Race-bred Perfection: The Ducati Panigale V4 R

Another model in the 2021 Ducati line-up that goes without an update for the new year is the Panigale V4 R. This is the top-level Panigale V4 model, surpassing the V4, V4 S, and even the impressive V4 SP. It’s a fast and exotic Italian-made sportbike, with classic Ducati aerodynamics, a powerful engine, and unrivaled sports performance. It also has a terrifyingly high price tag too.

The heart of this fearsome Ducati motorcycle is a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. It has a smaller displacement than its stablemates, but it has more power. In fact, in stock from the Panigale V4 R produces a mammoth 221 horsepower, with 83 lb-ft of torque. But that’s only half of the story. With Ducati’s race kit installed, that power output soars to 234 horsepower with the overall weight of the bike dropping to 165.5 kg (364.9 lbs), giving the Ducati Panigale V4 R a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41!

Standard equipment for the Panigale V4 R includes cornering ABS, advanced traction control, wheelie control, slide control, engine brake control, ride modes, power modes, and more. Other top features include Öhlins event-based, semi-active suspension, Brembo brakes, and a liberal splash of carbon fiber.

For 2021, the Panigale V4 R is available in Ducati’s R livery, featuring Ducati Red and brushed aluminum.

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R starts at $40,000 USD / $47,995 CAD.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 998 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Power 221 HP Bore x Stroke 81 x 48.4 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies with aerodynamic valves. Variable length intake system Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NPX pressurized fork with TiN treatment. Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm. Adjustable pivot position +/- 3 mm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston calipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.23 gallon (US) Color R Livery ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24,5° Wheelbase 1.471mm (57,9 in) Trail Seat Height 830 mm (32.7 in) Dry Weight 172 kg (379 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R Features

Ready to get on track The new Panigale V4 R is a race bike approved for road use and is the technical starting point from which the official Ducati Superbike models derive from and will compete in the 2019 racing season.



Top performance The Desmosedici Stradale R is a more responsive engine that allows reaching the red area of the rev counter at 16,000 rpm (16,500 rpm in sixth gear) to ensure a greater sprint. This results in 221 HP (162 kW) that react immediately to the throttle inputs, delivered at 15,250 rpm (values referring to EU type-approval), 2,250 extra rpm with respect to the V4 of 1,103 cc. Impressive figures for a 998 cu. cm engine, that becomes even more amazing by fitting the full-racing exhaust Ducati Performance by Akrapovič, bringing the maximum power to 234 HP (174 kW) at 15,500 rpm.



Racing aerodynamics The aerodynamic package of the new Panigale V4 R includes: protective windscreen, headlight fairing, and side fairings to reduce aerodynamic resistance, air extractors to reduce operating temperatures in heavy-duty racing use, and the GP16-derived carbon fiber aerodynamic appendices that increase stability in all riding phases, reduce the intervention of electronic controls and increase rider confidence, who tends to keep the throttle open for a longer time and brake late into the curve.



Design for performance The Front Frame of the new Panigale V4R, developed in collaboration with the engineers of Ducati Corse, is optimized for racing use with fully mechanical Öhlins steering damper and suspensions, including the new pressurized front fork and the swinging arm with four-way adjustable pin.



Cutting-edge technology The new Panigale V4 R is equipped with the latest generation electronic package, that manages all riding phases, based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform by Bosch (6D IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit). The Pit Limiter makes its debut on the bike, limiting its speed when riding in the pit lane.



