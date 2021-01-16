Table of Contents

Ducati is arguably the most famous Italian motorcycle brand in the industry. Over the years, it has developed a reputation for producing some of the most attractive sportbikes in production, equipped with exotic technology and firey Italian temperaments. The last decade has seen the brand move from strength to strength, with bold evolutions of their tried and tested models, and the introduction of an entirely new sub-range too.

2020 was a difficult year for the entire motorcycle industry, and without any trade shows to host great unveilings, it has been difficult for our favorite brands to communicate the highlights of the 2021 range. Luckily, Ducati rose to the challenge and covered the full extent of their 2021 line-up in a series of staggered online, live-streamed unveilings.

After no less than five world premier events, the somewhat tantric unveiling of the 2021 Ducati line-up has now drawn to a close. Here’s what delights we have to look forward to for 2021.



Diavel

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati’s class-leading cruiser is back for 2021. The Diavel-range doesn’t get much in the way of updates for the new year, but it does get an added model, which you can find out more about below. The standard Diavel retains its contemporary, muscular physique, but with an agile, sporty nature.

The secret to the Diavel’s ongoing success is the Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. It’s a 1262 cc twin cylinder unit that produces an impressive 159 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque. It comes equipped with a modern Ride-by-Wire system, three riding modes, three power modes, Desmodromic variable valve timing, and a two-tailpipe exhaust pipe. Traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and a full LED lighting system also come as standard too.

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 S

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 S is a machine made for those looking for a slightly more refined muscular cruiser experience. While it shares almost all of the same DNA as the standard Diavel 1260, it comes with a number of surprising extras that elevate it above the base model. If you’re expecting a more powerful engine, that’s not the case. The Diavel 1260 still uses the same desmodromic 1262 cc twin cylinder unit, making the same 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque.

The most significant difference between the two models is the addition of Ducati’s Quick Shift (DQS) technology as standard. It’s a bi-directional system that allows for easy clutchless shifting, enhancing your ride experience and making urban riding a blast—especially during stop and go traffic. The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 S also gets a second color option for prospective buyers to choose from too.

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

Now, for those who want a really exclusive Diavel experience, there’s only one option: the limited edition 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Limited to just 630 units, this special model fuses two iconic Italian Volkswagen brands together: Lamborghini and Ducati. It’s an unconventional fusion that takes the classic Diavel 1260 and gives it a dash of design-language taken directly from the Lamborghini Sian FKP-37.

In terms of performance, the actual drive train remains identical to that of the other models in the Diavel range. There’s a Desmodromic 1262 cc twin-cylinder engine that makes 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque, complemented with the same technology found on the more advanced 1260 Diavel S model. The only real differences between the Diavel 1260 S and the Diavel Lamborghini are a whole load of very subtle design elements, such as the forged rims and intricate patterns embossed on the seat, and a Sian-inspired paint scheme. And the limited-edition nature and price tag, of course.

XDiavel

2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark

The XDiavel family is back for 2021, and this time with a number of exciting new models for us to fawn over. Unlike the regular Diavel, the XDiavel has a more sports-focused attitude. After a quick glance, the two models may look similar, but they’re absolutely not. And to help solidify the differences between the two, Ducati has launched the 2021 XDiavel Dark: a blacked-out sports cruiser that offers serious performance, and a relaxed riding experience too.

In short, it’s a new XDiavel available exclusively in Dark Stealth coloring, with Carbon Black features and matt black wheels. The XDiavel Dark draws power from Ducati’s 1262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 engine, which produces 160 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of peak torque (in Euro5 compliant regions). Traction control, selectable ride modes, adjustable suspension, cornering ABS, power launch, and electronic cruise control are also featured.

2021 Ducati XDiavel S

The XDiavel S is back in the line-up for 2021 but the updates are only noticeable if you’re living in a region that complies with Euro5 regulations. If not, then 2021’s Ducati XDiavel S will be exactly the same as last year’s Ducati XDiavel S. However, if you do live in a Euro5 regulation area, then your new XDiavel will have had a few tweaks and refinements to help it conform to the new rules.

