Less Is More: The No-Frills Ducati Scrambler Icon

The 2021 Ducati line-up doesn’t feature any drastic changes to the Scrambler models, though a few of them did receive small updates. The classic Scrambler Icon is one of them! The updates might be minimal but they’re updates nonetheless. Plus, since this is one of the cheapest Ducati motorcycles in the range, it’s hard to find fault with the Icon. It’s a base-model Scrambler but it still has plenty of character of its own.

Under the proverbial hood, this Italian-made motorcycle now features a Euro5 compliant engine. Small changes to the 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine have made it more emissions friendly without compromising the power output, which is still rated at 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. Despite its budget nature, the Scrambler Icon still gets some nice riding aids, including cornering ABS, and choice rider comforts, such as full LED lighting suite and LCD instrumentation.

What makes the Icon what it is the addition of a dedicated logo, a unique Icon-specific handlebar, matching mudguards, and an aluminum muffler cover. Compared with the rest of the range, it’s a little underwhelming in the accessories department—but that’s why riders love it. It’s a no-frills Scrambler that offers a truly authentic riding experience.

For 2021, the Scrambler Icon is available in two color options: classic “62 Yellow,” and a brand new “Rosso Ducati” red.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon starts from $9,695 USD / $11,195 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,695 USD / $11,195 CAD.

$9,695 USD / $11,195 CAD. Key Features: Cast wheels Aluminum muffler cover Premium LED lighting system as standard

Main Specs Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine

803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine Power: 73 HP

73 HP Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft

48.8 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 381 lbs (173 kg)

381 lbs (173 kg) Seat Height: 31.4 in (798 mm) Competitors Triumph Street Scrambler

BMW R nineT Scrambler

Husqvarna Svartpilen 701

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Specifications

ENGINE Engine 803cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler, aluminium silencer cover, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable. Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18 Tires Rear Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color 62 Yellow, Rosso Ducati ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length 2.100 – 2.165 mm (82.7 – 85.2 in) Max Width 855 mm (33,7 in) (mirrors) Max height 1.150 mm (45,3 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.9 in) Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 798 mm (31,4 in) – low seat 778 mm (30,6 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 173 kg (381 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Features

Premium LED lighting Headlight with glass lens and DRL. LED turn indicators.



Improved riding experience & safety Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever. Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.



Style details New Rosso Ducati colour. New interchangeable aluminium muscular side panels. Machine-finished aluminium belt covers. New muffler cover.



Cast Wheels New aluminium 10-spoke wheels derived from the 1100.



Improved Ergonomics A brand new seat, flatter and comfortable for the rider and the passenger. Improved suspension set-up.



Engine New finishing touches to the engine: black cylinder heads and brushed aluminium fins. Euro 5.



2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Photos

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Videos

