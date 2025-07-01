Voss 991 Carbon Helmet Review Breakdown With aggressive styling and unique customizability, Voss Helmet’s first release of a carbon fiber helmet has checked all the right boxes. This entry-level lid is packed with convenience and safety features, such as Voss’s Interal Visor System (V.I.V.S.) and Safety Cheekpad Detachment System (SCDS). While the lid lacks safety certifications beyond DOT, it is still a great pick for riders looking to get into a strong, lightweight carbon fiber helmet. Design & Build Size, Fit & Comfort Protection Visibility & Ventilation Noise Control Features Value for Money Pros MIPS safety system equipped Lightweight & high-strength carbon fiber shell Quick-release cheek pads and ratchet strap Customizable rear spoiler Lots of unique faceshield options to choose from Drop-down sun shield (V.I.V.S) Competitive price point Cons DOT FMVSS No. 218 certified only Only 3 colorways/designs to choose from Size/Fit may be a concern Pinlock insert not included in your purchase Minimal relief from the top vent 4.2 Where to Buy Voss Helmets

The Voss 991 Carbon Black retails for $419.99 USD

DOT FMVSS 218 certified only

Currently available in 3 colorways, with the Carbon Matte being pictured throughout this review

The helmet is made for intermediate round heads, and I have experienced some issues in the past with the size/fit of the lid

The helmet is constructed from a lightweight and high-strength carbon fiber shell

Quick-release cheek pads and ratchet strap fastening system are two of my favorite features of the helmet

Unique option to customize the rear spoiler, as well as numerous faceshield color options to choose from

Built from high-quality materials with a premium feel

V.I.V.S. (Voss Internal Visor System) works flawlessly with zero visual distortion and is operated by an easy-to-use slider on the helmet’s chinbar

Very attractive price point puts the Voss 991 Carbon in the entry-level category for carbon fiber helmets

Average/acceptable noise control performance

Pinlock insert is not included in your purchase, but the helmet still provides considerable value to the rider

Voss Helmets First Carbon Fiber Lid

Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of reviewing some amazing helmets, each bringing its own unique style and features to the table. From cheap to expensive, bad to good, I’ve ridden in my fair share.

While some have been very forgettable, others have not been. For example, the Voss 989 Moto-V – a great example that more expensive is not always better! The 989 is a fantastic entry-level helmet that has many desirable features, such as a drop-down sun shield, but at a very competitive and cost-effective price point.

The 989 Moto-V review stemmed my relationship with Voss and led to two more very exciting reviews! The first of which is their first-ever carbon fiber lid – the 991 Carbon!

Following Voss’s lead of trying something new, I’ve decided to try a new style of review! Instead of the typical scoring breakdown, I’m going to walk you through the ample pros of this helmet, a couple of areas I think Voss could work on, and then tie it all back into the typical scoring categories.

Positives of the Voss 991 Carbon Helmet

I’m going to give Voss credit where credit is due. They’ve done a great job on their first attempt at a carbon fiber helmet. They’ve even snuck in a few neat features that I haven’t seen before. With so many positive things to say, here’s my attempt at highlighting the best of the best.

MIPS Equipped

A first for me, and I’m sure a first for many of you as well, is riding in a helmet outfitted with a system called Mips. To me, this is one of the most important pros of the 991 Carbon as it greatly enhances the helmet’s protective properties.

MIPS was originally developed by a brain surgeon and a biomechanics scientist. The system is designed to help reduce the rotational motion of certain impacts that may otherwise be transferred to your head. Rotational motion is a common cause of head injuries, and the Mips low-friction layer works effectively to reduce that.

The MIPS system can be easily spotted inside the helmet by its bright yellow colour. It rests between the inner EPS foam and the helmet liner, and is hard and smooth to the touch. While I can’t comment on its effectiveness firsthand, the system is backed up by research that can be found on their website here.

Lightweight & High Strength Carbon Fiber Shell

Working in combination with the MIPS system is the 991’s carbon fiber construction. Weighing in at around 1400 grams, the 991 Carbon was enjoyable to ride in thanks to its lightweight shell and expertly designed aerodynamics.

At high speeds with a headwind, I didn’t experience any neck strain trying to stabilize my head. I didn’t experience much helmet lift, if any at all, in turbulent conditions. The aerodynamics fondly reminded me of my time wearing the Scorpion Covert FX, which had some of the best aerodynamic capabilities I’ve worn to date.

Aside from its lightweight, the carbon fiber shell offers superior protection over ABS or thermoplastic shells. Carbon fiber is known for its impact-absorbing capabilities, and I was grateful to have that in my back pocket should I need it.