As you can probably guess from the details above, the new version of the XDiavel S features an updated 1262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. After the tweaking, the engine now produces 160 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of torque. Riding aids and other tech remains the same as last year. Prospective customers can enjoy the XDiavel S in Thrilling Black, with matt black and red trim, with a grey frame and blacked-out wheels.

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star

The last model in the XDiavel line-up is the brand-new XDiavel Black Star. It’s an evolution of the standard XDiavel S but with a sportier attitude. Ducati stated that the design of the Black Star was influenced by the world of sports cars, and to that end, they’ve treated the Black Star with a sports-inspired livery with exciting equipment to match.

Grey and matte black are the Black Star’s predominant colors, but there are nice red accents to give it an exciting and edgy look. Other stylistic features include the saddle, which has been treated to a high-grip suede material, and red engine headcovers. The looks are great, but Ducati also gave the Black Star new lightweight forged rims and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The engine is the same 1,262 cc twin-cylinder Testastretta unit found on the XDiavel S.

Monster

2021 Ducati Monster

The Monster series is arguably the most recognizable and well-known model lines that Ducati has ever produced. For 2021, the Monster has received a significant upgrade. Firstly, it’s now just the Monster without and displacement labels. Secondly, it has been redesigned with an all-new frame, new ergonomics, and an updated engine, taking inspiration directly from the original 1993 Monster: sports performance wrapped in a race-derived frame, in an overall package that’s ideal for everyday road use.

Using an all-new lightweight superbike-inspired frame made from aluminum, with a narrow body and slim design, the Monster is an agile and compact motorcycle. Powered by an updated 937 cc Testatretta 11-degree engine, the now Euro5 compliant Monster produces 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque: more than enough for the average commuter!

2021 Ducati Monster Plus

For 2021, there’s a second Monster offering available. This one is known as the Monster Plus (or Monster +). It shares 99% of its DNA with the regular Monster, but it has a few interesting differences. These include the addition of a small flyscreen covering the instrumentation and a pillion seat cover. And that’s about it. It’s not much, but it’s something.

The rest of the Monster Plus is the same as the model mentioned above: an all-new frame with a new 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree V-twin engine and 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment for both models includes selectable ride modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and more. Is it worth paying a little more for the Plus? Well, if you really must have a fly screen and can’t possibly live without a pillion seat cover, then yes.

2021 Ducati 821

For 2021, the Ducati Monster 821 is still available in North America, but there are no upgrades from 2020. Still, the 821 has defined itself as a commuting stalwart and a versatile motorcycle that can do a little bit of everything.

With 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Monster 821 is still a solid option. Curiously, however, it has a higher MSRP than the new Monster.

2021 Ducati 821 Stealth

It’s the same story with the Monster 821 Stealth. It’s still available for purchase in North America through 2021 but in 2020 form. Like the Monster 821, the Monster 821 Stealth features an 821 cc twin-cylinder Desmodromic Testastretta engine, with 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque.

The major difference between the two 821 models is the color options. While the standard Monster 821 is available only in Ducati Red, the 821 Stealth is available in an exclusive matte black livery, with updated graphics. There’s also a small fly screen, but everything else is more or less the same. The 821 Stealth is a great choice for Ducati enthusiasts who don’t like red. If there is such a person.

2021 Ducati 1200

The Monster 1200 also joins the ranks of un-updated Ducatis for 2021. The big Monster is still available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up in North America, but with no updates of any kind. The Monster 1200 is an excellent motorcycle for riders in search of versatility, power, and performance, in a contemporary and modern package.

The heart of the Monster 1200 is the 1198 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, Testastretta engine with 4 valves per cylinder. It produces 147 horsepower and 91 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment on the 1200 includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, selectable ride modes, a power mode, and Ride-by-Wire technology. It might not receive any updates for 2021, but the Monster 1200 is an undeniably advanced machine.

2021 Ducati 1200 S

The Ducati Monster 1200 S is also a part of the North American Ducati line-up for 2021, and like the standard 1200 model, the 1200 S gets no updates of any kind. Like the 1200, the 1200 S draws power from Ducati’s 1198 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, Testastretta engine, which produces an impressive 147 horsepower and 91 lb-ft of torque.

