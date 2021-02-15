Introducing The Brand New Ducati Monster
Contents
The Monster is one of the most recognizable models ever produced by Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Ever since the Monster was first introduced in 1993 it has been a core Ducati model. The 2021 Ducati line-up features an all-new model that has been redesigned from the ground-up, taking design cues from the original Monster.
Over the years, the Monster has seen numerous evolutions. However, this is the most significant redesign to date. Though it’s had a radical make-over, it still retains the classic spirit and character that we often associate with Ducati motorcycles. For example, it’s still powered by a 937 cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, however, it’s had a few upgrades that now allow it to produce 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque.
The frame has also been redesigned completely, taking engineering cues from Ducati’s racing division. It’s a lightweight unit made of aluminum, with a slim and narrow design for improved agility. Though it has racing DNA, the new Monster is a great all- ‘rounder, which offers sports performance, everyday rideability, and a comfortable ride experience.
For 2021, the new Monster is available in three color options: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, and Dark Stealth.
The 2021 Ducati Monster starts at $11,895 USD / $13,495 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Monster in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,895 USD / $13,495 CAD
- Key Features:
- Ducati Power Launch
- Ducati Quick Shift
- Full LED lighting system as standard
Main Specs
- Engine: 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
- Power: 111 HP
- Torque: 69 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 366 lbs (166 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.3 in (820 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Street Triple R
- Kawasaki Z900
- BMW F 900 R
2021 Ducati Monster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
|Power
|111 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|94 mm x 67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13,3:1
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system.
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Pre-muffler and twin muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes.
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control.
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 43 mm usd fork
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminum double-sided swingarm.
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M4.32 monobloc 4-piston calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS.
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 245 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS.
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14 l (3.7 US gal)
|Color
|Ducati RED
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|24°
|Wheelbase
|1,474 mm (58.0 in)
|Trail
|93 mm (3.7 in)
|Seat Height
|820 mm (32.3 in)
|Dry Weight
|166 kg (366 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months, unlimited mileage.
|Extension
2021 Ducati Monster Features
Lightweight
Lightweight: the Superbike-derived frame with aluminum front frame helps to keep the weight down to just 36 lb dry.
And lightness is a key ingredient for an easy, maneuvrable, fast and above all fun bike.
Compactness
Essential
Design characterized by simple and clean lines. An engine, a saddle, a tank and a handlebar. There is only what you need to drive and have fun, nothing more.
Sporty and Fun
The Monster is powered by the Testastretta 11° 937 cc twin cylinder L-shaped engine, with desmodromic distribution. Compared to the previous 821 it increases displacement, power, torque and decreases weight by 5.3 lbs (2.4 kg) to contribute to the lightness of the bike and offer better rideability. It now delivers 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 7 lb-ft (9.5 Nm) delivered at just 6,500 rpm, proving to be efficient and reactive in throttle response.
No Comment