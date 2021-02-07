Introducing The New Ducati XDiavel Dark

The XDiavel Dark is the latest addition to the 2021 Ducati line-up. This new model replaces the outgoing base XDiavel model and gives it a darker character. Instead of being a normal XDiavel, it’s a blacked-out sport-focused machine designed to prove that cruisers can also deliver impressive performance too. And for those wondering what the difference between the Diavel and XDiavel is, it’s exactly that: the XDiavel is built with performance in mind.

The power train is almost identical to the regular Diavel. It features an Italian-made 1262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 engine, which produces 160 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of peak torque, and the bodywork is also similar, with both bikes enjoying classic Ducati lines and design language. Multiple ride modes, power modes, traction control, adjustable suspension, power launch, electronic cruise control, and cornering ABS are also included.

The XDiavel Dark receives a new exhaust for 2021 too, with a new layout that matches the model’s lines and nature.

For 2021, the XDiavel Dark is available in a dark color scheme, with Dark Stealth coloring, Carbon Black features and matte black wheels.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark starts at $19,995 USD / $22,295 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $19,995 USD / $22,295 CAD

$19,995 USD / $22,295 CAD Key Features: 160 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine Ducati Power Launch Control Dragster performance

Main Specs Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine

1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power: 160 HP

160 HP Torque: 92.9 lbs-ft

92.9 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)

487 lbs (221 kg) Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

Yamaha V-MAX

Harley-Davidson VROD

2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power 160 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80 CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS. Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 l (4,75 US gal) Color Dark Stealth ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 30° Wheelbase 1,615 mm (63.6 in) Trail 130 mm (5,12 in) Seat Height 755 mm (29.7 in) Dry Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Features

The Power of Opposites Ducati renews the XDiavel range by introducing the new version for 2021: the XDiavel Dark. XDiavel, the Ducati cruiser that combines the best of both worlds, is renewed, still remaining true to its philosophy. The new XDiavel Dark comes in matte black to further enhance the strengths of the XDiavel. These strengths include the ability to combine exciting performance, sports bike power and refined electronics with the typical cruiser features: a long low and comfortable bike with advanced footpegs and a powerful torque even at low revs, but also top materials and finishes.



Ergonomics The new XDiavel offers a relaxed riding position, characterized by a low seat and advanced footpegs. There are many possible riding position settings and the extensive catalogue of accessories allow all riders to adapt the bike to their riding style and shape.



Riding pleasure You can tell it is a Ducati at the first corner: the way it leans, its technical content, its cutting-edge electronic package and high performance guarantee an unforgettable riding experience. The wide handlebar and advanced footpegs of the new XDiavel, on the other hand, offer riding ergonomics that allow a relaxed and comfortable ride at any speed.



Engine For the entire XDiavel 2021 range, the Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine has an updated silencer layout, with a new design that further enhances the bike’s lines and new engine calibration. As a result, the XDiavel delivers a maximum power output of 152 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 92.9 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm.



Equipment The standard equipment of the XDiavel is extensive and includes: Bosch inertial platform (IMU), ABS Cornering and Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Power Launch, and full-LED lighting system.



2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Photos

2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark Videos

