Hands-On Review: Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants

Breakdown The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants feature a thermal liner, D3O CE Level 1 knee and hip armor, and Cordura construction, providing a CE AA abrasion rating. They are available in an extensive range of sizes, including long and short variants. These are a great pair of adventure touring pants. I wish Richa would boost the protection level to level 2 and add larger-format armor in larger sizes. Build Quality Fit & Comfort Waterproof Protection Value for Money Pros CE AA abrasion rating Laminated Aquashell Waterproofing Comfortable to wear D3O CE Level 1 Knee and Hip Armor Thermal liner included Large variety of sizes Cons Only Level 1 Armor Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice No women’s version 4.7 Buy Now Richa

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants: All-season Comfort with Thermal Liner

In early spring, I received the Infinity 3 Pro combination, one of Richa’s latest jacket and pants for me to review. I have been lucky to have Richa’s support; the Infinity 3 Pro is the fourth jacket and pant combination I have reviewed in the last six years. I looked forward to putting the Infinity 3 Pro combo through its paces.

The Infinity 3 Pro pants are a multi-season textile motorcycle adventure touring pant, priced at around $350. It features a waterproof membrane, a thermal liner, AA abrasion rating, Fidlock ventilation system, and D3O CE Level 1 protection at the knees and hips.

The Infinity line sits in the middle of the Richa apparel line. The Infinity 3 Pro is the top model in the Infinity line.

I tested the pants on a Husqvarna Norden 901.

I received the pants in April, just as our riding season was getting underway. During some of those early rides, I was thankful for the included thermal liner.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952 when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. It offers a full range of products for any budget, staying true to its motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

Richa has a new distributor in the USA. I would like to thank Michael at RICHA USA and the team at Richa, based in Belgium, for allowing me to review the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pant Features

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants feature several protective elements that shield against inclement weather and abrasion. The most notable are listed below.

Features

CE AA rated abrasion resistant 100% polyester outer shell with a soft, comfortable mesh lining.

Fully waterproof with a laminated Aquashell membrane

Reinforcements at the inner thigh seat contact area

Fidlock closure system on each thigh vent

Detachable thermal liner

D3O® Level 1 knee and hip protectors included

Reflective elements

For a complete list of features, check out the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants on the company’s website.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pant Construction

Outer Shell

Cordura fabric in combination with reinforced material in high-impact areas. This construction enables the creation of an AA-rated, abrasion-resistant pair of pants. Stretch panels above the knee, at the back of the knee, and in the groin area provide added comfort.

SONY DSC

Outer Shell: 100% Polyester

Lining: 100% Polyester

Membrane: 100% Polyester

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior of these pants throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Waistband

The waistband features a velcro adjustment on both sides. The closure is zippered, covered by a flap held in place by a snap and two metal hooks (I assume the second hook is for after lunch, at least that’s what I used it for). Behind the zipper is an additional layer of backing material. All this adds to the protection from wind and rain.

SONY DSC

Pockets

There are two front waterproof zippered slash pockets. They are relatively deep, but some riders will notice the lack of cargo pockets.

SONY DSC

Hi-Viz

When it comes to riding pants, any reflective elements are appreciated.

There is reflective branding at the back of the waist and along the flap covering the zipper on the lower leg. The reflective strip at the waist is covered when wearing the matching jacket.

There are also reflective bands above each knee and on the outer thighs. The bands are silver in daylight but appear very reflective from side angles in the dark.

The reflective elements on the Infinity 3 Pro are among the best of any I have reviewed. Well done!

Branding

The Richa name appears in the reflective strips on the lower leg and the waist. A subtle black ‘R’ logo from Richa is on the back of the waist.

Zippers

The main fly zipper is weather-sealed and has an additional rain/wind flap. The front pockets have sealed zippers. Two-way zippers with mesh backing are at the bottom of each leg. Two zippers (either short or 360 degrees) connect the Infinity 3 Pro Pants to a compatible jacket. The vent panels have sealed zippers on either side.

All the zippers operated smoothly. I initially found it awkward to connect the short zipper to the jacket. The proximity to the 360 zipper (which I seldom use) took a few tries to get started.

Colorways

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants are available in black only.

Thermal Liner

SONY DSC

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro pants include a thermal liner for cold-weather riding. The liner attaches at the top with a single zipper around the waist and fastens at the bottom of the legs with dome snaps and loops.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pant Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro pants are available in regular, long, and short sizes.

Men’s Short M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Men’s Regular S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL

Men’s Long M, L, XL, 2XL

Use the Richa sizing chart when placing your order. For example, I wear an XL for most pants in North America. At the time of the order, I was 6’3′′ tall with 43” hips and 34” inseam. The Richa chart put me at XL Tall. I moved up to 2XL Tall to ensure I had room for the thermal liner when required. I’m glad I did, as the addition of hip armor and thermal liner would have made the XL too small. The tall sizes are an excellent option for individuals who are taller.

Comfort

I found the pants to be very comfortable, both with and without the thermal liner.

