Ducati’s Premium Sports Tourer: The Multistrada V4 S Sport

The Multistrada V4 S Sport is a sophisticated sport touring motorcycle from Italian manufacturer, Ducati. It’s the top of the range Multistrada model in the 2021 Ducati line-up, and one of the most exciting Ducati motorcycles of the year. Like the Multistrada V4 S is an evolution of the base model Multistrada V4, the Multistrada V4 S takes everything from the other models, but brings something extra to the table.

Technologically, the Multistrada V4 S is more-or-less the same as the S model. It features the same all-new 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque, the same Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution system, and all of the same riding aids and electronics too.

The most significant differences between the Multistrada V4 S Sport and the Multistrada V4 S include the abundance of carbon fiber parts, notably the mudguard, and the addition of a very high-tech exhaust system. It’s an Akrapovic unit made from carbon fiber and titanium. Arguably, the most obvious difference is the different livery and color options.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 S Sport is available with a special sports livery that uses Ducati Red, with white and black accents. Unlike the S model, it’s only available with alloy rims.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport starts at $26,095 USD / $28,795 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport in one place.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $26,095 USD / $28,795 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Brand new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine
    • Ducati Skyhook Suspension
    • Carbon and titanium Akrapovic exhaust

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine
  • Power:  170 HP
  • Torque: 92 lbs-ft
  • Dry Weight: 478 lbs (217 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm)

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine
Power 170 HP
Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm
Compression Ratio 14.0:1
Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
Starter Electric
Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension
Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm
Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS
Brakes Rear  Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS
Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19
Tires Rear
Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal)
Color Ducati RED

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Overall Width
Rake 24.5°
Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in)
Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in)
Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in)
Kerb Weight 242 kg (533 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage
Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Features

HEADLIGHT

DRL headlight
The new full LED headlamp with Cornering Light system defines the unmistakably Ducati style of the new Multistrada V4.

Flyline

Wind-shaped curves
Aerodynamics shapes the new design of the Multistrada V4 both to increase stability and to ensure thermal and aerodynamic comfort in all riding conditions.

Ergonomics

Welcoming shape
Like every Ducati, the Multistrada V4 is modeled around the rider, to instill the feeling of greater control and riding pleasure.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Videos

