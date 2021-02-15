The Exclusive Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Returns For 2021

The second Hypermotard model in the 2021 Ducati line-up is the Hypermotard 950 SP: a slick Italian-made Supermoto with premium components, designed for fast and agile urban riding. Despite being a Supermoto, it’s still chock full of the same elegance and attitude associated with other Ducati motorcycles, but in a more versatile package. Like the standard Hypermotard 950, the SP model receives no updates for 2021.

That means that it still draws power from the same 937cc 11-degree Testastretta twin-cylinder engine as last year, producing 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque, and with the same riding aids too. Notable features include selectable riding modes, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Wheelie Control EVO, and Bosch Cornering ABS EVO.

What makes the Hypermotard 950 SP more impressive than the standard base model is the addition of a number of key premium ingredients. The most significant of these include a bi-directional Ducati Quick Shift system, Fully adjustable Öhlins front suspension, Marchesini forged wheels, and a selection of carbon fiber parts, such as the timing belt covers and front mudguard. The Hypermotard 950 SP also receives a different color option too.

For 2021, the Hypermotard 950 SP is available exclusively in Ducati’s SP livery. This is a bold Ducati Red and White scheme, with a black rear subframe.

The 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP starts at $17,195 USD / $19,495 CAD.

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 114 HP Bore x Stroke 94 x 67,5 mm (3,70 x 2,66 in) Compression Ratio 13,3:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride by Wire system. Starter Electric Torque 96 Nm (71 lb-ft) @ 7.250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control. Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ohlins fully adjustable, upside-down Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm- Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating aluminum flange discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo callipers, 4-piston 2-pad, radial pump with adjustable lever, with Bosch cornering ABS EVO. Brakes Rear Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3, 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP, 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 l (3,8 US gallons) Color Graffiti ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 25° Wheelbase 1498 mm (59,0 in) Trail 104 mm (4.1 in) Seat Height 890 mm (35.0 in) Kerb Weight WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Features

Design Motard style

The Hypermotard perfectly combines such distinctive features of the original Hypermotard 1100 as minimalism, aggressiveness, lightweight look and “fun-bike” image with the innovation and technology of Ducati’s latest generation models. . The “Graffiti” color scheme of the new 950 RVE emphasises the lightness and aggression of the bike with a high-impact graphics layout, inspired by urban graffiti.



Graffity Color Scheme “Graffiti” livery

For the first time across such an extensive, complex surface, Ducati has utilised ultra-thin waterslide decals during the painting phase. As this application process is particularly lengthy and complicated, it calls for highly specialised skills. The end result is comparable to that of airbrushed bodywork, of extremely high-quality, imperceptible to the touch and long-lasting.



Ergonomics Fun to the Nth degree

For the utmost riding fun and control the Hypermotard 950 is equipped with an open handlebar, narrow side profile, a seat with an extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area for improved comfort. For the 950 RVE and 950 SP versions the seat is flat, in line with the pro-motard style, to facilitate shifting forward and backward on the seat while riding. The 950 RVE seat has a special covering with a dedicated “tone on tone” Ducati logo.



Performance Ducati Testastretta 11°

The Hypermotard 950 family is equipped with a revised version of the 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11°. The twin-cylinder engine has been radically revised and lightened (-1.5 kg). It outputs 4 more horsepower than its predecessor (114 hp at 9,000 rpm) and a flat torque curve peaking at 9.8 kgm at 7,250 rpm. All the Hypermotard versions are available with the 35Kw engine specifications suitable for learners. Thanks to Ducati’s constant attention to quality, the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine allows optimal maintenance management: valve adjustment is scheduled every 30,000 km.