Luckily, there’s more to the 1200 S than a black paint option. The main differences concern the suspension, which has been upgraded to adjustable Öhlins units, for a sportier ride experience. Other performance upgrades include 3-spoke Y rims, carbon fiber features, an LED DRL, and an advanced racing braking system. These upgrades help the 1200 S weight in at 4lbs lighter than the regular 1200. While the black color looks great, the 1200 S is also available in Classic Ducati Red.

Multistrada

2021 Ducati 950

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is a street-focused sport-touring model with a comfortable riding position, impressive technology, and plenty of performance. For 2021, the Multistrada 950 doesn’t receive any updates. However, don’t be upset by the lack of updates, because the Multistrada is already a great bike and doesn’t need really need any.

Under the proverbial hood, the Multistrada 950 features a 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree engine, producing an impressive 113 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque. Not only does the 950 boast a comprehensive electronics package—with traction control, cornering ABS, and more—but it also has a versatile and practical nature, making it the ideal bike for a wide range of riding styles.

2021 Ducati 950 S

The Multistrada 950 S is an enhanced version of the standard Multistrada 950, with a few nice upgrades that set it apart from the base model. The most notable of these include the addition of a quick-shifter and a set of tidy spoked wheels. Unlike the Multistrada 950, the 950 S does get something of an update for 2021, though the most significant of these only affect Euro5 compliant countries.

For clarity, the North American 950 S uses a 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine that produces 113 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. Euro5 countries get the same engine, but with some compliance-related changes that adjust the torque output down to 69 lb-ft. Nothing drastic, but worth a mention. For North America, the 2021 model gets a cool GP White livery option, inspired by the MotoGP’s Desmosedici racer.

2021 Ducati V4

The Multistrada V4 is an all-new motorcycle for 2021, boasting an all-new engine. For 2021, Ducati has done away with the standard twin-cylinder unit that used to power the Multistrada range, in favor of the new Granturismo V4 engine. This new engine is a 1,158 cc V4 beast that produces 170 horsepower, 92 lb-ft of torque, in a compact shape that actually weighs less than the outgoing V-twin.

The new engine compliments the agile, sport-touring nature of the Multistrada, giving it more power to take riders further than ever before. It’s not just a new engine though, because the Multistrada V4 also showcases a host of new tech too. It still features multiple riding and power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and more.

2021 Ducati V4 S

Naturally, the all-new Multistrada V4 isn’t the only new model in the Multistrada range. For those looking for a more advanced model with more features and more tech, then the Multistrada S is the bike for you. It shares most of its DNA with the standard model, but it has enough differences and additions to make it worth the extra money. Aside from the new Granturismo V4 engine, the V4 S also boasts Marzocchi Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution, larger brake discs and Brembo Stylema calipers, full LED lighting, and Ducati Connect smartphone compatibility.

Other cool features include a 6.5 inch TFT display, a quick-shifter, vehicle hold control, cornering lights, and a unique radar system. In fact, the 2021 Multistrada V4 is the first motorcycle that uses front and rear radar to power functions such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

2021 Ducati V4 S Sport

The top-of-the-line machine in the new Multistrada V4 line is the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport. Like the rest of the new Multistrada V4 range, it’s a powerful sport touring machine that draws power from Ducati’s new Granturismo V4 engine: an 1158 cc four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque. In terms of technology, it boasts the same features as the above-mentioned V4 S, but it has plenty of other interesting differences that elevate it above the S model.

These differences include the addition of a number of carbon fiber parts, such as the mudguard, and the fancy new exhaust system. The latter is a carbon-fiber and titanium unit from Akrapovic. The last and most obvious difference is the livery. For 2021, the V4 S Sport features Ducati’s Sport Livery, which is a red base with black features, including glossy black wheels, with a signature red tag. It’s available with either alloy or spoked wheels too.

2021 Ducati 1260 Enduro

The last Multistrada model for sale in 2021 is last year’s 1260 Enduro. While most of Multistradas are designed for road-based adventures, the older 1260 Enduro has enough off-road ability to tackle some trails. It also boasts plenty of on-road performance too, with all of the usual features. These include cornering ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, selectable power modes, wheelie control, cornering lights, and vehicle hold control.