Thought has been given to comfort in several ways:

Included thermal liner

Adjustments (see below)

Stretch panels at the knees and groin to reduce bulk and add comfort

Adjustability

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants allowed for fitment in several ways:

Adjustable velcro straps at the waist

Adjustable velcro at the hem and calves

Three-position knee armor

These straps and adjustments allow you to fine-tune the fit for comfort. In addition, the hem adjustment opens wide enough to slide over motorcycle boots with velcro to tighten around the ankles.

Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pant Functionality

Waterproofing

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro features an Aquashell waterproof membrane as part of its outer shell.

Aquashell provides some of the benefits of GORE-TEX technology, serving as a more affordable alternative.

I did have the opportunity to ride in the rain. In this case, it was a steady light to moderate rainfall. After over an hour of riding, the waterproofing worked perfectly. Unlike separate waterproof liners, you must ensure that the vents are entirely closed.

The Richa Infinity 3 Pro combo worked great. I stayed completely dry. The outer shell also did an excellent job of shedding water.

Breathability

SONY DSC

The Infinity 3 Pro Pants contain thigh ventilation panels and zippered vents on the lower legs.

The large thigh panels open quickly with vertical zippers and horizontal velcro. After opening the zipper, use the Fidlock magnetic hook to hold the vent open.

The lower leg mesh was less valuable, hidden behind a weather flap, even when open.

Overall, the ventilation of the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants was very good.

Protection

The Infinity 3 Pro Pants offer several layers of protection:

Abrasion-resistant construction

D3O CE Level 1 protection in the knees and hips

Protection is one area where the Infinity 3 Pro Pants lack. I have tested less expensive pants with higher CE Level 2 armor. Upgrades to Level 2 are available.

EN17092-3:2020 specifies general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes (but is not limited to) impact abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability. The Infinity 3 Pro pants have an AA rating. Given their solid construction, I was surprised they didn’t have an AA rating.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA : More suited to touring gear

: More suited to touring gear Classification A: Deemed suitable for urban riding

Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as undersuits that have impact protection for off-road riding

The armor used in these pants is:

Knee Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; KES TYPE A; Protection level: 1)

Hip Certified (EN1621-1:2012; H TYPE A; Protection Level: 1)

EN1621-1 is a certification standard for shoulders, elbows, knees, and hips.

SONY DSC

Protector styles are as follows: S = Shoulder, E = Elbow, K = Knee, KES = Knee/Elbow/Shoulder, H = Hip, CB = Center Back, and FB = Full Back. Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 1 provides less protection than Level 2.

Care Instructions

The best way to keep the pants looking good is to wipe them down with a damp cloth. If the pants become very dirty, remove the armor, then hand- or machine-wash them, and hang them to dry. If you get caught in the rain, let them drip dry.

For details, please visit Richa’s Washing Instructions.

Warranty

Richa gear comes with a 2-year warranty, covering jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Final Thoughts on the Richa Infinity 3 Pro Pants

Maybe it’s just me, but riding pants seem to be the last item I think about when it comes to riding gear. And it shouldn’t be. For the longest time, if I were going to forgo an essential part of riding gear, I would often substitute regular jeans for riding pants.

Throughout this riding season, I have always worn riding pants. A first for me (the season is still young). Most of the riding has been in the Infinity 3 Pro pants.

There are many reasons for wearing riding pants, the most apparent being protection. Riding a bike that generates enough heat requires wearing riding pants as a shield. Adding the pants to my routine every time I ride, I’ve found the comfort and style of the latest available riding pants to be a welcome addition.

The Infinity 3 Pro pants are easy to incorporate into my riding routine. I no longer need to worry about taking rain pants. I know I am going to have decent abrasion and impact protection (and heat protection from the damn catalytic converter). If it’s cold, I can add the included thermal liner, and if it’s hot, the pants have good ventilation.

I have riding pants that came with a separate internal waterproof liner. This system works great if you start in the rain. It’s when to hit rain mid-ride that the problem occurs. It is easy enough to add a liner to your jacket at the side of the road, but not so simple for the pants. For me, this is the advantage of laminated materials.

With its Aquashell membrane, Fidlock ventilation, D3O armor, and AA abrasion rating, the Infinity 3 Pro pants are excellent for all-around riding.

One major drawback of these pants is their lack of CE Level 2 armor protection. However, upgraded armor is available at an added cost.

The Infinity 3 Pro pants are a great alternative to more expensive Gore-Tex laminated options available on the market. The Infinity 3 Pro pants are an excellent value, especially in combination with the Infinity 3 Pro jacket.

I have an annual trip coming up with a large group of friends, and there’s no doubt I’ll be wearing the Richa Infinity 3 Pro pants.

Pros

CE AA abrasion rating

Laminated Aquashell Waterproofing

Comfortable

D3O CE Level 1 Knee and Hip Armor

Thermal liner included

Large variety of sizes

Cons

Only Level 1 Armor

Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice

No women’s version

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) Approximately $348

(When Tested) Approximately $348 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Regular S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Short M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Tall M, L, XL, 2XL.

Regular S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Short M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Tall M, L, XL, 2XL. Review Period: April 2025 to June 2025

