Introducing The Limited Edition 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse
Contents
As a nice addition to the Scrambler fleet, there’s a new model in the 2021 Ducati line-up: the 2021 Ducati Desert Sled Fasthouse. This is a limited edition model that’s based on Ducati and Fasthouse’s Mint 400 Hooligan-class winning machine that took rider Jordan Graham to victory. Not only did this victory spawn a handsome-looking addition to the Scrambler line, but it also proved that these Ducati motorcycles are more than just fashion accessories: they are race-winning thoroughbred scramblers.
The Desert Sled Fasthouse uses the exact same powertrain that you’d find on the regular Desert Sled. That means it draws power from an Italian-made 803cc Desmodromic L-twin that produces 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. It also features the same standard equipment, with cornering ABS, LED lighting, and modern LCD instrumentation.
Other excellent features include black spoked wheels, a high front mudguard, an extended rear fender, a variable cross-section handlebar, a headlight grille, and a new anti-slip seat cover. Additional top-shelf components include adjustable Kayaba suspension, Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and a unique racing livery.
For 2021, the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is available in a unique Fasthouse livery that mimics the brand’s Mint 400 racing entries. This special livery features black and gray colors in a geometric pattern with Scrambler and Fasthouse logo, with a Ducati Red frame.
The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse starts from $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,295 USD / $14,195 CAD.
- Key Features:
- Limited edition plate
- Fasthouse livery
- Black spoked wheels
Main Specs
- Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
- Power: 73 HP
- Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 425.5 lbs (193 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.9 in (860 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Street Scrambler
- BMW R nineT Scrambler
- Moto Guzzi V85 TT
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 speed
|Final Drive
|Chain; front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm fully adjustable usd forks
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|Black and Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|2.200 mm (86,6 in)
|Max Width
|940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors)
|Max height
|1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.505 mm (59,3 in)
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|193 kg (425,5 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
No Comment