Quick Release System & Ratchet Strap

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again – all helmets should be equipped with a quick release system! I don’t care if it’s an entry-level lid or not; a quick-release system can save a rider’s life, and we shouldn’t be penny-pinching consumers for such a substantial feature.

On top of the quick-release cheek pads, the Voss 991 Carbon is outfitted with a ratchet strap chin strap. Personally, this is my favorite fastening system I’ve used to date. My first experience with it was on the 989 Moto-V, and I quickly began to miss having it as I reviewed other helmets.

Now that I’m back with it while riding in the 991, I forgot how nice it is to have. The ratchet strap makes taking the helmet on and off so simple. Fun fact, it’s the only fastening system that Ashley is able to use on her own. I’ve always fastened her helmet for her, but while wearing the 991 on a few occasions, she’s done it herself. The system is so quick and easy to use, and I love it.

Aggressive & Sleek Styling

For the purpose of this review, I was riding and modeling the 991 Carbon Matte Carbon Helmet. This was my favorite color/design option out of the 3 that the helmet is currently offered in. Carbon fiber print helmets turn heads, and the 991 is no exception.

Aside from the sleek print, the helmet sports an aggressive style with a massive front chin vent and top-of-head vent. Similar to their 993 Moto-S, the vents have sharp edges and detailing that almost mimics a tooth-like look.

To me, the look of the helmet screams speed and pairs effortlessly with whatever gear I’m wearing. I’m very thankful that it does not have the same large Voss logos on the chinguard, like the 993 Moto-S. In my opinion, the helmet looks much more tasteful and premium without them.

Customizable Rear Spoiler & Plenty of Faceshield Colors

Something that was entirely new to me was being able to customize the rear spoiler on the helmet. Typically, they’re affixed in place, but on the 991 Carbon, you can remove it with an Allen key and swap it for either a violet or teal one (at an additional cost).

Such a small detail makes the world of difference in the overall design of the helmet. Personally, I stuck with the included spoiler as it was the darkest of the 3 options, but for riders looking to add a bit of color or flair, this is a great, low-cost way to do that! The teal and violet look sharp and would likely add a ton of visibility to drivers from behind.

Aside from the rear spoilers, Voss has a large selection of additional face shields you can purchase for the 991 Carbon. They have some colors I haven’t seen offered before, such as Gold or Chrome.

I asked for Chrome, as I thought it looked amazing against the carbon fiber print on the helmet, as well as a perfect match on my bike. After looking through the website again, I realized I love them all. The Iridescent, Red Iridescent, and Blue are extremely vibrant faceshield options that provide great added visibility.

In my opinion, the rear spoilers and faceshield are not overpriced. The price point is fair at $49.99 and right in line with what you’d pay from other helmet manufacturers. I often see them on sale for $29.99, which is an insane value and a great opportunity to stock up.

High Quality Construction

As with any product I review, I look it over with a fine-tooth comb to try and find manufacturer defects, quality control concerns, and otherwise overlooked components. With the 991 Carbon, I was very happy with my results.

Aside from a few bubbles in the carbon fiber wrap, I did not find any concerns in terms of the quality of the helmet and its inner makings. The cheek pads are dense and firm, yet compressible for rider comfort. The vents open and close smoothly and don’t look or feel like cheap plastic construction.

V.I.V.S. – Voss Interal Visor System

Something that’s really begun to grow on me is internal visor systems. At first, I wasn’t a huge fan as I found there was a lot of visual distortion while riding with one, but I later found out that was unique to the one I was riding with.

The key is the size of the visor. My first experience was on the 989 Moto-V, and I had a hard time riding it as I found that my field of vision was not covered by the drop-down visor was distracting me and straining my eyes.

With the 991 Carbon, I didn’t have this problem at all. In fact, the V.I.V.S. covered my entire field of vision, leaving nothing exposed except for a small portion on the bridge of my nose. I was also a big fan of the slider used to operate it. It is in a very convenient spot and is easy to use with a gloved hand.

Competitive Price Point

Starting at just $419.99, the Voss 991 Carbon is an extremely competitively priced helmet that would fall within our entry-level category on our Best of Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Helmet list.

Carbon Fiber helmets are always more expensive than ABS or thermoplastics simply because they cost more to make. What sets them apart from the competition is whether or not they’re worth the higher price point.

With my experience riding in Voss helmets and many other carbon fiber helmets, it is my opinion that the Voss 991 Carbon is well worth its price tag. I’ve come to my conclusion from how comfortable it is to ride in, its unique ability to be customized (rear spoiler), quick-release and ratchet strap system, and overall positive experience.

