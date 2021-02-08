The Exclusive, Limited Edition Ducati XDiavel Black Star

The most exclusive model in the XDiavel segment of the 2021 Ducati line-up is the XDiavel Black Star. It’s the top of the range sports cruiser from Ducati, and like all things exotic from this legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer, it’s a limited edition. For 2021 there are only 50 numbered units arriving in the United States and Canada. Each model will feature a special numbered plate that underlines its exclusivity.

In terms of performance, the XDiavel Black Star is identical to the XDiavel S. It features the same 1,262 cc twin-cylinder Testastretta DVT engine, but since it’s exclusive to North America, the engine hasn’t been tampered with for Euro5 purposes. Instead, it makes the same 152 horsepower and 92.9 lb-ft of torque. It features all the same riding aids and electronics too.

As it’s a special edition, what makes it special? It features a number of stylistic upgrades, including a new saddle with a high-grip suede material, exclusive red engine head covers, new lightweight forged rims, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.

For 2021, the XDiavel Black Star is available in an exclusive sports-inspired “Black Star” livery consisting of matt black and grey, with red accents.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star starts at $25,995 USD / $28,995 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $25,995 USD / $28,995 CAD

$25,995 USD / $28,995 CAD Key Features: 152 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine Special edition sports livery Limited to 50 units

Main Specs Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine

1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power: 152 HP

152 HP Torque: 92.9 lbs-ft

92.9 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)

487 lbs (221 kg) Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

Yamaha V-MAX

Harley-Davidson VROD

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power 152 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80 CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS. Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 l (4,75 US gal) Color Dedicated Black Star graphics with gloss black frame and wheels ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 30° Wheelbase 1,615 mm (63.6 in) Trail 130 mm (5,12 in) Seat Height 755 mm (29.7 in) Dry Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Features

Limited Edition Limited Series

The XDiavel Black Star will be arriving in the United States and Canada in a limited number of 50 units. Each unit will receive a dedicated number plate: 1 through 50. No detail has been overlooked.



Distinct Look XDiavel Black Star

The new XDiavel Black Star shows enthusiasts the sporty side of the Ducati cruiser, with livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars. The dedicated livery alternates matte grey and black with inevitable touches of red. The color cuts are clear and intersect, taking up the concept of the X that characterizes the family.



Ergonomics The new XDiavel offers a relaxed riding position, characterized by a low seat and advanced footpegs. There are many possible riding position settings and the extensive catalogue of accessories allow all riders to adapt the bike to their riding style and shape.



Riding pleasure You can tell it is a Ducati at the first corner: the way it leans, its technical content, its cutting-edge electronic package and high performance guarantee an unforgettable riding experience. The wide handlebar and advanced footpegs of the new XDiavel, on the other hand, offer riding ergonomics that allow a relaxed and comfortable ride at any speed.



Engine For the entire XDiavel 2021 range, the Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine has an updated silencer layout, with a new design that further enhances the bike’s lines and new engine calibration. As a result, the XDiavel delivers a maximum power output of 152 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 92.9 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm.



Equipment The standard equipment of the XDiavel is extensive and includes: Bosch inertial platform (IMU), ABS Cornering and Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Power Launch, and full-LED lighting system.



2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Photos

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube