or conquering rugged terrain, the Honda XR150L is ready to take you on your next off-road adventure.

Scooter

2024 Honda ADV160

Price: Starting at $4,299

Engine Size: 157 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience adventure in the urban jungle with the Honda ADV160. This rugged and versatile scooter is built to tackle city streets, back roads, and everything in between, making it the perfect companion for urban exploration and weekend adventures.

The ADV160 is powered by a responsive 157cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for commuting, running errands, and exploring the city. With its adventure-inspired styling, comfortable seating, and practical features such as a spacious under-seat storage compartment and rugged suspension, the ADV160 offers a comfortable and capable ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating congested city traffic, cruising down scenic highways, or exploring unpaved trails, the Honda ADV160 is ready to take you on your next adventure.

2024 Honda PCX

Price: Starting at $3,799

Engine Size: 149 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience urban mobility at its finest with the Honda PCX. This stylish and efficient scooter is designed to provide comfortable and convenient transportation for city commuters, students, and riders looking to navigate urban streets with ease.

The PCX is powered by a fuel-efficient 149cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and responsive performance for daily commutes and weekend excursions. With its sleek design, comfortable seating, and practical features such as a spacious under-seat storage compartment and advanced electronics, including a smart key system and full LED lighting, the PCX offers a modern and enjoyable riding experience for riders of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands around town, or exploring city neighborhoods, the Honda PCX provides a hassle-free and stylish way to get around.

2024 Honda Ruckus

Price: Starting at $2,749

Engine Size: 49 cc

Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience urban mobility with a touch of attitude with the Honda Ruckus. This rugged and minimalist scooter is built to tackle city streets with style and confidence, making it the perfect choice for riders looking to stand out from the crowd.

The Ruckus is powered by a compact and fuel-efficient 49cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and reliable performance for navigating congested city traffic and tight urban spaces. With its distinctive design, exposed frame, and customizable features, the Ruckus offers a unique and personalized riding experience that reflects your individual style and personality. Whether you’re commuting to work, exploring city neighborhoods, or simply enjoying a leisurely ride with friends, the Honda Ruckus promises endless fun and freedom on two wheels.

2024 Honda Metropolitan

Price: Starting at $2,749

Engine Size: 49 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience urban mobility with a touch of elegance with the Honda Metropolitan. This stylish and efficient scooter is designed to provide comfortable and convenient transportation for city commuters, students, and riders looking to navigate urban streets with ease.

The Metropolitan is powered by a fuel-efficient 49cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and reliable performance for daily commutes and weekend outings. With its classic design, comfortable seating, and practical features such as a spacious under-seat storage compartment and modern amenities including full LED lighting and a smart key system, the Metropolitan offers a sophisticated and enjoyable riding experience for riders of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands around town, or exploring city neighborhoods, the Honda Metropolitan provides a stylish and practical way to get around.

Minimoto

2024 Honda Grom

Price: Starting at $3,499

Engine Size: 124.9 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience big fun in a small package with the Honda Grom. This compact and playful minibike packs a punch with its agile handling, zippy performance, and iconic styling, making it perfect for urban adventures and weekend escapades.

The Grom is powered by a peppy 124.9cc single-cylinder engine, delivering spirited performance and nimble handling for navigating city streets and tight corners with ease. With its compact size, low seat height, and lightweight design, the Grom offers a comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, exploring city neighborhoods, or simply carving up the twisties, the Honda Grom promises endless fun and excitement on two wheels.

2024 Honda Monkey

Price: Starting at $3,999

Engine Size: 124.9 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, single-cylinder

Rediscover the joy of riding with the Honda Monkey. This modern take on a classic minibike combines retro styling, modern performance, and advanced features for a fun and nostalgic riding experience that is sure to put a smile on your face.

The Monkey is powered by a lively 124.9cc single-cylinder engine, delivering lively performance and smooth power delivery for cruising around town or exploring scenic backroads. With its compact dimensions, plush seating, and playful personality, the Monkey offers a comfortable and engaging ride for riders of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying a leisurely ride with friends, the Honda Monkey delivers timeless style and endless fun on two wheels.

2024 Honda Super Cub C125

Price: Starting at $3,749

Engine Size: 124.9 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience legendary reliability and timeless style with the Honda Super Cub C125. This iconic minibike has been beloved by riders around the world for generations, thanks to its durable design, fuel-efficient performance, and effortless handling.

The Super Cub C125 is powered by a reliable 124.9cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and efficient performance for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its classic styling, step-through frame, and comfortable seating, the Super Cub C125 offers a practical and enjoyable riding experience for riders of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re navigating city streets, exploring country roads, or running errands around town, the Honda Super Cub C125 is the perfect companion for everyday riding.

2024 Honda Trail125

Price: Starting at $3,899

Engine Size: 124.9 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, single-cylinder

Experience off-road adventure like never before with the Honda Trail125. This rugged and versatile minibike is built to tackle a variety of terrain, from city streets to dirt trails, making it the perfect companion for outdoor exploration and weekend adventures.

The Trail125 is powered by a dependable 124.9cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth and responsive performance for conquering rugged terrain and navigating challenging trails with confidence. With its lightweight design, long-travel suspension, and knobby tires, the Trail125 offers excellent off-road capability and agility for exploring remote destinations and discovering hidden gems off the beaten path. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness, exploring scenic trails, or simply enjoying a day of off-road fun with friends, the Honda Trail125 is your ticket to adventure wherever the road may lead.

2023 Honda Navi

Price: Starting at $1,849

Engine Size: 109.19 cc

Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Experience urban mobility in a whole new way with the Honda Navi. This compact and versatile minibike is designed to provide convenient and stylish transportation for city commuters, students, and riders looking for a fun and practical way to get around town.

The Navi is powered by a peppy 109.19cc single-cylinder engine, delivering efficient performance for navigating city streets and congested traffic with ease. With its unique design, comfortable seating, and lightweight construction, the Navi offers a fun and engaging riding experience for riders of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands around town, or exploring city neighborhoods, the Honda Navi promises endless fun and excitement on two wheels.