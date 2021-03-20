Less Is More: The No-Frills Ducati Scrambler Icon
The 2021 Ducati line-up doesn’t feature any drastic changes to the Scrambler models, though a few of them did receive small updates. The classic Scrambler Icon is one of them! The updates might be minimal but they’re updates nonetheless. Plus, since this is one of the cheapest Ducati motorcycles in the range, it’s hard to find fault with the Icon. It’s a base-model Scrambler but it still has plenty of character of its own.
Under the proverbial hood, this Italian-made motorcycle now features a Euro5 compliant engine. Small changes to the 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine have made it more emissions friendly without compromising the power output, which is still rated at 73 horsepower and 48.8 lb-ft of peak torque. Despite its budget nature, the Scrambler Icon still gets some nice riding aids, including cornering ABS, and choice rider comforts, such as full LED lighting suite and LCD instrumentation.
What makes the Icon what it is the addition of a dedicated logo, a unique Icon-specific handlebar, matching mudguards, and an aluminum muffler cover. Compared with the rest of the range, it’s a little underwhelming in the accessories department—but that’s why riders love it. It’s a no-frills Scrambler that offers a truly authentic riding experience.
For 2021, the Scrambler Icon is available in two color options: classic “62 Yellow,” and a brand new “Rosso Ducati” red.
The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon starts from $9,695 USD / $11,195 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,695 USD / $11,195 CAD.
- Key Features:
- Cast wheels
- Aluminum muffler cover
- Premium LED lighting system as standard
Main Specs
- Engine: 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine
- Power: 73 HP
- Torque: 48.8 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 381 lbs (173 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.4 in (798 mm)
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|803cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler, aluminium silencer cover, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable.
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|62 Yellow, Rosso Ducati
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|2.100 – 2.165 mm (82.7 – 85.2 in)
|Max Width
|855 mm (33,7 in) (mirrors)
|Max height
|1.150 mm (45,3 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.9 in)
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|798 mm (31,4 in) – low seat 778 mm (30,6 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
