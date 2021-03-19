The Perfect Blend Of Performance and Practicality: The Supersport 950 / 950 S
Contents
The Ducati Supersport 950 is once again available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up, but with no noticeable upgrades over last year. It still remains as a strong entry-level Ducati motorcycle that offers serious sports performance but in a more restrained and compact package than the class-leading V4 machines.
For 2021, the Supersport 950 is available in two flavors: the Supersport 950 and the Supersport 950 S. Both models share the same Italian-made 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine. The power is rated at 110 horsepower, with 69 lb-ft of peak torque available. Both models also share the same riding aids and electronics, including selectable riding modes, power modes, advanced cornering ABS, traction control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and more.
The most significant difference between the models is the suspension. The standard Supersport 950 uses Marzocchi forks and a Sachs shock, while the 950 S uses fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension at the front and rear. The 950 S also benefits from a passenger seat cowl.
For 2021, the Supersport 950 is available in Ducati Red. The higher-spec Supersport 950 S is available in a choice of Ducati Red or an exclusive Arctic White color scheme.
The 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 starts at $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD
- Key Features:
- Powerful 937cc Testastretta engine
- The latest evolution of the Ducati trellis frame
- Elegant single-sided aluminum swingarm
Main Specs
- Engine: 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine
- Power: 110 HP
- Torque: 69 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 405 lbs (184 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.9 in (810 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
- Triumph Street Triple RS
- Suzuki GSX-S1000F
2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine
|Power
|110 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|94 x 67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12,6± 0.5 :1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, Æ 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride-by-Wire.
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Twin aluminum mufflers.
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Fully adjustable Æ 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm.
|Brakes Front
|2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS. Self bleeding master cylinder.
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l – 4.2 gallon (US)
|Color
|Ducati Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|24°
|Wheelbase
|1.478 mm (58.3 in)
|Trail
|Seat Height
|810 mm (31.9 in)
|Dry Weight
|184 kg (405 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Features
Design
The new SuperSport 950, thanks to new fairings, becomes more sporty and shapely with a strong reference to the Panigale V4 with a new full-LED headlight and side air vents.
No Comment