Since it’s a 2020 model, the 1260 Enduro doesn’t benefit from Ducati’s new Granturismo engine. Instead, the 1260 Enduro draws power from a 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT L-twin cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of peak torque. In short, it’s a strong, capable, and versatile motorcycle that you can customize to your heart’s content thanks to Ducati’s extensive accessories catalog.

Hypermotard

2021 Ducati 950 RVE

The newest addition to the Ducati Hypermotard family is the only new model in the sub-range. It’s the 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE. It’s based on the Hypermotard 950 Concept that was unveiled at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este, and features a number of upgrades on the other Hypermotard models. The engine has been tweaked for new Euro5 compliance, which has resulted in a small power boost. The 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11-degree engine now produces 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque.

Aside from the engine, the 950 RVE also boasts a full suite of advanced riding aids. These include multiple riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and an LED DRL, to name a few. Other upgrades include tapered handlebars, removable passenger footpegs, and a USB power socket too. And of course, there’s also that sweet looking Graffiti black and red color option too.

2021 Ducati 950

The standard Hypermotard 950 is back for 2021 but with no changes from 2020. This cool hooligan machine offers exceptional sports performance, incredible handling, and a ride experience like no other. It’s sharp, nimble, and lightweight in nature, but don’t be fooled by its spartan aesthetic, because it packs a powerful punch.

Under the hood, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 features a 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11-degree engine. It’s a powerful engine that produces an impressive 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque. It also features a vast array of top-level riding aids, including selectable riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and more. It’s the ideal motorcycle to channel your inner mischief-maker.

2021 Ducati 950 SP

Like the standard 950, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is also back for 2021, with absolutely no changes from 2020. But don’t worry. The Hypermotard 950 SP is more than enough for anyone in its current form so it doesn’t really need much in the way of an update anyway. It’s agile, powerful, and designed for serious trouble-making. If you really want to tame the urban jungle, then there’s only one way to do it: on board a Hypermotard 950 SP.

Featuring the same 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11-degree engine, with 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque, the SP version looks almost identical to the standard model, but there are some key differences. These include the addition of a Ducati Quick Shifter, upgraded suspension, a lighter overall weight, and a few other surprises.

Streetfighter

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 platform was a masterstroke when it first burst onto the scene. It was a winning recipe. Essentially, the Streetfighter V4 is a Panigale V4 without the fairings. Featuring an unfettered 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that produces a fear-inducing 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft of torque, and all the trimmings usually reserved for a class-leading, fully-faired sportbike, this naked streetfighter is in a league of its own.

Aside from the powerful engine, the Streetfighter V4 also features wide-set handlebars, a Showa BPF fork, Sachs rear shock, Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 tires, and Brembo Stylema brakes. And of course, there’s no shortage of top-level riding aids too, such as selectable riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie and slide control, engine brake control, a quick-shifter, and Ducati’s power launch function. The only thing this machine lacks is fairings. The rest is all business.

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

For 2021, Ducati has given the top-spec Streetfighter V4 S a few nice upgrades. Like the regular Streetfighter V4, the V4 S model features a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that produces a mammoth 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft of torque, but like many engines in the 2021 line-up, it’s had a few revisions since last year to bring it into line with Euro5 regulations in certain markets. But that’s not all that’s had a change.

The new Streetfighter V4 S now boasts new front brake pumps and a self-purging clutch—features that originated on the class-leading Superleggera V4 platform. But that’s not all. For 2021, Ducati has treated the Streetfighter V4 S with a brand new color scheme. The Dark Stealth option features a blacked-out look with a dark grey frame and black wheels.

Panigale

2021 Ducati Panigale V2

While the majority of the Panigale line-up transitioned to V4 engines, the good folks at Ducati to retain one good old-fashioned twin for Ducati purists to continue fawning over. For 2021, we have the Panigale V2, a traditional Panigale but with modern enhancements. Like the pre-V4 Panigale models, the Panigale V2 draws power from a twin-cylinder Superquadro engine. The 2021 edition has a displacement of 955 cc, which allows it to produce more power than the older 959. The outputs are now rated at 155 horsepower and 76.7 lb-ft of torque.

