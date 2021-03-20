Entry-level Rallying: The 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally

The CRF300L and CRF300L Rally are two of the newest Honda motorcycles on the market. They’re the new replacements for the old tried and tested CRF250L model, which has been dropped from the 2021 Honda line-up in favor of the larger displacement and more advanced 300L models. And despite a few months of uncertainty, we’re pleased to confirm that these exciting entry-level dual-sport motorcycles will be available in North America.

Both models are built around the Japanese manufacturer’s Euro5 compliant 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 horsepower and 19 lb-ft of torque. However, the Rally model features a few more choice parts and upgrades over the base model. These include a larger fuel tank and the addition of Rally-focused upgrades, such as a front fairing, handguards, LED headlights, and rubber inserts that reduce vibration. Naturally, this affects the price too, with the Rally costing more than the standard CRF300L.

ABS is available as an option for both the standard CRF300L and CRF300L Rally.

The new CRF300L is available exclusively in Extreme Red, while the more advanced CRF300L Rally is available in Extreme Red with blue and white features.

The 2021 Honda CRF300L starts from $5,299 USD / $6,499 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,249 USD / $6,499 CAD

$5,249 USD / $6,499 CAD Key Features: Digital instrumentation CRF450R motocross inspired bodywork Optional ABS for both models

Main Specs Engine: 286 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine

286 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine Power: 27.3 HP

27.3 HP Torque: 19 lb-ft

19 lb-ft Curb Weight: 306 lbs (139 kg)

2021 Honda CRF300L / CRF300L Rally Specifications

2021 Honda CRF300L / CRF300L Rally Features

PERFORMANCE SINGLE-CYLINDER ENGINE A single is the perfect choice for a bike like the CRF300L. It’s light, simple, and returns excellent fuel economy. Plus, with the new, larger engine, there’s even more power and torque.

DOUBLE-OVERHEAD-CAM CONSTRUCTION Honda engines have always been a hallmark of superior engineering. The new engine in the CRF300L is a perfect example. The double-overhead-cam construction is free-revving, super efficient, and full of low-maintenance features.

FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means your bike automatically compensates for cold weather running or high-altitude operation. Better yet, you’ll get great mileage, and will never have to worry about clogged carburetor jets if your bike’s been sitting for a while.



STYLING CRF450R-INSPIRED BODYWORK The CRF300L features updated bodywork design and styling based on our CRF450R motocross bikes. It’s not only good looking, but functional too, with smooth transitions between the bodywork elements, tank, and seat, making it easy to move around on the bike.

SLIMMER SEAT FRONT On the CRF300L, we’ve slimmed down the seat front, making it easier to move forward on the bike, or to get your feet down at stops.

MORE FOOTROOM Repositioning both the new engine in the new chassis and moving the footpeg location gives you more footroom, a real bonus when wearing heavy off-road riding boots.

POLISHED BLACK RIMS The black rims look great and are easy to keep clean, thanks to their new polished surface.



ENGINEERING ENGINE COUNTERBALANCER Because it features a counterbalancer, the engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike.

FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF300L starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency.

INTEGRATED REAR MASTER CYLINDER New for 2021, we’ve integrated the rear brake’s fluid reservoir right into the master-cylinder construction. The design is clean, compact, and tucks in making it more damage resistant off-road.

LARGE SIDESTAND FOOT We gave the CRF300L a larger sidestand foot. It seems like a small detail, but you’ll appreciate it when riding off-road, or even on-road if you need to park in an asphalt lot on a hot day.



VERSATILITY COMFORTABLE SEATING POSITION With a long, motocross-style seat, you can move forward and back, left and right with ease, helping you navigate changing terrain in comfort.

CARGO CONVENIENCE Special cargo hooks make it easy to secure a light load to the passenger seat with bungee cords. It’s just another one of the nice touches that help make these bikes so versatile. It also has a storage box on the left side for small items you need to keep secure.

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION The CRF300L’s digital instrument cluster is even better in 2021, with larger, easier-to-read numbers, and new gear position, fuel mileage, and fuel consumption indicators. You still get a speedometer, clock, twin tripmeter, a tachometer, and more.

PASSENGER READY With its long seat and fold-up frame-mounted passenger footpegs, each CRF300L model is fully equipped to carry a passenger so you can share the fun.



HANDLING 21-INCH/18-INCH FRONT AND REAR WHEELS A 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for everything from serious off-road trail riding to smooth on-road adventures.

DISC BRAKES The CRF300L features front and rear hydraulic discs for excellent stopping power and brake feel, both for on- and off-road use. It’s even available with optional anti-lock brakes (ABS). An added plus: when dirt riding, you can turn off the ABS function for the rear wheel; on the street, it’s easy to switch it back on.

MORE GROUND CLEARANCE When we redesigned the engine and chassis, we mounted the engine higher in the frame, which lets us increase the ground clearance to 11.2 inches.

INVERTED FORK An inverted Showa® fork features large 43mm sliders. That makes it strong and helps add to the CRF300L’s excellent handling in on or off-road conditions.

PRO-LINK REAR SUSPENSION Thanks to our single-shock Pro-Link rear suspension, the CRF300L delivers excellent comfort, traction and handling, while also improving rider confidence.

STRONG STEEL FRAME Redesigned for 2021, the sturdy steel frame is strong and designed to survive in the real world of rough pavement or off-road trails. Plus, because we’ve fine-tuned the frame’s rigidity, now you get even better feedback.



2021 Honda CRF300L / CRF300L Rally Photos

2021 Honda CRF300L / CRF300L Rally Videos