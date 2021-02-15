Ducati’s Premium Sports Tourer: The Multistrada V4 S Sport

The Multistrada V4 S Sport is a sophisticated sport touring motorcycle from Italian manufacturer, Ducati. It’s the top of the range Multistrada model in the 2021 Ducati line-up, and one of the most exciting Ducati motorcycles of the year. Like the Multistrada V4 S is an evolution of the base model Multistrada V4, the Multistrada V4 S takes everything from the other models, but brings something extra to the table.

Technologically, the Multistrada V4 S is more-or-less the same as the S model. It features the same all-new 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque, the same Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution system, and all of the same riding aids and electronics too.

The most significant differences between the Multistrada V4 S Sport and the Multistrada V4 S include the abundance of carbon fiber parts, notably the mudguard, and the addition of a very high-tech exhaust system. It’s an Akrapovic unit made from carbon fiber and titanium. Arguably, the most obvious difference is the different livery and color options.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 S Sport is available with a special sports livery that uses Ducati Red, with white and black accents. Unlike the S model, it’s only available with alloy rims.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport starts at $26,095 USD / $28,795 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport in one place.

Model Overview

Price: $26,095 USD / $28,795 CAD

Key Features: Brand new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine Ducati Skyhook Suspension Carbon and titanium Akrapovic exhaust

Main Specs Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine

1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power: 170 HP

170 HP Torque: 92 lbs-ft

92 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 478 lbs (217 kg)

478 lbs (217 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS

Triumph Tiger 1200 XC and XR

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power 170 HP Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24.5° Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in) Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in) Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) Kerb Weight 242 kg (533 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport Features

HEADLIGHT DRL headlight

The new full LED headlamp with Cornering Light system defines the unmistakably Ducati style of the new Multistrada V4.



Flyline Wind-shaped curves

Aerodynamics shapes the new design of the Multistrada V4 both to increase stability and to ensure thermal and aerodynamic comfort in all riding conditions.



Ergonomics Welcoming shape

Like every Ducati, the Multistrada V4 is modeled around the rider, to instill the feeling of greater control and riding pleasure.



