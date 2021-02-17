The CB500F has Returned After Taking a Short Break!

The 2021 CB500F by Honda Motorcycles makes its return to the US market for this after taking a year off. Keeping the CB500F in the Honda lineup is great news as this bike is a great blend of performance and stylings. It’s also fit for riding throughout the city or those weekends spent carving the canyons.

For 2021, Honda has ceased production of the non-ABS model CB500F. This makes much more sense as ABS is becoming a standard option on most Japanese motorcycles. The CB500F packs a parallel twin with a healthy 50 horsepower, more than enough power for a “spirited” ride.

Honda did well at including all of the modern designs and graphics longed for on today’s motorcycles while staying true to the CB roots. Its neutral riding position is attractive to all sorts of people, yet remaining versatile for many types of riding. The fuel tank has been enlarged to 4.5 gallons for a maximum range of approximately 300 miles, perfect for long rides.

The 2021 Honda CB500F starts at $6,499 USD / $7,599 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda CB500F in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,499 USD / $7,599 CAD

$6,499 USD / $7,599 CAD Key Features:

Standard ABS 471cc Engine Slipper clutch

Main Specs Engine: 471cc Parallel Twin

471cc Parallel Twin Power: 50 BHP

50 BHP Wet Weight: 417 lbs (189 kg)

417 lbs (189 kg) Seat Height: 30.9 inches (785 mm) at lowest point Competitors Kawasaki Z400

2021 Honda CB500F Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Power 50 BHP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-Speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.3 inches travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 4.7 inches travel Brakes Front Twin-piston caliper with single 320mm disc, ABS Brakes Rear Single-caliper 240mm disc, ABS Tires Front 120/70R-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gallons Color Darkens Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 55.5 inches Ground Clearance Seat Height 30.9 inches Curb Weight 420 pounds WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2021 Honda CB500F Features

PERFORMANCE DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CB500F’s engine is one of our best ever. With plenty of low-end horsepower and torque, this parallel-twin offers accessible performance across all RPM ranges.

PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI) The injectors on the CB500F are part of the reason the bike makes more power in the critical 3000-7000 RPM range. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions.



HANDLING ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) ABS now comes standard on the CB500F, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

CAST WHEELS Strong and stylish, the CB500F’s Y-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are easy to keep clean, look great, and are another CB500F feature that just makes sense.

PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION A sophisticated chassis with Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension, nine-stage preload, 4.7 inches of travel and large-diameter shock give you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling.

STEEL-TUBE FRAME A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. Stronger and lighter, the CB500F’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.



ENGINEERING SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCH The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION A modern, easy-to-read LCD screen features digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.

DISC BRAKES The front 320mm disc brake and 240mm rear feature drilled, petal-style rotors that provide strong stopping power.

LED HEADLIGHT The CB500F’s dual-lens LED headlight gives the front end a cutting-edge look and also projects plenty of light on the road for visibility.

SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.



COMFORT STEP SEAT The CB500F offers a step seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or out in the canyons, it also offers plenty of room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.

PASSENGER HANDHOLDS Sturdy passenger handholds provide security for your passenger or tie-down points for smaller items.



STYLE UNIQUE STYLE Less is more when it comes to the CB500F. With its lean, progressive style, the CB500F is a motorcycle that looks great while still providing incredible value and performance. New Darkness Black Metallic paint this year keeps things looking fresh.



2021 Honda CB500F Photos

2021 Honda CB500F Videos