I think a great comparison would be the HJC RPHA 71 Carbon. Sure, the HJC helmet was more comfortable to ride in, but for $200 less, the Voss 991 Carbon is a fantastic alternative with the same safety certification and a handful of convenience features.

Strong Chin Vent

The chin vent on the Voss 991 Carbon works exceptionally well, and I’m extremely thankful for that as the top vent felt absent to me. The chin vent in combination with the breath deflector effectively moves cool air across your face, forcing hot air out the rear exhaust. Riders should note that the open and close function on the helmet may be tricky to operate with a gloved hand, as the slider has a fairly smooth design, making it tricky to get a grip on it.

Areas for Improvement

Like with anything, there is always room for improvement! The 991 Carbon is no different, and while the following suggestions should not be automatically assumed as negative, they are areas that I hope Voss will consider for future developments and helmet drops!

DOT FMVSS No. 218 Certified Only

If you’ve read my reviews before, you already knew I was going to comment on how the 991 Carbon is only DOT FMMVSS No. 218 certified. While I am aware that Voss is currently working on achieving ECE 22.06 certification, they’ve not yet achieved it.

Being their first carbon fiber lid, and having the added protection of the MIPS system, I would’ve loved to see them undergo the certification process prior to releasing the helmet and hitting the market with a top-of-the-line ECE 22.06 helmet!

Only 3 Colorways/Designs to Choose From

What I’ve learned to love and expect from Voss is a huge variety when it comes to color and design options. Perhaps I was spoiled with the 11 options to choose from when reviewing the 989 Moto-V, but I was hoping to see more options for the 991 Carbon!

Take the Scorpion Exo-Eclipse, for example, this helmet hit the market with 3 solid colors to choose from, as well as 7 further designs to choose from under the Pivot and Lunar lines. Do you have to pay more for them? Absolutely! But riders are willing to do so. If you’re spending hundreds of dollars on a helmet, what’s a couple of extra bucks to get something you truly love?

With the 991 Carbon being Voss’s most expensive line of helmets, I am confident they will continue to drop more colors and design options, but for now, riders are limited to choosing between 3.

Size/Fit May be a Concern

Originally, I was supposed to do this review at the end of 2024, however, I had some issues with the fit of the helmet. Having reviewed the 989 Moto-V, I figured the size of the 991 would be the same and asked for a medium.

Unfortunately, the helmet did not fit. My chin was lower than the chin guard in the helmet. After a quick size exchange, I soon found out that a large helmet fixed the problem, but now the helmet was too big.

For whatever reason, I decided to try and review the 991 Carbon again this year, hoping something had changed. To my surprise, the new medium helmet fit me better than the one I had tried on last year. While the helmet was borderline too small for me, it fit, and I was able to wear it and review it.

With my experience in mind, please be sure to review the size guide prior to ordering. I haven’t seen any reviews online mentioning the same issue I had, so it may be unique to me, but it’s always best to ensure you’re ordering the right size for you. Not all helmets fit the same!

Noise Control

One of the most common complaints I see with Voss Helmets is in regard to noise control. I’m not much of a stickler when it comes to road noise while riding, but I will admit that the past Voss models I’ve ridden in are on the louder side.

The 991 Carbon is no exception to that, and I experience a fair amount of road/wind noise while riding. It is certainly not as loud as the Ruroc Atlas 4.0 Carbon I reviewed, but by no means is it a quiet helmet.

This is a great area for Voss to improve, as a quiet helmet will improve the overall ride. But if you’re like me, make use of those built-in speaker pockets, put on your favorite music, and enjoy the ride.

Pinlock Insert Not Included

Unfortunately, a pinlock insert is not included in your purchase of the 991 Carbon helmet. Without one, the faceshield fogs up fairly easily and severely limits the overall riding experience. Of course, this isn’t a problem that is unique to this helmet, which is why pinlock inserts exist in the first place.

While it’s not unheard of to sell the pinlock insert separately, I’d argue it’s more often than not included within this price range. I believe the cost incurred by Voss to include the insert is considerably lower than the perceived value to riders. Taking things a step further, giving riders the option to upgrade the included Pinlock 70 to a Pinlock 120XLT would be a great upsell.

Another thing to consider with the 991 is the number of add-on options riders have. Voss is looking to capitalize on their unique changeable rear spoiler and ample faceshield options. It is my belief that riders would be more likely to purchase these add-ons if they don’t have to factor in the cost of a pinlock insert as well.

