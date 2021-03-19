Race-bred Perfection: The Ducati Panigale V4 R
Another model in the 2021 Ducati line-up that goes without an update for the new year is the Panigale V4 R. This is the top-level Panigale V4 model, surpassing the V4, V4 S, and even the impressive V4 SP. It’s a fast and exotic Italian-made sportbike, with classic Ducati aerodynamics, a powerful engine, and unrivaled sports performance. It also has a terrifyingly high price tag too.
The heart of this fearsome Ducati motorcycle is a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. It has a smaller displacement than its stablemates, but it has more power. In fact, in stock from the Panigale V4 R produces a mammoth 221 horsepower, with 83 lb-ft of torque. But that’s only half of the story. With Ducati’s race kit installed, that power output soars to 234 horsepower with the overall weight of the bike dropping to 165.5 kg (364.9 lbs), giving the Ducati Panigale V4 R a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41!
Standard equipment for the Panigale V4 R includes cornering ABS, advanced traction control, wheelie control, slide control, engine brake control, ride modes, power modes, and more. Other top features include Öhlins event-based, semi-active suspension, Brembo brakes, and a liberal splash of carbon fiber.
For 2021, the Panigale V4 R is available in Ducati’s R livery, featuring Ducati Red and brushed aluminum.
The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R starts at $40,000 USD / $47,995 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $40,000 USD / $47,995 CAD
- Key Features:
- Immensely powerful 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine
- Optional state-of-the-art race kit
- Power output of 234 HP with Akrapovic exhaust installed
Main Specs
- Engine: 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine
- Power: 221 HP
- Torque: 83 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 379 lbs (172 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki H2
- Aprilia RSV4 FW
- MV Agusta F4
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|998 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
|Power
|221 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|81 x 48.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies with aerodynamic valves. Variable length intake system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NPX pressurized fork with TiN treatment.
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm. Adjustable pivot position +/- 3 mm
|Brakes Front
|2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston calipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l – 4.23 gallon (US)
|Color
|R Livery
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|24,5°
|Wheelbase
|1.471mm (57,9 in)
|Trail
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.7 in)
|Dry Weight
|172 kg (379 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
