The Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Is Back For Another Year
Similar to the Monster 821, the Monster 821 Stealth returns to the 2021 Ducati line-up for North America. With Euro5 regulations in place, this model is no longer available in Europe but will still be on sale in the United States and Canada for the moment. It’s not the only older Ducati motorcycle to soldier on for another year, but it’s probably the most aesthetically pleasing.
Designed as a more exclusive version of the standard Monster 821, the 821 Stealth is almost identical to the base model, though there are some key differences. The engine isn’t one of them. The Stealth model uses the same Italian-made 821cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, producing the same 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque. Other equipment also remains the same, including the adjustable front forks, Ducati electronics package, and Ducati’s own quick-shift technology.
The main difference is an exclusive “Stealth” livery with updated graphics and the addition of a small but effective front screen that gives the Monster 821 stealth a unique character.
For 2021, the new Monster 821 Stealth is available exclusively in a black “Stealth” color option, with light grey and red accents.
The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth starts at $12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD
- Key Features:
- Exclusive “Stealth” livery
- Adjustable front suspension
- Ducati Quick Shift technology
Main Specs
- Engine: 821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
- Power: 109 HP
- Torque: 63 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 398 lbs (180.5 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.1 in (785 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Street Triple R
- Kawasaki Z900
- BMW F 900 R
2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|821 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
|Power
|109 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 x 67.5 mm (3.46 x 2.66 in)
|Compression Ratio
|12.8:1
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-1 system, Two lambda probes, Stainless steel muffler with aluminum end cap
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 43 mm usd fork
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminum double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 US gal)
|Color
|Ducati RED
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|24°
|Wheelbase
|1,480 mm (58.27 in)
|Trail
|93 mm (3.67 in)
|Seat Height
|Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in)
|Dry Weight
|180,5 kg (398 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Features
Design
The volumes, silhouette, tank, and headlight characterize the design of the Monster 821 and remain true to the original lines of the bike born in 1993 while revisiting them with a modern flair. The iconic tank comes with a fastening hook, just like the first Monster. The new stealth version features new graphics and the windshield: elements that give the new Monster 821 a unique and unmistakable character.
Engine
Thanks to high maximum power and torque values, fluid delivery and a full torque curve at all speeds, the new Monster 821’s Testastretta 11° engine can guarantee performance and agility to the rider. The Monster 821 is also available for those with a restricted licence, as a version with 35 kW of regulated power.
Technology
In perfect harmony with the road, the new Monster 821 is capable of conveying pleasant riding sensations, supported by advanced technology and the specially designed ergonomics of this model.
Maintenance
The advanced materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° engine allow for particularly long maintenance intervals and reduced running costs, calling for an oil change every 9,000 mi (15,000 km) or 12 months and valve clearance check (Desmo Service) every 18,000 mi (30,000 km).
