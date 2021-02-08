Unchanged For 2021: The Monster 821

The Monster 821 remains an option in the 2021 Ducati line-up in certain regions. In Europe, the Monster 821 doesn’t meet Euro5 emissions compliance regulations—hence the introduction of the new Monster. For the USA and Canada, those looking for an older Monster are in luck, as the 821 is available for another year. Though, this Italian-made motorcycle receives absolutely no updates for the new year.

This older Monster might be on the way out, but it has defined itself as one of the most formidable Ducati motorcycles made in recent years. It’s a reliable and versatile urban machine that excels on track, can weather every day humdrum commutes, and can even undertake the occasional long-haul journey.

Unlike the new Monster, the older Monster 821 still uses Ducati’s 821 cc 11-degree Testastretta twin-cylinder engine. Though it’s smaller in displacement, it still produces an impressive 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque, which doesn’t make much difference to the new Monster in terms of performance.

Other highlights include selectable riding modes, power modes, Bosch ABS, Ducati traction control, LED lighting, a TFT color display, and more.

For 2021, the new Monster 821 is available exclusively in Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 starts at $11,995 USD / $13,395 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 Ducati Monster 821 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 109 HP Bore x Stroke 88 x 67.5 mm (3.46 x 2.66 in) Compression Ratio 12.8:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1 system, Two lambda probes, Stainless steel muffler with aluminum end cap DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Tires Rear 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24,3° Wheelbase 1,480 mm (58.27 in) Trail 93.2 mm (3.67 in) Seat Height Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in) Dry Weight 180,5 kg (398 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Monster 821 Features

Design Iconic design

The volumes, silhouette, tank, and headlight characterize the design of the Monster 821 and remain true to the original lines of the bike born in 1993 while revisiting them with a modern flair. The iconic tank comes with a fastening hook, just like the first Monster. The new stealth version features new graphics and the windshield: elements that give the new Monster 821 a unique and unmistakable character.



Engine Testastretta 11° engine

Thanks to high maximum power and torque values, fluid delivery and a full torque curve at all speeds, the new Monster 821’s Testastretta 11° engine can guarantee performance and agility to the rider. The Monster 821 is also available for those with a restricted licence, as a version with 35 kW of regulated power.



Technology The pleasure of a safe ride

In perfect harmony with the road, the new Monster 821 is capable of conveying pleasant riding sensations, supported by advanced technology and the specially designed ergonomics of this model.



Maintenance Endless excitement

The advanced materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° engine allow for particularly long maintenance intervals and reduced running costs, calling for an oil change every 9,000 mi (15,000 km) or 12 months and valve clearance check (Desmo Service) every 18,000 mi (30,000 km).



