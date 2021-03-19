The Sport Production Ducati Panigale V4 SP

The Panigale V4 and V4 S models may not have received an update for the new year, but Ducati hasn’t been ideal. Instead, the Italian manufacturer has added a whole new Panigale model to the 2021 Ducati line-up. This is Ducati Panigale V4 SP, a numbered run of “Sport Production” designated V4s. It’s a premium product that’s full of top-level engineering and exciting lightweight parts—which is exactly what you expect from exotic Ducati motorcycles.

Essentially, the Panigale V4 SP shares the same DNA as the other Panigale models. For example, it has the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with 214 horsepower and 91.5 lb-ft of torque. The engine is the same, and it features more electronics and riding aids than most riders would know what to do with, such as electronic suspension, riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, et cetera. But what makes it worthy of the Sport Production moniker?

The answer is the liberal amount of carbon fiber and billet aluminum features. The wheels, wings, mudguards, and heel guards are made from carbon fiber. The footpegs and steering stem are billet aluminum. And if you want more, other options included a carbon clutch cover, billet block-off plates, and more!

For 2021, the Panigale V4 SP is available in a unique Winter Test livery, comprising of matt black, and red and brushed aluminum details.

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP starts at $37,000 USD / $42,995 CAD.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine Power 214 HP Bore x Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder. Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® R 4-piston calipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.23 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24,5° Wheelbase 1.469 mm (57,8 in) Trail Seat Height 835 mm (32.9 in) Dry Weight 173 kg (381 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Features

New Panigale v4 SP Thanks to its technical equipment, the new Panigale V4 SP is the ideal bike for the amateur who wants to hit the track and be fast immediately. The bike is easy to ride and requires little physical effort, regardless of your riding skills. The quality of the bike under braking is extraordinary, as is the lightness in going into the lean and the tendency to close the line. An amateur rider on the “SP” will be faster than if he were riding the more demanding “R” version.



"Winter test" Livery Essential and fascinating, the “Winter Test” livery that characterizes the bike is inspired by that of the Ducati Corse bikes used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships. The matt black of the fairings, combined with the matt black of the carbon of the rims and wings, contrasts with the bright red accents and the shine of the exposed brushed aluminum tank, giving a truly professional look to the bike.



Lighter chassis The new Panigale V4 SP also stands out for being equipped with contents derived from the Superleggera V4, such as the lightweight 5-spoke carbon wheels, the exclusive Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers and the Brembo front brake pump with MCS (Multiple Click System) and “remote adjusting” device. In addition: the steering head machined from billet which shows the progressive number of the bike and the adjustable rider footpegs in billet aluminum with carbon heel guards.



2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Photos

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Videos

