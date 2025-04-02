Buell Continues Toward Promised Deadlines with Super Cruiser, Honda Adopts Six-Year Warranty

In the week’s docket of to-do’s we have a plethora of powersports pieces recently revealed and hot off the press, including

Episode 1 of Ducati’s World Première 2026 begins tomorrow, unveiling the brand’s first motocross machine! Honda has just revealed a retro-stylin’ CB1000F concept that’s rumored to eventually be released for production. …Big Red has also just revealed a brilliant perk of being a European: A six-year warranty option for certain rider inclinations. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is on the move once again – and you still have time to join the festivities for a good cause! Buell’s Super Cruiser is officially finished the development stage; next stop, a debut – and this one has stayed right on track despite the bevy of prototype phases.

Team Red has been taking the gold lately, so let’s start with Bologna’s new motocross machine.

Ducati World Première 2026 Begins April 3rd!

A view of Ducati’s race-ready Desmo450 MX – and the inspiration for a new machine coming out tomorrow. Media sourced from Ducati.

New Series to Begin With a New Ducati Motocross Machine (Desmo450 MX)

Mark your calendars, Ducatisti! Team Red’s highly anticipated World Première 2026 is right around the corner, and Episode 1 is set to be the landing stage for the company’s very first motocross machine!

According to both Ducati’s official website (and their socials), the World Première 2026 will commence tomorrow, on April 3rd, at 7:00 am PST. This initial unveiling will be a landmark event, showcasing Ducati’s foray into a new segment with a motocross platform they’re taking straight from the dirt track herself.

By all accounts, Ducati’s current “Desmo450 MX” is the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team’s ride of choice for the Italian Motocross Pro Prestige MX1 Championship. Since we’re told the machine to be revealed tomorrow is a motocross machine dubbed the “Desmo450 MX,” one can only assume that Ducatisti around the world will be treated to a similar lineup of specs. As such, we’re guessing this will be a machine capable of power slightly under that of Ducati’s competition machine, which is rated at 1,158cc displacement of 168hp, with 93lb-ft of torque at a wet weight of 492 lb (223 kg).

Naturally, Ducati is expecting that the all-new Desmo450MX will pave the way for a complete range of off-road engines and motorcycles for the brand.

Stay tuned for more updates as Episode 1 of Ducati’s World Première 2026 drops tomorrow.

For more information on Ducati’s World Première 2026, be sure to check out Ducati’s dedicated website page on the subject:

New Rides: Honda Reveals All-New 2025 CB1000F

A view of the CB1000F concept that was revealed by Honda at the Osaka Motorcycle Show. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

The Ideal Blend of Retro Style and Modern Techy Bits

Just a week ago at the Osaka Motorcycle Show, Honda dropped a bombshell, revealing a big-bore beauty of a concept capable of both retro styling and modern tech updates. Even better, we now know that bike to soon enter production!

But first, a look at the bike in question.

The all-new 2025 CB1000F aims to strike that sweet spot of accessibility that modern riders continue to demand. Honda is clearly playing to both nostalgia and contemporary tastes with the CB1000F’s design, as this machine takes on the aggressive stance of a more modern streetfighter, right down to the exposed lightweight steel frame and the same 998cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine as the legendary CBR1000RR.

Despite the modern attentions, classic Honda CB design elements continue to dress the bike in the form of the muscular fuel tank, round LED headlight, and minimalist tail section.

Mid-mounted footpegs keep the rider in a neutral ergonomic equation, while power is anticipated to be tuned for strong mid-range torque, translating roughly 145hp and around 77lb-ft of torque.

For those wondering at the latter specs, we were gifted a window of understanding from the ever-incomparable findings of Ben Purvis over at CycleWorld:

“The CB1000 Hornet donates its entire chassis and engine package to the CB1000F Concept, which means there’s a steel twin-spar frame, dual-sided swingarm, and a 150-hp engine derived from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade motor. The dimensions and the suspension, including the same Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and adjustable monoshock, are all straight from the Hornet, which means the CB1000F is essentially a production-ready machine already. In fact, it’s so close to production that Honda’s stand at the Osaka Motorcycle Show where the bike was revealed also included two modified versions alongside the standard model: a blue Moriwaki model based on the company’s old endurance racers, complete with a braced, fabricated aluminum swingarm and oversize radiator reminiscent of those machines, and a garishly painted “Guccimaze” version made in association with Japanese fashion label Beams.” – Ben Purvis, “ Honda Unveils New CB1000F.” ( CycleWorld )

Riders will be pleased to know that this CB1000F concept is anticipated to also carry the following perks:

Six-speed gearbox with assist/slipper clutch

Multiple riding modes, including Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and a Quick Shifter.

A 5-inch TFT display

Seamless smartphone integration via Bluetooth

Fully adjustable Showa USD forks

Showa monoshock rear suspension system

Dual disc radial-mounted brakes with ABS

All told, the Honda CB1000F looks to be a well-rounded package, offering a compelling blend of style, performance, and technology – and we can’t wait for an update on when the thing will officially rol out to markets!

