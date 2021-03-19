The Perfect Blend Of Performance and Practicality: The Supersport 950 / 950 S

The Ducati Supersport 950 is once again available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up, but with no noticeable upgrades over last year. It still remains as a strong entry-level Ducati motorcycle that offers serious sports performance but in a more restrained and compact package than the class-leading V4 machines.

For 2021, the Supersport 950 is available in two flavors: the Supersport 950 and the Supersport 950 S. Both models share the same Italian-made 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine. The power is rated at 110 horsepower, with 69 lb-ft of peak torque available. Both models also share the same riding aids and electronics, including selectable riding modes, power modes, advanced cornering ABS, traction control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and more.

The most significant difference between the models is the suspension. The standard Supersport 950 uses Marzocchi forks and a Sachs shock, while the 950 S uses fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension at the front and rear. The 950 S also benefits from a passenger seat cowl.

For 2021, the Supersport 950 is available in Ducati Red. The higher-spec Supersport 950 S is available in a choice of Ducati Red or an exclusive Arctic White color scheme.

The 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 starts at $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD

$13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD Key Features: Powerful 937cc Testastretta engine The latest evolution of the Ducati trellis frame Elegant single-sided aluminum swingarm

Main Specs Engine: 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine

937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine Power: 110 HP

110 HP Torque: 69 lbs-ft

69 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 405 lbs (184 kg)

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine Power 110 HP Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12,6± 0.5 :1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Æ 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride-by-Wire. Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Twin aluminum mufflers. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO. Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Æ 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS. Self bleeding master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.2 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24° Wheelbase 1.478 mm (58.3 in) Trail Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in) Dry Weight 184 kg (405 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Features

Design The strengths of the Ducati sports bike intended for the road have always been their dynamic style, visual compactness, elegant lines and proportions typical of Panigale sports bikes. The new SuperSport 950, thanks to new fairings, becomes more sporty and shapely with a strong reference to the Panigale V4 with a new full-LED headlight and side air vents.



A sharp light signature The aesthetic link between the SuperSport 950 and the Panigale V4 is even more accentuated in this new version. The full-LED headlamp equipped with DRL immediately recalls the sharp light signature of the Panigale V4, while the fairings have been specially redesigned to highlight the sportiness of the bike and the fluidity of its forms.



New fairings The side view of the SuperSport 950 is marked by air vents reminiscent of the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models. The lower fairing now extends to the side silencer, hiding the mechanical components and visually recalling the track bikes.



New windshield The windshield of the SuperSport 950 is low to create a streamlined and dynamic line, centrally connected to the tank bringing the body color into the cockpit, with a modern design that houses the new full-TFT color dashboard. Aerodynamic protection is guaranteed by a sporty cut Plexiglas that is height adjustable in two positions.



2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Photos

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 / 950 S Videos

