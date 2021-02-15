The Technologically Advanced Ducati Multistrada V4 S

With the introduction of an entirely new Multistrada, it’s only natural that Ducati would add a few more Multistrada models to their 2021 Ducati line-up. While the base model Multistrada V4 is already an excellent motorcycle, this Italian manufacturer has added an even more exclusive model with more features, more technology, a wider selection of aesthetic options. This is the Multistrada V4 S.

In terms of performance, the new Multistrada V4 S is identical to the regular Multistrada V4. It shares almost all of the same DNA, including the bike’s brand-new 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces an impressive 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of peak torque. Naturally, it also boasts the same electronics suite and riding aids as the base model too, including traction control, cornering ABS, and the usual goodies.

What makes the S model different is the addition of Ducati’s advanced Skyhook Suspension Evolution system, larger brake discs, Brembo Stylema brakes, cornering lights, LED lights, and Ducati Connect smartphone compatibility. The S variant also uses Ducati’s innovative radar system: an industry first, that uses radar technology to power adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

For 2021, the Multistrada V4 S is available in two color options: Ducati Red or Aviator Grey. Both options can be purchased with either spoked wheels or alloy wheels.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S starts at $24,095 USD / $24,795 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $24,095 USD / $22,795 CAD

$24,095 USD / $22,795 CAD Key Features: Brand new 170 HP Granturismo V4 engine Ducati Skyhook Suspension Ducati cornering and brake lights

Main Specs Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine

1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power: 170 HP

170 HP Torque: 92 lbs-ft

92 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 481 lbs (218 kg)

481 lbs (218 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS

Triumph Tiger 1200 XC and XR

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,158cc liquid-cooled Granturismo V4 engine Power 170 HP Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal) Color Ducati RED ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Rake 24.5° Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in) Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in) Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) Kerb Weight 243 kg (536 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Features

HEADLIGHT DRL headlight

The new full LED headlamp with Cornering Light system defines the unmistakably Ducati style of the new Multistrada V4.



Flyline Wind-shaped curves

Aerodynamics shapes the new design of the Multistrada V4 both to increase stability and to ensure thermal and aerodynamic comfort in all riding conditions.



Ergonomics Welcoming shape

Like every Ducati, the Multistrada V4 is modeled around the rider, to instill the feeling of greater control and riding pleasure.



2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Photos

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube