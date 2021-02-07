The Exclusive Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
Contents
Built in partnership between two legendary Italian manufacturers, Lamborghini and Ducati, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a special edition motorcycle like no other, and the crowning jewel in the 2021 Ducati line-up. Limited to just 630 units, this Diavel 1260 is the only Ducati motorcycle out there that shares DNA with a Lamborghini. If you like the design of the Lamborghini Sian FKP-37, then this is the Diavel for you.
In terms of performance, the Lamborghini-inspired Diavel 1260 does not pack any extra heat. It still uses the same Testastretta 1262 twin-cylinder engine found on the other Diavel models that produces 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of peak torque. While it doesn’t have any additional performance, it does feature a whole host of subtle Lamborghini-esque design elements.
The most noticeable of these include the Diavel’s forged rims, subtly embossed seat, and carbon fiber additions. Lastly, there’s the special edition livery and color scheme, which uses “Gea Green” and “Electrum Gold” like the Sian. Of course, the most significant difference between this special edition model and the other two is the exclusive nature…and matching price tag.
For 2021, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is available in Green Gea with Electrum Gold.
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini starts at $31,995 USD / $34,990 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $31,995 USD / $34,990 CAD
- Key Features:
- 157 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine
- Limited to 630 models
- Exclusive Lamborghini-inspired design
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
- Power: 159 HP
- Torque: 95 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.7 in (780 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Rocket 3
- Yamaha V-MAX
- Harley-Davidson FXDR 114
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
|Power
|116 kW (157 hp) @ 9,250 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|106 mm x 71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.0:1
|Fuel System
|Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system.
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel pipes and single muffler with twin tail pipes, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes.
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 48 mm Öhlins adjustable usd fork, TiN treatment.
|Suspension Rear
|Öhlins fully adjustable monoshock, Aluminum casted single-sided swingarm.
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M50 callipers, PR16/19 radial master cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo.
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 l (4.5 US Gal)**** 16 l (4.2 US Gal) for US/Canada/Mexico version
|Color
|Gea Green, Electrum Gold
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|27°
|Wheelbase
|1,600 mm (63.0 in)
|Trail
|120 mm (4.7 in)
|Seat Height
|780 mm (30.7 in)
|Kerb Weight
|246 kg (542 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Features
Limited and numbered edition of 630 units
Unconventional, unique, unmistakable. The Diavel is the model in the Ducati range able to amaze enthusiasts with its personality, with the road behaviour of a naked sport thanks to a thoroughbred sports engine and with its design, which has made it an icon of style and ‘Made in Italy’ and for which it has received prestigious international recognition such as the ‘Red Dot Award’ and ‘Good Design Award’.
Details that make the difference
Design
First of all, the forged wheels, light and with a new design, which explicitly recall those of the car, but also the air intakes and radiator covers, made of carbon fiber, and designed by superimposing floating elements on the main structure of the bike.
Testastretta DVT Engine
High performance at maximum comfort
The chassis guarantees high levels of handling and lean angles, but also an excellent level of comfort.
Electronics
The electronic package includes Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC), Ducati Power Launch EVO (DPL) and Cruise Control.
No Comment