The Sport Production Ducati Panigale V4 SP
The Panigale V4 and V4 S models may not have received an update for the new year, but Ducati hasn’t been ideal. Instead, the Italian manufacturer has added a whole new Panigale model to the 2021 Ducati line-up. This is Ducati Panigale V4 SP, a numbered run of “Sport Production” designated V4s. It’s a premium product that’s full of top-level engineering and exciting lightweight parts—which is exactly what you expect from exotic Ducati motorcycles.
Essentially, the Panigale V4 SP shares the same DNA as the other Panigale models. For example, it has the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with 214 horsepower and 91.5 lb-ft of torque. The engine is the same, and it features more electronics and riding aids than most riders would know what to do with, such as electronic suspension, riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, et cetera. But what makes it worthy of the Sport Production moniker?
The answer is the liberal amount of carbon fiber and billet aluminum features. The wheels, wings, mudguards, and heel guards are made from carbon fiber. The footpegs and steering stem are billet aluminum. And if you want more, other options included a carbon clutch cover, billet block-off plates, and more!
For 2021, the Panigale V4 SP is available in a unique Winter Test livery, comprising of matt black, and red and brushed aluminum details.
The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP starts at $37,000 USD / $42,995 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $37,000 USD / $42,995 CAD
- Key Features:
- Limited edition “Sport Production” Panigale V4
- Upgraded Öhlins front and rear suspension
- Extensive use of carbon fiber
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine
- Power: 214 HP
- Torque: 91.5 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 381 lbs (173 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm)
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine
|Power
|214 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|81 x 53.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® R 4-piston calipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder.
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l – 4.23 gallon (US)
|Color
|Ducati Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|24,5°
|Wheelbase
|1.469 mm (57,8 in)
|Trail
|Seat Height
|835 mm (32.9 in)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
