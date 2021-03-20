Introducing The Limited Edition 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

As a nice addition to the Scrambler fleet, there’s a new model in the 2021 Ducati line-up: the 2021 Ducati Desert Sled Fasthouse. This is a limited edition model that’s based on Ducati and Fasthouse’s Mint 400 Hooligan-class winning machine that took rider Jordan Graham to victory. Not only did this victory spawn a handsome-looking addition to the Scrambler line, but it also proved that these Ducati motorcycles are more than just fashion accessories: they are race-winning thoroughbred scramblers.

The Desert Sled Fasthouse uses the exact same powertrain that you’d find on the regular Desert Sled. That means it draws power from an Italian-made 803cc Desmodromic L-twin that produces 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. It also features the same standard equipment, with cornering ABS, LED lighting, and modern LCD instrumentation.

Other excellent features include black spoked wheels, a high front mudguard, an extended rear fender, a variable cross-section handlebar, a headlight grille, and a new anti-slip seat cover. Additional top-shelf components include adjustable Kayaba suspension, Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and a unique racing livery.

For 2021, the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is available in a unique Fasthouse livery that mimics the brand’s Mint 400 racing entries. This special livery features black and gray colors in a geometric pattern with Scrambler and Fasthouse logo, with a Ducati Red frame.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse starts from $11,995 USD / $13,795 CAD

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $12,295 USD / $14,195 CAD.
  • Key Features:
    • Limited edition plate
    • Fasthouse livery
    • Black spoked wheels

Main Specs

  • Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
  • Power: 73 HP
  • Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft
  • Dry Weight: 425.5 lbs (193 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.9 in (860 mm)

Competitors

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Power 73 HP
Bore x Stroke 88 x 66 mm
Compression Ratio 11:1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
Starter Electric
Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Transmission 6 speed
Final Drive Chain; front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 46mm fully adjustable usd forks
Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
Tires Front Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19
Tires Rear
Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17
Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
Color  Black and Gray

ELECTRICAL
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Max Length 2.200 mm (86,6 in)
Max Width 940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors)
Max height 1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir)
Wheelbase 1.505 mm (59,3 in)
Trail 112 mm (4,4 in)
Seat Height 860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory
Dry Weight 193 kg (425,5 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Features

Limited edition plate

The frame is enriched by the aluminum plate that shows the serial number of the bike, which makes unique each one of the 800 units to be produced.

Brand new seat

Brand new dedicated seat with ant-slip cover that guarantees a comfortable riding position in all situations.

Frame

The steel tube trellis frame of the new Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is in Ducati Red.

Fasthouse livery

The livery reproduces the design of the bikes that competed in the Mint 400. Black and gray combined in a geometric design on the tank with the Scrambler and Fasthouse logos.

Black spoked wheels

The new Scrambler Ducati Fasthouse is equipped with black spoked wheels. 19’’ at the front and 17’’ at the rear and feature Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR tires.

Off-road attitude

High front mudguard. Extended rear fender. High plate holder. Variable cross-section handlebar. Adjustable Kayaba Suspensions with 1,18 inch (46mm) fork and 7.87 inch (200 mm) excursion.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Photos

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Videos

