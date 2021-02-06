Ducati’s Premier Muscle Cruiser: The Diavel 1260

Ducati’s muscular power cruiser is one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Ducati line-up. Featuring all of the classic hallmarks of a genuine Ducati motorcycle, the Diavel includes elegant bodywork, a commanding road presence, and an exotic Testastretta DVT twin-cylinder engine with a fiery temperament. This is what a cruiser looks like when made by an Italian manufacturer.

This class-leading cruiser draws power from Ducati’s muscular 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine, producing 159 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of peak torque. It’s a powerful cruiser, and to keep that power in check, Ducati has treated the Diavel with a full suite of impressive riding aids.

The most significant of these include a sophisticated ride-by-wire system, three selectable riding modes, three power modes, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and more. Other plush features include Desmodromic variable valve timing, a full LED lighting system, and a gorgeous two-tailpipe exhaust.

Naturally, riders looking for more can enjoy access from Ducati’s extensive accessory catalog for extensive personalization options.

For 2021, the Diavel 1260 is only available in Dark Stealth black with Sandstone Grey accents.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 starts at $20,295 USD / $23,695 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,295 USD / $23,695 CAD

$20,295 USD / $23,695 CAD Key Features: 157 HP Testastretta DVT 1262 engine Selectable riding modes and power modes Cornering ABS

Main Specs Engine: 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine

1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power: 159 HP

159 HP Torque: 95 lbs-ft

95 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 514 lbs (233 kg)

514 lbs (233 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 in (780 mm) Competitors Triumph Rocket 3

Yamaha V-MAX

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,262 cc liquid-cooled, Testastretta DVT V2 engine Power 159 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system. Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm adjustable Marzocchi fork Suspension Rear Monoshock, preload and rebound adjustable, Aluminum casted single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l (4.5 US Gal)**** 16 l (4.2 US Gal) for US/Canada/Mexico version Color Dark Stealth ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,600 mm (63.0 in) Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Seat Height 780 mm (30.7 in) Dry Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Features

Design A contemporary character

Muscular lines and an imposing front bring out the strong and restless personality of the new Diavel, featuring a long, slender rear with a 240 mm rear wheel. The color range of the Diavel 1260 has been updated: the standard version is now available in total black, while the S version is available in Ducati red with white graphics. A new sporty Diavel 1260 S, without sacrificing the style that distinguishes it.



Engine The engine is the king

The new Diavel is built around the Testastretta DVT 1262 engine, a beacon of power, beauty, and sophistication. Its 157 hp translate to unbelievable acceleration and pick-up, while the flat and consistent torque curve low rpm allows steady and easy to handle delivery. The Ride by Wire (RbW) control matched with three Riding Modes and three Power Modes allows personalized engine responsiveness. A true beauty, as far as mechanics and design go, and a real game-changer on the road.



Ergonomics Riding pleasure at its best

Sportiness and comfort meet in the new Diavel. The trellis frame ensures lightness and torsional rigidity, while the adjustable fork provides comfort and stability. The care devoted to ergonomics is complemented by the perfect combination of a higher handlebar, a lower seat and central footpegs, with a comfortable and versatile riding position. The S version is fitted with Öhlins suspensions, for a guaranteed fun and exciting riding experience.