Fitted with an advanced inertial measurement unit and all of the corresponding riding aids that go along with it, the Panigale V2 is completely up to date. But it’s not just a new motorcycle wearing the Panigale name. One look at it will tell you that it’s every bit the classic Ducati sportbike that you want it to be. Naturally, it’s available in two colors: Ducati Red, and White Rosso.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4

The next Panigale in the 2021 range is the Panigale V4. Unlike the rest of the Panigale models, the V4 and it’s uprated V4 S stable mate didn’t receive any updates for 2021. They’re both exactly the same as they were for 2020. That means that they’re both powered by the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which makes 214 horses and 91.5 lb-ft of torque. Even without any updates, those figures are hardly boring.

The powerful engine is complemented with plenty of class-leading tech, as you’d expect from one of the world’s most admired sportbikes. The electronics suite includes cornering ABS, advanced traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch settings, engine brake control, electronic suspension, and an up and down quick-shifter. If you’re looking for track day domination, well, this is what you need.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 S

Next up, we’ve got the Ducati Panigale V4 S. This is the premium-version of the above-mentioned Panigale, and there’s more to it than just a (significantly) larger price tag. Not only does it sport the same, track-tested 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with 214 horses and 91.5 lb-ft of torque, but it also includes Superleggera V4-derived self-bleeding brake and clutch pumps. Hardly exciting—but wait, there’s more.

While the Panigale V4 S might look similar to the base-model V4, it has plenty of differences that justify the increased price tag. The most noteworthy differences of these include an Öhlins NIX-30 front fork, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber, and an Öhlins event-based steering damper. These are all governed by a second-generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. And that’s just the suspension. It gets a number of other top-notch goodies too!

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP

For 2021, Ducati has introduced a new model into the Panigale V4 family. This is the Panigale V4 SP, a numbered series of top-tier machines emblazoned with the “SP” (Sport Production) moniker. The Sports Production name first appeared on the Ducati 851 and has since been used to designate models that served as the base for Ducati’s racing bikes in the Sport Production Championship. Today, the SP designation recognizes production bikes with track-focused technical equipment.

Using Ducati’s 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 214 horsepower and 91.5 lb-ft of torque, the Panigale V4 SP is already a formidable motorcycle, but it has so much more. It’s got carbon parts, billet features, top-shelf suspension and brakes, and all the riding aids you can think of. Better still, it features a “Winter Test” inspired livery in striking black and with brushed aluminum. It’s one of the most beautiful motorcycles on the market, without a doubt.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Despite the excellence of the Panigale V4 SP, it’s not the top model in the range. That title is reserved for the Panigale V4 R. Though it has no updates for 2021 and remains identical to the 2020 version, it’s still the top dog in the Ducati superbike stable. In stock form, the Panigale V4 R’s 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine produces a whopping 221 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. But with the race kit installed, it’s even better.

With the race kit installed, including the Akrapovic exhaust system, that power figure jumps to an incredible 234 horsepower. Considering that the Panigale V4 R has a total dry weight of 365 lbs, that’s a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41. To keep that under control, the engineers at Ducati Corse treated the Panigale V4 R to everything, from the best suspension available, sophisticated aerodynamics, and more riding aids than most riders would even know what to do with. It’s literally all that and more.

Supersport

2021 Ducati Supersport 950

The Ducati Supersport 950 is an entry-level sportbike that captures the spirit of Ducati’s sporting nature. It takes its inspiration directly from the Panigale V4 range, but in a more compact and manageable shape, and with an entirely different engine. If you’re looking for a calmer, but no-less sexy, Ducati sportbike with a cheaper price tag, then the Supersport 950 is the bike for you.

Powered by Ducati’s 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine, the Supersport 950 produces a modest 110 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, all in a chassis with a dry weight of 405 lbs. The engine is complemented with an advanced electronics suite that included multiple riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, next-generation traction control, wheelie control, and a Ducati bi-directional quick-shifter. It’s not just a Panigale-lite. It’s a serious sportbike in its own right.

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 S

The Supersport 950 S is for riders who want something a little extra. It costs more, but it comes with plenty of added features that make it worth the additional expense. The engine, however, remains the same. For 2021, both the Supersport 950 and Supersport 950 S have had their engines tweaked to conform with Euro5 regulations, but the actual outputs remain the same as last year. The Supersport 950 S uses the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder, with 110 horses and 69 lb-ft of torque.