Scoring Breakdown of the Voss 991 Carbon Full Face Helmet

After covering the pros of the helmet and exploring a few areas of improvement, everything I’ve stated above has been taken into account in order to score this helmet. I’ve also factored in my overall riding experience, as well as personal preferences.

Protection – 75%

The 991 Carbon has a high-strength carbon fiber shell that offers immense protection, alongside the integrated MIPS system. This is the first helmet I’ve worn that uses the MIPS system, and I’m happy to see the team at Voss take the initiative to include that in their design and build.

However, with that being said, the helmet is only DOT certified. As riders, we look for safety certifications not only as reference points, but to know the manufacturer has done their due diligence in creating a safe product that meets, or exceeds, the highest standards in the industry.

Curious how the Voss 991 Carbon stacks up against the competition? Check out our Best Full Face Helmet list for 2025 to compare.

Design & Build – 95%

I love the design and build of the 991 Carbon. I think the helmet looks amazing and feels even better. The components and mechanics have a premium feel to them and don’t spark any quality control concerns.

I especially loved the numerous faceshield options and the ability to change the rear spoiler. The chrome faceshield I used was the perfect bit of added visibility I wanted on the road, and was certainly a head turner.

The only downside I found with the design is the aforementioned lack of different color and design options. If I know Voss, this will not be the case for long and I’m sure a slew of new designs will drop soon.

Visibility & Ventilation – 80%

The chin vent on the Voss 991 Carbon worked overtime, while the top vent remained almost absent. I believe the MIPS system was preventing me from feeling any relief from the top vent. That being said, the vent did not make an audible whistle, which is not uncommon for a large vent it’s size.

In terms of visibility, the helmet has a great FOV, massive V.I.V.S with zero visual obstruction, and an easy to use faceshield removal system. The faceshield track itself is strong and capable of holding the shield firmly across 5 presets.

Size, Fit & Comfort – 80%

Overall, the helmet was comfortable to ride in, however, the fit was just not right for my head. Being made for an intermediate round head, this wasn’t a surprise to me, as I am an intermediate oval.

Aside from that, I believe the MIPS system is what caused me to have further issues with the fit. At the end of the day, I was able to ride and enjoy riding in a helmet that wasn’t made for my head shape. As such, I don’t think riders will have any issue with the 991 Carbon so long as they consult Voss’s size guide first.

Noise Control – 75%

As I previously mentioned, the Voss 991 Carbon is fairly loud, but certainly shows a bit of improvement over the 989 Moto-V and 993 Moto-S. Is the helmet the quietest I’ve worn? No, but it isn’t the loudest either. Overall, it does a decent job of controlling wind/road noise, and with proper ear protection, it is satisfactory.

Features – 90%

I found the 991 to have not only a large number of features, but meaningful features that actually made a difference to my riding experience. For example, the quick-release system and ratchet strap. I loved how easy it was to take the helmet on and off. The ratchet strap is far superior to the typical D-ring style strap, in my opinion.

Other notable features include the V.I.V.S., integrated speaker pockets, glasses-compatible cheekpads, integrated neck gaiter, MIPS system, customizable spoiler, and more!

Value for Money – 90%

In terms of value for money, the Voss 991 Carbon almost receives a perfect score! Priced as an entry-level carbon fiber helmet, this feature-packed lid offers exceptional value to riders looking for a safe and comfortable helmet with a carbon fiber shell.

In my opinion, the only thing that could take this helmet from a 90% to a 100% is to include a pinlock insert and a second faceshield with your purchase, or by receiving additional safety certifications.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking to get into a sporty, non-expensive, yet very giving carbon fiber helmet, the Voss 991 Carbon is the helmet for you. With many thoughtful features and options to customize, this helmet makes a great addition to any rider’s gear set.

The ample faceshield and rear spoiler options were one of my favorite parts of the helmet. Being able to customize and showcase my style was a refreshing feeling compared to the typical black on black/white on black I ride in.

Hopefully, in the future, we will see Voss meet/exceed ECE 22.06 certification, as previously mentioned, and I can add this helmet to my list of some of the safest lids on the market. Until then, it still makes a great choice for all kinds of riders!

Pros

MIPS safety system equipped

Lightweight & high-strength carbon fiber shell

Quick-release cheek pads and ratchet strap

Customizable rear spoiler

Lots of unique faceshield options to choose from

Drop-down sun shield (V.I.V.S)

Competitive price point

Cons

DOT FMVSS No. 218 certified only

Only 3 colorways/designs to choose from

Size/Fit may be a concern

Pinlock insert not included in your purchase

Minimal relief from the top vent

