The Exclusive Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

Built in partnership between two legendary Italian manufacturers, Lamborghini and Ducati, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a special edition motorcycle like no other, and the crowning jewel in the 2021 Ducati line-up. Limited to just 630 units, this Diavel 1260 is the only Ducati motorcycle out there that shares DNA with a Lamborghini. If you like the design of the Lamborghini Sian FKP-37, then this is the Diavel for you.

In terms of performance, the Lamborghini-inspired Diavel 1260 does not pack any extra heat. It still uses the same Testastretta 1262 twin-cylinder engine found on the other Diavel models that produces 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of peak torque. While it doesn’t have any additional performance, it does feature a whole host of subtle Lamborghini-esque design elements.

The most noticeable of these include the Diavel’s forged rims, subtly embossed seat, and carbon fiber additions. Lastly, there’s the special edition livery and color scheme, which uses “Gea Green” and “Electrum Gold” like the Sian. Of course, the most significant difference between this special edition model and the other two is the exclusive nature…and matching price tag.

For 2021, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is available in Green Gea with Electrum Gold.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini starts at $31,995 USD / $34,990 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $31,995 USD / $34,990 CAD

$31,995 USD / $34,990 CAD Key Features: 157 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine Limited to 630 models Exclusive Lamborghini-inspired design

Main Specs Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine

1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power: 159 HP

159 HP Torque: 95 lbs-ft

95 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)

485 lbs (220 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 in (780 mm) Competitors Triumph Rocket 3

Yamaha V-MAX

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power 116 kW (157 hp) @ 9,250 rpm Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system. Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel pipes and single muffler with twin tail pipes, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 48 mm Öhlins adjustable usd fork, TiN treatment. Suspension Rear Öhlins fully adjustable monoshock, Aluminum casted single-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M50 callipers, PR16/19 radial master cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo. Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l (4.5 US Gal)**** 16 l (4.2 US Gal) for US/Canada/Mexico version Color Gea Green, Electrum Gold ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 27° Wheelbase 1,600 mm (63.0 in) Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Seat Height 780 mm (30.7 in) Kerb Weight 246 kg (542 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Features

Limited and numbered edition of 630 units A motorcycle made in a limited and numbered edition of 630 units and destined to win the hearts of motorcyclists and collectors from all over the world.

Unconventional, unique, unmistakable. The Diavel is the model in the Ducati range able to amaze enthusiasts with its personality, with the road behaviour of a naked sport thanks to a thoroughbred sports engine and with its design, which has made it an icon of style and ‘Made in Italy’ and for which it has received prestigious international recognition such as the ‘Red Dot Award’ and ‘Good Design Award’.



Details that make the difference Ducati and Lamborghini are Italian excellences that share values ​​such as sportiness, attention to design and a meticulous devotion to detail. Starting from this common basis, the Ducati designers have chosen to be inspired in this special project by one of the most fascinating models of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, the Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37.



Design Made starting from the base of the Diavel 1260 S, the Diavel Lamborghini was conceived by transferring the basic concepts of the design of the Siàn FKP 37 to the motorcycle world and by redesigning the components that most characterize the Diavel.

First of all, the forged wheels, light and with a new design, which explicitly recall those of the car, but also the air intakes and radiator covers, made of carbon fiber, and designed by superimposing floating elements on the main structure of the bike.



Testastretta DVT Engine The heart of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT with variable timing. This homologated engine can deliver 157 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (13.2 kgm) at 7,500 rpm with a flat torque curve right from medium-low revs, which always guarantees a vigorous and energetic response.



High performance at maximum comfort Some of the key features of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini are the typical “power cruiser” riding position and ergonomics of the Diavel model, along with the exposed tubular steel trellis frame, the 240 mm wide rear tire, the single-sided aluminum swingarm and the fully adjustable Öhlins suspensions at the front and rear.

The chassis guarantees high levels of handling and lean angles, but also an excellent level of comfort.



Electronics Sophisticated electronics ensure both high-level performance and maximum safety. Bosch’s 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) platform is able to instantly detect the speed and acceleration of the motorcycle and allows the operation of many of the control devices fitted to the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

The electronic package includes Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC), Ducati Power Launch EVO (DPL) and Cruise Control.



