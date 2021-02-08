The Monster 1200 S Is Back Again For 2021 – In North America

Similar to the base model Monster 1200, the Monster 1200 S is also available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up. These models are only available in regions that aren’t required to follow European emissions directives. So, for riders in the United States and Canada who want another chance at buying the top-spec, heavy-weight Monster, now’s the time to buy this legendary Ducati motorcycle.

Like the other rollover models from the Italian manufacturer, the Monster 1200 S receives no updates for the new year. But that’s not bad news. The Monster 1200 S is still an up-to-date motorcycle with plenty of exciting equipment. The engine remains the same, with power being provided by the usual 1,198cc liquid-cooled Testastretta twin-cylinder engine that delivers 147 horses and 91 lb-ft of peak torque.

What elevates the S model over the regular 1200 is the addition of fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, an advanced racing brake system, 3-spoke Y-rims, carbon fiber parts, and an LED DRL. Aside from those additions, the Ducati Monster 1200 S is the same as the base model, but with a new exclusive color option.

For 2021, the new Monster 1200 S is available in two color options: the new Black on Black sports livery or classic Ducati Red.

The 2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S starts at $17,595 USD / $20,195 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,595 USD / $20,195 CAD

$17,595 USD / $20,195 CAD Key Features: Fully adjustable Öhlins suspension Advanced race braking system Carbon fiber parts

Main Specs Engine: 1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine

1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power: 147 HP

147 HP Torque: 91 lbs-ft

91 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 408 lbs (185 kg)

408 lbs (185 kg) Seat Height: 31.3 in (795 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Super Duke R

BMW S 1000 R

Triumph Speed Triple RS

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,198 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 147 HP Bore x Stroke 106 x 67.9 mm (4.17 x 2.67 in) Compression Ratio 13,0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, full Ride-by-Wire system, equivalent diameter 56 oval throttle bodies Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, twin stainless steel mufflers with aluminum covers and end caps DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15; Rear sprocket Z41 CHASSIS Suspension Front 48 mm Öhlins fully adjustable USD fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with Öhlins fully adjustable monoshock, aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Evo M50 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper, with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 190/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 23,3° Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.46 in) Trail Seat Height Adjustable 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in) Dry Weight 187 kg (412 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S Features

Design Always contemporary

The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable. In the S version, the new Black on Black color with matte and glossy black elements, enhances its sporty lines and character.



Performance 100% Monster

The engine powerful and full-bodied at every speed, the compact dimensions, the agile chassis and the world-class electronic equipment including Riding Modes, DTC, DWC, Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift up/down, as standard on the S version, guarantee maximum riding enjoyment and, at the same time, maximum security.



Safety Adapt it to your riding style

The pre-set Riding Modes allow the rider to optimize bike behaviour depending on riding style. Each of the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), is programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system and on the ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control intervention levels.



Maintenance Endless excitement

The cutting-edge materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° DS ensure particularly long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km or 12 months and valve clearance check every 30,000 km, the values are of absolute reference for its category.