The main difference between the two models is the suspension. Instead of Marzocchi forks and a Sachs shock, the 950 S receives fully-adjustable Öhlins forks and monoshock too. Other differences include the addition of a passenger seat cowl, and an additional color option: Arctic White Silk.

Superleggera

2021 Ducati Superleggera V4

Ducati’s Superleggera V4 is available for 2021, though it remains unchanged for the new year. Still in last year’s trim, this superlight sportbike features a carbon fiber front frame, swing arm, fairings, and wheels, partnered with Ducati’s powerful 998cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, with power outputs of 224 horsepower and 85.5 lb-ft of torque, or 234 hp and 87.7 lb-ft with a racing exhaust installed. The lightweight chassis and strong engine result in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41 hp to kg. Which is seriously impressive.

As you’d expect, this exclusive motorcycle has the full works in terms of top-spec equipment and rider aids. If it can be made out of carbon fiber, it’s made out of carbon fiber. It has all the technology currently on offer from advanced traction control to lap timers. Naturally, it also has a titanium Akrapovic exhaust too.

Scrambler

2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is back for 2021, though with no changes from last year. The bigger Scrambler offers a more advanced riding experience for expert riders who loved the architecture of the smaller Scrambler but wanted a little more power. Now featuring a 1,079 cc Desmodromic L-twin engine that produces a hearty 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque, the Scrambler 1100 offers uncompromising power for true Scrambler enthusiasts.

The bigger engine is accompanied by premium extras, including Ride-by-Wire technology, selectable riding modes, a power mode, cornering ABS and traction control, LED lighting, LCD instrumentation, and more. Marzocchi forks, a Kayaba shock, and Brembo brakes are also included, along with a choice of yellow or black color schemes.

2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro also gets a few minor updates for 2021. This is the 1100 Pro, an upgraded version of the standard 1100 with a 1,079 cc Desmodromic L-twin engine, that produces 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of peak torque. It features all the same gear, including riding modes, a power mode, cornering ABS and traction control, LED lights, LCD instrumentation, and more.

The only real update for the new year is the addition of a new two-color paint scheme. For 2021, riders can enjoy the new “Ocean Drive” livery, which looks pretty cool. The color works excellently with the tubular steel frame and rear sub-frame, making for a smart and compact looking Scrambler.

2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport

The Scrambler 1100 Sport is another returning Scrambler model that comes without any updates for the new year. Still, this impressive Scrambler still looks the part and offers a unique ride experience. It’s styled with a classic racing look, with a Viper Black color scheme and sports-inspired accents. It’s definitely a sporty looking machine.

The actual performance specs are the same as you’d find on the other Scrambler models, with Ducati’s 1,079 cc Desmodromic L-twin engine producing a respectable 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of peak torque. Naturally, it comes complete with the full Scrambler riding suite that you can find listed in the models above.

2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

The 1100 Sport Pro is one of the few Scrambler machines that received updates for 2021. Unlike the others in the larger-capacity engine range, the Sport Pro has a more café-racer vibe. It’s equipped with low handle-bars, bar-end mirrors, and a sleek Matt Black color scheme with a cool 1100 logo. But there’s more to the Sport Pro than fancy styling.

For 2021, the engine has been tweaked to meet Euro5 standards. The 1,079 cc Desmodromic L-twin engine still produces the same output of 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque but in a more Euro-friendly package. The Sport Pro also boasts Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and Ducati’s advanced electronics suite, governed by a sophisticated inertial measurement unit.

2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special

Next up, we have the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special. This stunning motorcycle doesn’t receive any updates for 2021 and remains unchanged from last year. Still, it features a high level of on-board technology, a sharp aesthetic, and decent hardware. It’s not as advanced as some of the other 1100 models, but it might be the best looking.

