The Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Is Back For Another Year

Similar to the Monster 821, the Monster 821 Stealth returns to the 2021 Ducati line-up for North America. With Euro5 regulations in place, this model is no longer available in Europe but will still be on sale in the United States and Canada for the moment. It’s not the only older Ducati motorcycle to soldier on for another year, but it’s probably the most aesthetically pleasing.

Designed as a more exclusive version of the standard Monster 821, the 821 Stealth is almost identical to the base model, though there are some key differences. The engine isn’t one of them. The Stealth model uses the same Italian-made 821cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, producing the same 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque. Other equipment also remains the same, including the adjustable front forks, Ducati electronics package, and Ducati’s own quick-shift technology.

The main difference is an exclusive “Stealth” livery with updated graphics and the addition of a small but effective front screen that gives the Monster 821 stealth a unique character.

For 2021, the new Monster 821 Stealth is available exclusively in a black “Stealth” color option, with light grey and red accents.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth starts at $12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD

$12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD Key Features: Exclusive “Stealth” livery Adjustable front suspension Ducati Quick Shift technology

Main Specs Engine: 821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine

821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power: 109 HP

109 HP Torque: 63 lbs-ft

63 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 398 lbs (180.5 kg)

398 lbs (180.5 kg) Seat Height: 30.1 in (785 mm) Competitors Triumph Street Triple R

Kawasaki Z900

BMW F 900 R

2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 109 HP Bore x Stroke 88 x 67.5 mm (3.46 x 2.66 in) Compression Ratio 12.8:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1 system, Two lambda probes, Stainless steel muffler with aluminum end cap DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24° Wheelbase 1,480 mm (58.27 in) Trail 93 mm (3.67 in) Seat Height Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in) Dry Weight 180,5 kg (398 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Features

Design Iconic design

The volumes, silhouette, tank, and headlight characterize the design of the Monster 821 and remain true to the original lines of the bike born in 1993 while revisiting them with a modern flair. The iconic tank comes with a fastening hook, just like the first Monster. The new stealth version features new graphics and the windshield: elements that give the new Monster 821 a unique and unmistakable character.



Engine Testastretta 11° engine

Thanks to high maximum power and torque values, fluid delivery and a full torque curve at all speeds, the new Monster 821’s Testastretta 11° engine can guarantee performance and agility to the rider. The Monster 821 is also available for those with a restricted licence, as a version with 35 kW of regulated power.



Technology The pleasure of a safe ride

In perfect harmony with the road, the new Monster 821 is capable of conveying pleasant riding sensations, supported by advanced technology and the specially designed ergonomics of this model.



Maintenance Endless excitement

The advanced materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° engine allow for particularly long maintenance intervals and reduced running costs, calling for an oil change every 9,000 mi (15,000 km) or 12 months and valve clearance check (Desmo Service) every 18,000 mi (30,000 km).



2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Photos

2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube