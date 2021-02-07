Muscular Performance: The 2021 Ducati XDiavel S
The XDiavel S is one of the most popular motorcycles from Italian brand Ducati. It’s a top-of-the-line power cruiser that fuses the brand’s performance history into a more cruiser-focused ride. It’s unmistakeably Ducati but it also borrows some DNA from heavy-duty muscle cruisers. This fusion is what makes it one of the highlights of the 2021 Ducati line-up.
Like the base model XDiavel Dark, the XDiavel S draws power from Ducati’s Italian-made 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. It’s a twin-cylinder unit that produces an impressive 160 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of peak torque. It’s largely unchanged from last year, though Ducati is touting it as a new model, since the engine did get some tweaks to help it conform to new Euro5 emissions regulations.
In terms of technology, the XDiavel S doesn’t get any upgrades over last year. That’s no bad thing since it still boasts a comprehensive electronics suite, complete with Ducati power launch, cruise control, cornering ABS, and more. Other hardware also carries over from last year, including Brembo monobloc brakes and Pirelli tires.
For 2021, the XDiavel S is available in Thrilling Black with matt black and red trim, complemented with a grey frame and blacked-out wheels.
The 2021 Ducati XDiavel S starts at $24,695 USD / $27,895 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $24,695 USD / $27,895 CAD
- Key Features:
- 160 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine
- Ducati Power Launch Control
- Dragster performance
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
- Power: 160 HP
- Torque: 92.9 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)
- Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm)
Competitors
- Harley-Davidson FXDR 114
- Yamaha V-MAX
- Harley-Davidson VROD
2021 Ducati XDiavel S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
|Power
|160 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|106 mm x 71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Suspension Rear
|Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS.
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 l (4,75 US gal)
|Color
|Dark Stealth
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|30°
|Wheelbase
|1,615 mm (63.6 in)
|Trail
|130 mm (5,12 in)
|Seat Height
|755 mm (29.7 in)
|Dry Weight
|223 kg (492 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati XDiavel S Features
The Power of Opposites
XDiavel, the Ducati cruiser that combines the best of both worlds, is renewed, still remaining true to its philosophy.
The new XDiavel Dark comes in matte black to further enhance the strengths of the XDiavel. These strengths include the ability to combine exciting performance, sports bike power and refined electronics with the typical cruiser features: a long low and comfortable bike with advanced footpegs and a powerful torque even at low revs, but also top materials and finishes.
