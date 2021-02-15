Monster Upgrade: The 2021 Ducati Monster Plus

Contents

The Monster is one of the most recognizable models ever produced by Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Ever since the Monster was first introduced in 1993 it has been a core Ducati model. The 2021 Ducati line-up features an all-new model that has been redesigned from the ground-up, taking design cues from the original Monster.

Over the years, the Monster has seen numerous evolutions. However, this is the most significant redesign to date. Though it’s had a radical make-over, it still retains the classic spirit and character that we often associate with Ducati motorcycles. For example, it’s still powered by a 937 cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, however, it’s had a few upgrades that now allow it to produce 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque.

The frame has also been redesigned completely, taking engineering cues from Ducati’s racing division. It’s a lightweight unit made of aluminum, with a slim and narrow design for improved agility. Though it has racing DNA, the new Monster is a great all- ‘rounder, which offers sports performance, everyday rideability, and a comfortable ride experience.

For 2021, the new Monster Plus is available in three color options: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, and Dark Stealth.

The 2021 Ducati Monster Plus starts at $12,195 USD / $13,895 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Monster Plus in one place.

2021 Ducati Monster Plus

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $12,195 USD / $13,895 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Additional flyscreen and pillion seat cover
    • Ducati Quick Shift
    • Full LED lighting system as standard

Main Specs

  • Engine: 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
  • Power:  111 HP
  • Torque: 69 lbs-ft
  • Dry Weight: 366 lbs (166 kg)
  • Seat Height: 32.3 in (820 mm)

Competitors

2021 Ducati Monster Plus

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 937 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta V2 engine
Power 111 HP
Bore x Stroke  94 mm x 67.5 mm
Compression Ratio 13.3:1
Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system.
Starter Electric
Exhaust Pre-muffler and twin muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes.

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control.
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43

CHASSIS
Suspension Front  Ø 43 mm usd fork
Suspension Rear  Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminum double-sided swingarm.
Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M4.32 monobloc 4-piston calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS.
Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS.
Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
Tires Rear
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17
Fuel Tank Capacity 14 l (3.7 US gal)
Color Ducati RED, Aviator Grey, Dark Stealth

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Overall Width
Rake 24°
Wheelbase 1,474 mm (58.0 in)
Trail 93 mm (3.7 in)
Seat Height 820 mm (32.3 in)
Dry Weight 166 kg (366 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage
Extension

2021 Ducati Monster Plus

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Features

Design

Always contemporary
The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable. In the S version, the new Black on Black color with matte and glossy black elements, enhances its sporty lines and character.

Performance

100% Monster
The engine powerful and full-bodied at every speed, the compact dimensions, the agile chassis and the world-class electronic equipment including Riding Modes, DTC, DWC, Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift up/down, as standard on the S version, guarantee maximum riding enjoyment and, at the same time, maximum security.

Safety

Adapt it to your riding style
The pre-set Riding Modes allow the rider to optimize bike behaviour depending on riding style. Each of the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), is programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system and on the ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control intervention levels.

Maintenance

Endless excitement
The cutting-edge materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° DS ensure particularly long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km or 12 months and valve clearance check every 30,000 km, the values are of absolute reference for its category.

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Photos

2021 Ducati Monster Plus
2021 Ducati Monster Plus
2021 Ducati Monster Plus
2021 Ducati Monster Plus

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *