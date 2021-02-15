The GP Inspired Multistrada 950 S Is Back For 2021

The Multistrada 950 S is another model that’s carrying over unchanged into the 2021 Ducati line-up. It receives absolutely no updates for the new year, unlike the European model which has been tweaked slightly to comply with new Euro5 emissions regulations. Even without updates, the Multistrada 950 models are still formidable Ducati motorcycles. These Italian-made sports touring machines are ideal for long-distance riding over predominantly sealed roads, upgrades or otherwise.

The Multistrada S uses Ducati’s 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine that produces 113 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque, features a silky smooth six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift technology, and an advanced suite of riding aids. The most notable of these include Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo, traction control, cruise control, selectable ride modes, power modes, hold control, cruise control, and more.

For those wondering what elevates the Multistrada 950 S over the base model, the answer is the addition of some of the above-mentioned riding aids, the option of having spoked or alloy wheels, and a smart race-inspired livery option.

For 2021, the Multistrada 950 S is available in two color choices: a race-derived Desmosedici GP White livery or classic Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S starts at $17,895 USD / $20,445 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,895 USD / $20,445 CAD

$17,895 USD / $20,445 CAD Key Features: Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires Bosch cornering ABS Exclusive spoked rims

Main Specs Engine: 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine

937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power: 113 HP

113 HP Torque: 71 lbs-ft

71 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 467 lbs (212 kg)

467 lbs (212 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm) Competitors Honda Africa Twin

BMW F 900 XR

Triumph Tiger 900

2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 113 HP Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.6 : 1 Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, Radial Master Cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, 2-piston Brembo floating caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US Gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 25° Wheelbase 1,594 mm (62.8 in) Trail 106 mm (4.2 in) Seat Height 840 mm (33.1 in), 860 mm (33.9 in) with high seat accessory, 820 mm (32.3 in) with low seat accessory Dry Weight WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Features

Design Italian style, innovative design

The design of the Multistrada 950 range harmoniously combines the stylistic elements of the Multistrada family and interprets them to achieve a sleek, compact line. The 19″ front wheel, the unique front headlight with two horizontal elements and the 20-litre tank give it a unique character. The lines of the Multistrada 950 convey a sense of lightness thanks to the exclusively designed light alloy or spoke rims, available for the S version.



Engine Power and Versatility

The Multistrada 950 range is equipped with the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, which complies with Euro 5 regulations on pollutant emission levels in the European territory (only in countries where Euro 5 regulations are valid), and combines sporty performance and ease of use. The Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system allows changing gears without using the clutch: so the Multistrada 950 is perfect for sporty use and extremely comfortable in the city or on long trips.



Electronics Electronics and Control

The Ducati Safety Pack, which also includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC), was further developed with the introduction of the 6-axis inertial platform (IMU) to allow the Cornering function to be applied to the Bosch ABS, ensuring greater safety in the curves. Furthermore, the combined braking system increases braking stability by optimally distributing the braking power between the front and rear. The Multistrada 950 is also equipped with Vehicle Hold Control for starting on hills without problems, even with a passenger and full panniers.



2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Videos

