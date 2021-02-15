The Technologically Advanced Ducati Multistrada V4 S

With the introduction of an entirely new Multistrada, it’s only natural that Ducati would add a few more Multistrada models to their 2021 Ducati line-up. While the base model Multistrada V4 is already an excellent motorcycle, this Italian manufacturer has added an even more exclusive model with more features, more technology, a wider selection of aesthetic options. This is the Multistrada V4 S.

In terms of performance, the new Multistrada V4 S is identical to the regular Multistrada V4. It shares almost all of the same DNA, including the bike’s brand-new 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces an impressive 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque. Naturally, it also boasts the same electronics suite and riding aids as the base model too, including traction control, cornering ABS, and the usual goodies.

What makes the S model different is the addition of Ducati’s advanced Skyhook Suspension Evolution system, larger brake discs, Brembo Stylema brakes, cornering lights, LED lights, and Ducati Connect smartphone compatibility. The S variant also uses Ducati’s innovative radar system: an industry first, that uses radar technology to power adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 S is available in two color options: Ducati Red or Aviator Grey. Both options can be purchased with either spoked wheels or alloy wheels.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S starts at $24,095 USD / $24,795 CAD.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $24,095 USD / $22,795 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Brand new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine
    • Ducati Skyhook Suspension
    • Ducati cornering and brake lights

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine
  • Power:  170 HP
  • Torque: 92 lbs-ft
  • Dry Weight: 481 lbs (218 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm)

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine
Power 170 HP
Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm
Compression Ratio 14.0:1
Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
Starter Electric
Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension
Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm
Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS
Brakes Rear  Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS
Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19
Tires Rear
Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal)
Color Ducati RED

ELECTRICAL
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Rake 24.5°
Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in)
Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in)
Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in)
Kerb Weight 243 kg (536 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Features

HEADLIGHT

DRL headlight
The new full LED headlamp with Cornering Light system defines the unmistakably Ducati style of the new Multistrada V4.

Flyline

Wind-shaped curves
Aerodynamics shapes the new design of the Multistrada V4 both to increase stability and to ensure thermal and aerodynamic comfort in all riding conditions.

Ergonomics

Welcoming shape
Like every Ducati, the Multistrada V4 is modeled around the rider, to instill the feeling of greater control and riding pleasure.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Videos

