The Exclusive, Limited Edition Ducati XDiavel Black Star
Contents
The most exclusive model in the XDiavel segment of the 2021 Ducati line-up is the XDiavel Black Star. It’s the top of the range sports cruiser from Ducati, and like all things exotic from this legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer, it’s a limited edition. For 2021 there are only 50 numbered units arriving in the United States and Canada. Each model will feature a special numbered plate that underlines its exclusivity.
In terms of performance, the XDiavel Black Star is identical to the XDiavel S. It features the same 1,262 cc twin-cylinder Testastretta DVT engine, but since it’s exclusive to North America, the engine hasn’t been tampered with for Euro5 purposes. Instead, it makes the same 152 horsepower and 92.9 lb-ft of torque. It features all the same riding aids and electronics too.
As it’s a special edition, what makes it special? It features a number of stylistic upgrades, including a new saddle with a high-grip suede material, exclusive red engine head covers, new lightweight forged rims, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.
For 2021, the XDiavel Black Star is available in an exclusive sports-inspired “Black Star” livery consisting of matt black and grey, with red accents.
The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star starts at $25,995 USD / $28,995 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $25,995 USD / $28,995 CAD
- Key Features:
- 152 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine
- Special edition sports livery
- Limited to 50 units
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
- Power: 152 HP
- Torque: 92.9 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)
- Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm)
Competitors
- Harley-Davidson FXDR 114
- Yamaha V-MAX
- Harley-Davidson VROD
2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine
|Power
|152 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|106 mm x 71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Suspension Rear
|Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS.
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 l (4,75 US gal)
|Color
|Dedicated Black Star graphics with gloss black frame and wheels
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Rake
|30°
|Wheelbase
|1,615 mm (63.6 in)
|Trail
|130 mm (5,12 in)
|Seat Height
|755 mm (29.7 in)
|Dry Weight
|221 kg (487 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Features
Limited Edition
The XDiavel Black Star will be arriving in the United States and Canada in a limited number of 50 units. Each unit will receive a dedicated number plate: 1 through 50. No detail has been overlooked.
Distinct Look
The new XDiavel Black Star shows enthusiasts the sporty side of the Ducati cruiser, with livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars. The dedicated livery alternates matte grey and black with inevitable touches of red. The color cuts are clear and intersect, taking up the concept of the X that characterizes the family.
No Comment