For more information on Honda’s new CB1000F, be sure to stay up to date via Honda’s website. In the meantime, here’s CycleWorld’s coverage with the rest of Purvis’s findings:

How to Take Advantage of Honda’s Extended Six-Year Warranty Option

A view of a mechanic working on a Honda bike. media sourced from Honda.

…If You are Connected to Honda Europe, That Is.

Should we be lucky, it’s VERY possible that Honda’s incubating CB1000F will soon be eligible for a new warranty program that could give owners some serious peace of mind…

…but only if you’re in the right area, and only for certain states of coverage in Europe.

According to MCN’s coverage – just posted today – Honda EU’s new extended warranty scheme offers coverage for up to six years, but there’s a catch: you’ve got to keep your bike serviced through authorized Honda dealerships.

This deal is purportedly open to road-registered Honda motorcycles only and allows extension of coverage past the standard two-year period… provided there was coverage in the first place. We should also clarify that the coverage is for “up to a maximum of 72 months from the date of first registration,” meaning that riders will only be eligible if they faithfully follow their official service and maintenance schedule.

Should you be considered for this perk, your Honda bike’s warranty will be extended in twelve-month increments (not all at once), and only as the bike is serviced and logged in the dealership’s Digital Service Record.

If you’re thinking the bevy of hoops to hurdle is not worth the bother, consider an additional benefit: While it’s tough to maintain this warranty benefit, the six-year warranty option IS transferable. Should a rider decide to sell their bike, the new owner gets the remaining coverage, thereby upping the ante for certain used Honda bikes in our good markets.

Clever.

We’re told that this six-year warranty offer is available at over 800 dealers in 14 mainland European countries, plus the United Kingdom… so if you’re in Europe and plan to stick with an authorized Honda service (and the residual servicing and maintenance schedule) for the foreseeable future, this extended warranty could be a valuable benefit to you.

For more information on Honda’s six-year warranty offer, check out Honda’s website coverage:

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Readies for 2025 Experience

A view of various riders riding for a cause with DGR. Media sourced from DGR.

Come Ride to Fight Cancer!

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has been making headlines across the world for year now; after all, there’s really no better way to raise money to fight cancer than by dressing dapper and footling about the local topography in the pursuit of stylish rides with suave and pomaded gentle-folk.

In commemoration of such bountiful times, we bring to your awareness this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR)! Get your tweed suits and classic bikes ready, because soon, riders around the good globe will be – like you – on a mission to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

DGR has brought, in total, 924 cities together across 104 countries. As of now, we’re looking at 27,703 riders having already registered, with an impressive $0.87 million USD already raised for the cause and a staggering 53.57 million USD raised since DGR’s inception in 2012.

In short, this movement could not possibly have grown to a more momentous experience for all involved, and we have founder Mark Hawwa to thank for beginning such a tradition.

According to the DGR website, Mark’s inspiration to start DGR struck when he saw a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle, looking sharp in his finest suit. This image sparked the idea of a themed ride as a unique way to connect niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising crucial funds to support the health of men in our lives.

Cool, eh?

Heads up, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is proudly supported by both Movember and Triumph Motorcycles. The latter, known for its classic and stylish motorcycles, often releases special DGR-themed machines to further celebrate and support the event’s charitable endeavors, so be sure to stay up to date and keep a weather eye out for news on that topic as we release pieces here.

Want to be a part of this worthy cause? Head over to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website to register, donate, and join the global effort to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health:

Buell’s Super Cruiser is Officially Done Development

A view of Buell’s Super Cruiser. Media sourced from Buell Motorcycles.

Final Prototype Revealed at Daytona Bike Week

Big news for Buell fans!

The development of Buell’s highly anticipated Super Cruiser is officially complete. We’re told that the brand’s final prototype was unveiled at Daytona Bike Week, showcasing the all-new dual-disc braking system and a new, full suspension system courtesy of FOX Factory.

To anybody wanting a refresher, Buell’s final prototype was revealed at Daytona Bike Week. Highlights of this final prototype included the above suspension and brakes – the latter being EBC rotors mated to Brembo calipers – as well as knowledge that certain Buell bikes currently come with the following list of perks:

Seats Carbon Silver Embroidery Red Embroidery Orange Embroidery

Black-out Kit Available for Hammerhead & 1190SX only

Öhlins Steering Stabilizer with 20 levels of adjustability

Quick-Shift kit Available in Standard or GP pattern

Race Exhaust Tip kit Programmed ECM included

Lower Pegs (1” drop)

We look forward to seeing the results from Daytona Bike Week and also look forward to seeing where Buell’s Super Cruiser and Super Touring will be next (hint: Arizona Bike Week)!

For more information on Buell’s Super Cruiser and other company movement, be sure to check out the brand’s news corner on their website: