Introducing The Limited Edition 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

As a nice addition to the Scrambler fleet, there’s a new model in the 2021 Ducati line-up: the 2021 Ducati Desert Sled Fasthouse. This is a limited edition model that’s based on Ducati and Fasthouse’s Mint 400 Hooligan-class winning machine that took rider Jordan Graham to victory. Not only did this victory spawn a handsome-looking addition to the Scrambler line, but it also proved that these Ducati motorcycles are more than just fashion accessories: they are race-winning thoroughbred scramblers.

The Desert Sled Fasthouse uses the exact same powertrain that you’d find on the regular Desert Sled. That means it draws power from an Italian-made 803cc Desmodromic L-twin that produces 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. It also features the same standard equipment, with cornering ABS, LED lighting, and modern LCD instrumentation.

Other excellent features include black spoked wheels, a high front mudguard, an extended rear fender, a variable cross-section handlebar, a headlight grille, and a new anti-slip seat cover. Additional top-shelf components include adjustable Kayaba suspension, Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and a unique racing livery.

For 2021, the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is available in a unique Fasthouse livery that mimics the brand’s Mint 400 racing entries. This special livery features black and gray colors in a geometric pattern with Scrambler and Fasthouse logo, with a Ducati Red frame.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse starts from $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,295 USD / $14,195 CAD.

$12,295 USD / $14,195 CAD. Key Features: Limited edition plate Fasthouse livery Black spoked wheels

Main Specs Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine

803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine Power: 73 HP

73 HP Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft

48.8 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 425.5 lbs (193 kg)

425.5 lbs (193 kg) Seat Height: 33.9 in (860 mm) Competitors Triumph Street Scrambler

BMW R nineT Scrambler

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain; front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm fully adjustable usd forks Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19 Tires Rear Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color Black and Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length 2.200 mm (86,6 in) Max Width 940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors) Max height 1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.505 mm (59,3 in) Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 193 kg (425,5 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Features

Limited edition plate The frame is enriched by the aluminum plate that shows the serial number of the bike, which makes unique each one of the 800 units to be produced.



Brand new seat Brand new dedicated seat with ant-slip cover that guarantees a comfortable riding position in all situations.



Frame The steel tube trellis frame of the new Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is in Ducati Red.



Fasthouse livery The livery reproduces the design of the bikes that competed in the Mint 400. Black and gray combined in a geometric design on the tank with the Scrambler and Fasthouse logos.



Black spoked wheels The new Scrambler Ducati Fasthouse is equipped with black spoked wheels. 19’’ at the front and 17’’ at the rear and feature Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR tires.



Off-road attitude High front mudguard. Extended rear fender. High plate holder. Variable cross-section handlebar. Adjustable Kayaba Suspensions with 1,18 inch (46mm) fork and 7.87 inch (200 mm) excursion.



