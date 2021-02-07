Introducing The New Ducati XDiavel Dark
The XDiavel Dark is the latest addition to the 2021 Ducati line-up. This new model replaces the outgoing base XDiavel model and gives it a darker character. Instead of being a normal XDiavel, it’s a blacked-out sport-focused machine designed to prove that cruisers can also deliver impressive performance too. And for those wondering what the difference between the Diavel and XDiavel is, it’s exactly that: the XDiavel is built with performance in mind.
The power train is almost identical to the regular Diavel. It features an Italian-made 1262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 engine, which produces 160 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of peak torque, and the bodywork is also similar, with both bikes enjoying classic Ducati lines and design language. Multiple ride modes, power modes, traction control, adjustable suspension, power launch, electronic cruise control, and cornering ABS are also included.
The XDiavel Dark receives a new exhaust for 2021 too, with a new layout that matches the model’s lines and nature.
For 2021, the XDiavel Dark is available in a dark color scheme, with Dark Stealth coloring, Carbon Black features and matte black wheels.
The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark starts at $19,995 USD / $22,295 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $19,995 USD / $22,295 CAD
- Key Features:
- 160 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine
- Ducati Power Launch Control
- Dragster performance
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
- Power: 160 HP
- Torque: 92.9 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)
- Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm)
2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
|Power
|160 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|106 mm x 71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Suspension Rear
|Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS.
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 l (4,75 US gal)
|Color
|Dark Stealth
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|30°
|Wheelbase
|1,615 mm (63.6 in)
|Trail
|130 mm (5,12 in)
|Seat Height
|755 mm (29.7 in)
|Dry Weight
|221 kg (487 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Features
The Power of Opposites
XDiavel, the Ducati cruiser that combines the best of both worlds, is renewed, still remaining true to its philosophy.
The new XDiavel Dark comes in matte black to further enhance the strengths of the XDiavel. These strengths include the ability to combine exciting performance, sports bike power and refined electronics with the typical cruiser features: a long low and comfortable bike with advanced footpegs and a powerful torque even at low revs, but also top materials and finishes.
