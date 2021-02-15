Monster Upgrade: The 2021 Ducati Monster Plus

The Monster is one of the most recognizable models ever produced by Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Ever since the Monster was first introduced in 1993 it has been a core Ducati model. The 2021 Ducati line-up features an all-new model that has been redesigned from the ground-up, taking design cues from the original Monster.

Over the years, the Monster has seen numerous evolutions. However, this is the most significant redesign to date. Though it’s had a radical make-over, it still retains the classic spirit and character that we often associate with Ducati motorcycles. For example, it’s still powered by a 937 cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, however, it’s had a few upgrades that now allow it to produce 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque.

The frame has also been redesigned completely, taking engineering cues from Ducati’s racing division. It’s a lightweight unit made of aluminum, with a slim and narrow design for improved agility. Though it has racing DNA, the new Monster is a great all- ‘rounder, which offers sports performance, everyday rideability, and a comfortable ride experience.

For 2021, the new Monster Plus is available in three color options: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, and Dark Stealth.

The 2021 Ducati Monster Plus starts at $12,195 USD / $13,895 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,195 USD / $13,895 CAD

$12,195 USD / $13,895 CAD Key Features: Additional flyscreen and pillion seat cover Ducati Quick Shift Full LED lighting system as standard

Main Specs Engine: 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine

937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power: 111 HP

111 HP Torque: 69 lbs-ft

69 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 366 lbs (166 kg)

366 lbs (166 kg) Seat Height: 32.3 in (820 mm) Competitors Triumph Street Triple R

Kawasaki Z900

BMW F 900 R

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Specifications

ENGINE Engine 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine Power 111 HP Bore x Stroke 94 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system. Starter Electric Exhaust Pre-muffler and twin muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control. Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminum double-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M4.32 monobloc 4-piston calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS. Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS. Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 14 l (3.7 US gal) Color Ducati RED, Aviator Grey, Dark Stealth ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24° Wheelbase 1,474 mm (58.0 in) Trail 93 mm (3.7 in) Seat Height 820 mm (32.3 in) Dry Weight 166 kg (366 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Features

Design Always contemporary

Performance 100% Monster

Safety Adapt it to your riding style

Maintenance Endless excitement

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Photos

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Videos