It features the usual 1,079 cc Desmodromic L-twin engine with 86 horses and 65 lb-ft of torque, and the same riding aids. The main difference is that it comes with the lower-spec hardware, such as Marzocchi front suspension and a Kayaba rear shock. It still features Brembo brakes though. And a few select aluminum parts too! It’s one of the best value-for-money Scramblers in our opinion.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is a new addition for 2021. It’s a stark and bare-bones model designed for prowling through the urban jungle at night. It’s an aggressive-looking Scrambler but with a café racer edge. For example, it features straight, narrow handlebars, café-racer style mirrors, and design elements inspired by the Scrambler Full Throttle model, such as the number plate. Also, take note of the lack of a traditional rear mudguard.

Under the hood, the Scrambler Nightshift features Ducati’s mid-size Scrambler engine: an 803 cc Desmodromic L-twin unit that produces 73 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque. It features all the usual Scrambler bells and whistles, from cornering ABS to advanced traction control. It’s available exclusively in Aviator Grey.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

Ducati’s Full Throttle variant of the Scrambler is back for 2021. Like many other Scramblers in this list, it’s back with no discernible changes for the new year. It’s Euro5 compliant, but then again, all of the Scramblers are now anyway. Still, this black and yellow hornet of a motorcycle is back, breathing some aggression and edge into the otherwise friendly-looking Scrambler range.

As you can probably guess, the Full Throttle uses the Scrambler’s middle-weight engine option, the 803 cc Desmodromic L-twin, with power outputs rated at—see if you can guess—73 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque. While it doesn’t have much to separate it from the other Scramblers in the range, it does have a seriously eye-catching two-tone paint scheme, which is plenty of difference in our opinion.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Café Racer

For those in search of a truly sophisticated ride experience, Ducati offers the Scrambler Café Racer. It features absolutely no updates for 2021, but since it’s such a stylish-looking motorcycle, we’re willing to forgive the lack of upgrades. It’s a compact café-racer that takes inspiration from the Ducati Sport Classic of the past but revamped in a newer and more accessible package.

In the performance department, let’s see who can guess the engine and specs? Yep, it features an 803 cc L-twin Desmodromic engine, 73 horsepower, and 49 lb-ft of torque. Full marks to all who guessed that. Now, all joking aside, as far as factory-made café-racers go (which is something of an oxymoron), there’s no denying that the Scrambler Café Racer is one of the best of them, if not the best.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Scrambler Desert Sled does get something new for the 2021 model year: a brand new color scheme. 2021 owners can enjoy the Desert Sled wearing a new Sparkling Blue livery which serves as a tribute to the enduro racers of the 1980s. It’s got red and white details on the tank and mudguards, plus a new, off-road character for tackling the dunes. It embodies the spirit of old-school off-road riding in a modern package. Delightful.

While the exterior has had a bit of a makeover, the insides remain unchanged from 2020. Engine-wise, the Scrambler Desert Sled draws power from the usual 803cc Desmodromic L-twin unit, with 73 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque on tap. No surprises there, but what it lacks in engine surprises, it makes up for in aesthetic details, such as the easy-to-miss golden rims.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon

The last of the middleweights is the Ducati Scrambler Icon. It has no fancy title, no gimmicks, and funnily enough, no updates for 2021. However, don’t assume that its lack of extra features is a downside. It’s exactly what it’s supposed to be: an unfettered Scrambler that takes its inspiration directly from the scramblers of old. It doesn’t need any extras. In fact, less is more.

Featuring a large seat for two-up riding, a retro-themed paint job, and a gorgeous exhaust, the Scrambler Icon is one of the most popular Scrambler models. At this stage, writing about the engine is fairly redundant, but let’s do it anyway. It draws power from an 803 cc Desmodromic L-twin and makes 73 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of peak torque. Obviously.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Sixty2

And just to keep you on your toes, we have the Ducati Scrambler Sixty2. It’s the smallest Scrambler in the range and the smallest Ducati full-stop. It shuns the 803 cc engine that we’ve talked about to death, and instead features a 399 cc L-twin Desmodromic unit, making a more modest 40 horsepower and 24 lb-ft of torque, which makes it a more accessible Ducati for entry-level riders and urban commuters.

There are no changes for 2021, but none were expected. It’s a basic, no-frills Ducati, but a Ducati nonetheless and features everything you’d hope for from an exotic Italian motorcycle. It has aluminum 10-spoke rims, a 2-into-1 black exhaust, LED lights, and LCD instrumentation. An ideal bike for entry-level Ducati enthusiasts.